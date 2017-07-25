Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/24/17: CSX, Intrepid, Skyline, CounterPath, Tile Shop, Virtu, Peak Resorts

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/24/17, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, as companies close trading windows to their executives until June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to wane into the third week of July, before surging again in the first week of August.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS);

Skyline (NYSE:SKY);

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI);

CSX (NYSE:CSX), and;

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Cool Technologies (OTCQB:WARM);

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT);

ARC (OTCPK:ARCK);

Ascent Capital (NASDAQ:ASCMA);

United Rentals (NYSE:URI);

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD);

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC);

Puma Biotech (NYSE:PBYI);

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP);

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI);

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO);

Cigna (NYSE:CI), and;

CBRE (NYSE:CBG).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Temasek \(Private$4 BO Virtu Financial VIRT JB* $99,000,016 2 Mantle Ridge DIR CSX CSX B $70,007,632 3 Clearway Capital Mgt BO Intrepid Potash IPI B $849,436 4 Cap 1 BO Peak Resorts SKIS B $796,042 5 Tontine Asset Assoc BO Skyline SKY B $553,600 6 Bruk Steven BO CounterPath CPAH JB* $396,981 7 Jacullo Peter J Iii DIR Tile Shop TTS B $200,502 8 Kasturi Seenu G PR,CFO,DIR ARC ARCK JB* $117,506 9 Bibb Judson William Iii VP,DIR Cool Technologies WARM JB* $98,000 10 Carleone Joseph DIR Sensient Tech SXT B $75,324

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Manders Matthew G PR Cigna CI AS $4,262,728 2 Emmett Dan A CB,DIR Douglas Emmett DEI AS $3,796,565 3 Kneeland Michael CEO,DIR United Rentals URI AS $3,622,992 4 Okumus Fund Mgt BO Ascent Capital ASCMA S $2,550,000 5 Wave Systems BO Upland Software UPLD JS*,S $2,242,996 6 Rudelle Jean Baptiste CB,DIR Criteo SA CRTO AS $1,832,199 7 Cohen Barry F VP PTC PTC S $1,496,600 8 Auerbach Alan H CEO,DIR,BO Puma Biotech PBYI AS $1,248,005 9 Concannon William F CEO CBRE CBG AS $761,878 10 Connolly Shaun O Hortonworks HDP AS $679,986

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

