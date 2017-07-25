Breaking The College Cartel: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The subject of college, and college financing, has come up quite a bit via a host of discussions in this forum – from the plight of the middle class to inflationary price hikes. While there is much to criticize about contemporary higher education, I thought it time we propose potential solutions.

What got me thinking about this was the remark of one commenter, fed up with rising costs and increased student debt loads, who proposed the government increase funding to universities in a way that would shield students from price hikes. This just didn’t sit well with me because, while I’m every bit as aghast at college-cost inflation, I don’t want to put more money into the hands of those who have helped create the problem. Indeed, another commenter has decried the plight of professors exploited by universities to teach for minimal pay and benefits. Yet student debt now tops $1.4 trillion – more than U.S. credit card debt totals – while skills are low and career prospects dim.

Thus, there’s something rotten in the state of higher education, generally, while from an individual point of view people need an education, and a quality education at that. And that costs money. But can we justify funneling more money to the apparatchiks who’ve feathered their nests through administrative hires while shattering household budgets? The price tag for four years of private college tuition, room and board and associated expenses approaches an average of $200,000 nowadays.

So here’s a potential solution that could improve education, lower costs and increase opportunities for talented teachers and their students: Break the college cartel by opening up accreditation to all comers with something to teach.

Interested in art? Let the Metropolitan Museum of Art or the L.A. County Museum of Art be your teacher. Like politics? Liberals can learn at the Brookings Institution and conservatives at the Heritage Foundation. Love money? See if DoubleLine Asset Management is offering classes. Enjoy programming? Try Facebook University. Music your thing? Sign up at the Cleveland Orchestra or your local Guitar Center. Want to be a mechanic? Ed’s Auto-Body Shop can provide the training – if it and the aforementioned institutions conduct their activities under the governance of a state agency ensuring standards of student health and safety.

Who has more of an interest in ensuring a future talent pool than institutions of the sort mentioned above? The competition would also serve to jolt formerly great colleges and universities into revitalizing their course offerings and charging more reasonable prices. Even elite universities will feel pressured to lower costs when top students can choose Facebook University over MIT. And it’s possible that the violinist at the Cleveland Orchestra is a better teacher than her peer at Oberlin. Moreover, maybe the Cleveland Orchestra is looking for ways to increase revenue at a time when ticket sales are in decline and perhaps encouraging their musicians to teach will boost their skills and morale. The nosebleed prices that colleges charge leave plenty of room for challengers to enter the market and profit, while Jonny and his parents stand to substantially lower their expenses. Employers can of course can evaluate what they think of the value of a degree from these competing institutions. In the meantime, what do you think?

