MGIC Investment: High-Conviction Buy

Balance sheet improvement and outperformance of risk cost expectations gives us the most attractive value/risk combo in U.S. Financials.

MGIC Investment (MTG) stock has continued to perform well and is now up 48% since my September 14 buy call. Significantly, the share has also gone through its previous post crisis peak ($11.48, June 6, 2015) and is likely to move higher as management executes its recovery agenda.

Many investors – even most investors – seem unaware that that MGIC is trading on a mid-single digits PE multiple.

It’s always worth looking back over an analyst’s SA articles and seeing how the items debated in the comments sections have played out. In the case of my own work on MGIC, bulls have been right and bears have been wrong. Most specifically, as rates have risen new business volumes have remained fine, and the recovering of credit risk performance has remained on track.

What really stands out from the comments section though is the impression of a small band of cognoscenti who recall MGIC being a household name and love the value here, vs. the huge body of investors who don’t want to fiddle around in the archaic language of mortgage insurance or who even seem to expect some kind of blow up á la 2008.

Look at what’s going on in the balance sheet:

This chart shows annual balance sheet data from 2001-2015 and quarterly from 3Q’16. What’s in train is a rapid build-up of equity and a retirement of expensive junior debt.

The reduction in the dark blue bars on the chart describes the run-down of loss reserves at MTG, which is a key sign of normalization as the loss reserve balance, which is stocked from the losses incurred line in the P&L, is reducing in line with delinquent insured credit.

The sharp eyed investor will notice here how the retained earnings balance, shown in the green line in the chart, is around the same level it occupied before the crisis while loss reserves and debt are also at pre crisis levels. Note too that Equity has built back to the $3bn level it was at back in 2001. Why does all this matter? Because through 2001-2006, MTG paid out half of its earnings in dividends. And this stock is on 6-8x EPS for 2018-19 depending on how bullish or conservative you are feeling about its bottom line. Either way it's cheap.

MTG is really a dirt-cheap normalization play but it will certainly interest dividend investors when the cash starts to flow. As well as the impending yield in itself, the stock is now transformed from its pre-crisis days as a grower that sought bulk risk aggressively, having transformed to a conservative underwriter focused on prime borrower segments and working directly with issuing banks.

Part of the journey to dividend release to the shareholder is the transfer of cash (via dividends) from the writing company up to the holdco. With MTG looking for 3x interest cover as a riding cash position, the following exchange on the recent analyst call seems critical insofar as management agrees with an analyst’s suggestion that it is nearing its target and approaching even an excess cash position. Incidentally, Mark Devries of Barclays has in the view of this analyst got the best record in calling the fundamental of MTG on the street.

Mark DeVries:

Yeah thanks. First I just wanted to clarify your comments around your cash position. Sounds like Tim you said, you don't only view the company's having much excess at this point, but if I have the numbers right I think you indicated current cash investments are around 150, the debt service requirements annually are 60 and your dividends up from the writing company are annualized almost two extra debt service. So what am I missing? Why aren't you in an excess cash position where you are now?

Tim Mattke:

The numbers are right. $149 million or cash to Holdco right now. $60 million a year as far as the interest coverage goes and so we really look at that compared to the $149 million so about 2.5 years of interest coverage there because we have to request approval from the state right now. I think that's how we sort of look at it as far as the dividends go, even though we again from a looking-forward perspective, we were very hopeful that we will get the dividend, but from coming out where we come from, I think our view is comparing that cash that's sitting there right now compared to the interest carrier is how we're looking at it versus the additional net increase in the dividend on the comp potentially.” This isn’t quite the dividend jam we’re waiting for, but it reflects the conclusion one would naturally draw from the balance sheet developments highlighted above and management observations on the 2Q call that the firm is now well in excess of state capital requirements. So: a return to paying dividends is in the frame for the medium term.

And the P&L looks great

In my November 14 article on MTG I ran through an extensive analysis of its insured credit risk, explaining how the company was writing exceptionally clean risk currently while the back book of legacy risk was reducing. I offered the following sensitivities in a discussion of how it may play out.

My 2018 bull case can be seen in “scenario 2”, above, in which I ran losses incurred at $100m for the year. All other assumptions for scenario 2 were the same as for scenario 1, but it generated a significantly higher bottom line.

MGIC is delivering that 2018 bull case right now, in 2017. 1H losses incurred stand at $54m.

Conclusion

It’s time for an upgrade, from 1.3 and 1.5 EPS for 2017-18 to 1.4 and 1.6. this leaves MTG on 7.36x EPS for 2019. Further strategic delivery over the next couple of years gives us a target price of $19.2, or 62% upside.

At this juncture investors need to ask themselves why they'd continue to ignore a company that has delivered as consistently as this and continues to offer serious value.

