Netflix: Sell Sell Sell

When Netflix (NFLX) was trading at $140/share, we boldly stated that the stock is reasonably valued and long-term investors would be rewarded even when buying at all-times high (at that time).

Netflix: Plata O Plomo?

However, now, with the stock trading at $188/share (up 34% since we explained our long thesis), we believe that the upside is very limited over the medium term, and the risks are high for long-term investors if they entered into a long position at these levels.

We are rating Netflix as a "sell" due to the limited upside that our DCF analysis for the domestic segment is showing (using the best case scenario).

We believe that the domestic segment is near maturity as it's becoming harder for Netflix to add domestic users. For instance, Netflix is now spending on domestic marketing more than double the amount it used to pay to attract one user. Rising acquisition costs shows market saturation.

This gives accurate results for our DCF analysis for the US segment as companies that operate in saturated markets have a more predicted growth rate than companies that operate in new markets. That's why valuing the international segment using DCF analysis won't work.

DCF analysis for the domestic segment

In our DCF analysis for the domestic segment, we used the following assumptions:

Number of US users to increase by 10% annually over the next 4 years.

Number of US users to increase by 5% over the long term.

US Subscription fee to increase by 5% annually over the next 4 years.

US Subscription fee to reach $180/year over the long-term, a 50% increase from the current rate.

Contribution margin to stay at 37.2%.

SG&A, and Tech&Dev. expenses to stay at the current rate of $1.024 billion per annum.

Interest expense to stay at 2% of revenues.

Tax rate to decrease to 25% (assuming tax reform takes place).

A conservative weighted average cost of capital of 8%.

Amortization of content and spending of content is the same which results in net income and FCF being equals (assuming no change in accounts payable and receivables over the long-term).

Each segment would carry half the net debt: $1.33 billion to the US segment and $1.33 billion to the international segment.

As a result, the present value of the domestic segment's earnings is $34.3 billion before deducting net debt and $33.1 billion after deducting net debt. Thus, the per share value of the domestic segment would be $77, or 41% of current share price.

Note: By using net income instead of FCF we are giving Netflix the benefit of the doubt as it currently burns cash just from operations before deducting any capital spending.

The biggest factors for determining the per share value of the domestic segment are the long-term annual membership fee and the WACC. That's why we made a sensitivity analysis to get the possible values if we change both inputs.

Feel free to share your thoughts about the best inputs to use.

The international segment is way overvalued

If the domestic segment for Netflix is valued at $77/share, then the market is valuing the international segment at $111/share ($188-$77), or $48 billion.

While it's true that the growth rate for the international segment is impressive as it's still growing by 25%, we believe that giving a $48 billion valuation to it is absurd.

Over the LTMs, the international segment generated $4 billion in revenues. If our DCF model for the domestic segment is precise, then the market is valuing the international segment at 12x LTM sales. That's too high even when compared to other story stocks that are getting generous valuations. For instance: Tesla (TSLA) is trading at 6x sales while having a 135% growth rate, Amazon (AMZN) is trading at 3.5x sales while having a 22.6% growth rate, and Nvidia (NVDA) is trading at 14.5x sales while having a 48% growth rate.

So, if we compare Netflix international segment to those three hot-story stocks, the segment is way overvalued. Now, of course, each company operates in a different industry and has its own total addressable market and margins but we should apply some common sense here. Why would I pay 12x sales for a segment that's losing money while I can pay 3.5x sales for another company that has bigger TAM and same growth rate, and it doesn't lose money? (I'm talking about Amazon here.)

Or, why would I pay 12x sales for a segment that's losing money in high amounts and growing at 25% per annum while I can pay 14x sales for a business that has more than 50% gross margin and is growing at nearly 50% per annum? (I'm talking about Nvidia here.)

As a result, it becomes clear that the upside for Netflix is highly limited. Also, we believe that Netflix is the weakest among well-known tech stocks. For instance, when the Nasdaq (QQQ) declined ~6% last month, Netflix declined ~12%, being the most hit among tech stocks. This exposes the weakness of Netflix bull trend as investors are willing to dump this stock twice their willingness to dump other tech names.

Final thoughts

We believe that Netflix is being priced at more than perfection. The US segment is being valued at $77 per share at its best case scenario which gives the international segment a value of $111/share. That's pretty high as the international segment contains many markets (more than 100 countries each having its own culture) which make it harder for Netflix to increase margins. In its latest earnings call, management stated that the company would be cash flow negative for many years. This exposes the company to huge liquidity risks. What will happen if growth rate slows down or a recession takes place? Netflix is living on growth. It takes money from new users to fund content for existing users. Nothing is wrong with that but investors should take a pause and think of the risks before buying at these levels.

We rate Netflix as a "sell".

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.