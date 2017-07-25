Nuveen Build America Bond Fund: The Bigger, Better, Build America Bond Fund?

Detailed look of the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

Over the last few years I have written Build America Bonds, a subset of taxable municipal bonds. We have done in-depth looks into a number of such investments like the Nuveen Build America Bonds Opportunity Fund (NBD).

One fund used as a comparison point in those articles but for which I have not done an in-depth look at however is the biggest fund of all, the Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB).

So let's take a look.

What's New?

Since it has only been about a week since I wrote about NBB's sister fund, I will quote what I stated there.

Since our initial article on May 24th, 2016, we have seen the economy eek out another year of gains and the Federal Reserve was forced to finally raise short term rates. Long term bonds were negatively impacted with the US Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) being flat to down for the year. One investment theory however was that even if rates do rise, certain fixed income investments, especially those with a higher spread to treasuries would fare better. One such investment class are Build America Bonds, a taxable version of municipal bonds.

As the fund is largely similar to its sister fund, NBD, I will not go too deeply into the same topics again, however I will point out the differences between the two funds. For further reading, I will point you to the original article, "Nuveen Build America Opp Fund: Make America And Your Portfolio Great Again" to get a sense of the management and the reason for investing in Build America Bonds.

Fund Basics & Updates

Today the fund yields 5.85% and is trading at a discount of 4.56% to its Net Asset Value.

As we can see from the chart above, the fund's NAV and Price have fallen over the last year in line with the interest rate hikes. While the discount to NAV opened up in November 2016, it has closed significantly in the overall search for yield since the beginning of the year.

Compared to the smaller NBD, NBB is a much larger fund with over $809 million in investment exposure and over $580 million in common assets.

Unlike its sister fund, more than 97% of NBB's assets are invested in bonds, compared to 95% of NBD's.

Looking at the top 10, we can see household names such as NYC, NY State and Las Vegas Airport bonds. Those securities make up about 34% of the portfolio.

Looking at the credit quality, we can see that the vast majority of the portfolio is rated A or higher. The one difference between the two Nuveen funds is that while AAA and AA make up for 78% of NBD's portfolio, it is only 68% of NBB's. In either case, both are high quality.

Looking at the maturity breakdown, we can see that more than 80% of the fund's bonds will mature in more than 20 years.

One major difference between the two Nuveen funds is in the percentage of bonds maturing in 30 years or longer. While NBD has over 25% allocated to 30 year plus bonds, only 9.1% of NBB's matures that far out.

Summing up the fund holdings we can take a look at the portfolio characteristics.

We can see from the provided data that the fund has approximately 119 holdings with average coupon of 6.47%.

The average effective duration is 8.89 years and an effective maturity of 23.23 years. Adjusting for leverage, the fund's adjusted effective duration is 10.27 years.

This compares to a leverage adjusted duration of 9.75 years and an effective maturity of 24.24 years for NBD.

One area that is becoming a bigger concern for closed end funds is the sustainability of the distribution. As such, let's take a look at that.

As we can see above, the fund currently has a negative UNII (Undistributed/Unrealized Net Investment Income) of $.0389. This means that the fund has currently overdistributed for the year.

It is important to note that the fund has recently cut its distribution rate to $.103 per month which should be well covered by the $.105 per share earned by the fund. With a coverage rate of 101.94% and bonds due to mature or called, the distribution seems to be safe.

Performance Update

We can start by taking a look as we have with other closed end funds at the relationship between the price per share, the total return and the underlying portfolio performance.

Year to date, the fund has returned a total return of 6.49%. Over the same time-frame the price per share has increased 2.86%. The underlying NAV however has increased 3.07%.

NBB data by YCharts

Over the last year, we can see a different picture.

The fund's share price has fallen 6.19%, more than 1.5% greater than the portfolio's net asset value drop of 4.61%. Taking the distribution into account, the fund has lost a bit less than one half of one percent.

NBB data by YCharts

Looking at the performance against its peers, we can see that NBB underperformed its peers, namely its sister fund Nuveen Build America Bonds Opportunity Fund ((NYSE:NBD)), the Guggenheim BAB Fund (GBAB) and the PowerShares BAB ETF (BAB). Most of this is related to the difference in the price per share versus the underlying net asset value.

NBB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years, we can see NBB returned more than 25%, second best to the Guggenheim Fund and ahead of its sister fund, NBD. All three closed end funds have easily surpassed the unlevered PowerShares ETF.

NBB Total Return Price data by YCharts

The same performance picture remains for the 5 year time frame.

NBB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Build America Bonds are an interesting investment that benefits both your portfolio and our country's infrastructure.

NBB is certainly a worthwhile investment to look at if you are considering BABs for your portfolio. Between the two Nuveen funds there are minimal differences however they are there, namely in the fund size, duration and maturities of the holdings.

So is NBB the "Bigger, Better BAB Fund?" From the achieved performance numbers, yes, it is the better of the two funds.

In reality the best way to select your BAB investment however is to switch between the funds, both Nuveen and the Guggenheim fund, based on the changes in the discount to NAV, possibly even taking advantage towards the end of the year to harvest tax losses.

If I was investing in BABs today, I would be certainly looking at NBB for its discount to NAV of around 4.5%. This is a far better deal right now than the current 1.5% discount to NAV for the Guggenheim fund ((NYSE:GBAB)).

The other "benefit" of sorts for the Nuveen funds, and NBB in particular is that in about 3 years, the discount to NAV will be fully realized as the funds have a definitive termination date, 6/30/2020 for NBB, and 12/31/2020 for NBD.

As the dates get nearer, we can start looking at the discount to NAV as part of your estimated IRR calculations.

So, there we go, a look at NBB.

I hope this was helpful in your search for income. Questions? Let's keep the conversation going.

