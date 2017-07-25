Teekay Offshore - Refinancing Risks Appear Overblown

I have been following with strong interest recent articles about Teekay Corporation (TK) and Teekay Offshore Partners, LP (TOO), especially the deep concerns that TOO will somehow not be able to refinance upcoming maturities and even hints of a possible bankruptcy. Since I follow these names as part of my active management in fixed income issues, I have looked closely at the TOO situation, and I believe that TOO is virtually certain to take care of upcoming maturities, assuming no major meltdown in the overall credit markets. I offer my views as a former commercial banker directly involved in originating, negotiating and executing, as the lead banker, well over a billion dollars in credit facilities for companies ranging from middle market to publicly-traded large corporate. My former professional work as a banker was admittedly not in the shipping industry, which usually is handled by specialized groups, but the fundamental credit analysis cuts across most industries. Listed below are the reasons why TOO is very likely to obtain the necessary financings/refinancings and/or amendments to its various credit facilities:

TOO is managed by TK, which includes at least four entities: TK, TOO, TGP and TNK. All together there is $7.2 billion in debt, hundred millions more in preferred stock, and a global entity with $13 billion in assets. TK represents the best type of client for the banks: a large, repeat issuer. There is little incentive for the banks to be harsh with TOO and TK over $120 million of debt related to the Arendal Spirit UMS vessel, which recently lost its contract.

The absolutely last thing a banker wants to do is "pull the plug" on a borrower. It's a terrible outcome for everyone and time and legal costs are enormous. Banks will usually force bankruptcy as a very last resort (and company's will choose this route when they truly see no hope for the current equity value). Instead, banks will usually provide plenty of room for a company to correct itself, and often even extend further credit to help. For reasons discussed below, TOO is no where near a situation where bankruptcy might be contemplated.

Further to the bullet point above, a bankruptcy at TOO will have ripple effects across the entire TK entity, affecting $7.2 billion of global debt (either in write downs or actual losses, or internal classifications which has other implications). I have not checked every credit facility, but we can be sure that many of the banks across the TK entity are the same. Management noted in its last earnings call that lenders in the Arendal Spirit UMS facility are the same lenders to other Teekay entities. Accelerating a loan is even less likely when there is $7.2 billion at stake across multiple credit facilities.

Contrary to what may seem to be the case given the highly negative sentiment on TOO, the company is not showing any signs of financial distress. Credit analysis typically focus on several key items, among others: free cash flow, EBITDA & debt/EBITDA. In Q1 2017, TOO generated $98 million of operating cash flow, and spent $61 million on net capital expenditures. This means there was $37 million of free cash flow, so in Q1 the business was able to cover interest expense and capital expenditures, as well as working capital needs, all with internal cash flow -- hardly a sign of distress. The same was true for all of 2016, despite the oil crash.

What about EBITDA, or in this case a similar metric called CVFO or "cash flow from vessel operations"? CVFO was $141 million in Q1-17, up from $134 million in Q4-16. It was down from $166 million in Q1-16, but the $140 million level is flat with several prior quarters (Q2, Q3, and Q4-16). Q1-17 showed a nice improvement over a weaker Q4-16 and continues to prove the stability of the business. Again, hardly a sign of distress.

The core businesses are doing well, as the shortfall in Q1-17 CVFO versus Q1-16 was only due to weakness in the non-core UMS segment. Core FPSO and Shuttle Tanker CVFO was $142 million in Q1-17 versus $143 million in Q1-16 -- proving that the core business is quite stable. It was only the tiny UMS business (in which the Arendal Spirit UMS was the culprit) that caused the shortfall in CVFO. Bankers usually discount negative factors in non-core units, giving much greater weight to performance in the core businesses. In this case, the core FPSO and shuttle tanker units are not signalling any problems.

TOO's leverage ratio is within normal levels for this type of borrower. The leverage calculation shows about $2.83 billion in net debt divided by approximately $560 million annualized CVFO (EBITDA is similar), or just about a 5x total leverage ratio. This is hardly unusual for an asset-rich shipping company, and again, not even remotely a signal to the banks that they must take drastic actions.

The Arendal Spirit UMS situation has been blown out of proportion. As shown above, the core FPSO and shuttle tanker segment is performing well, and generates about 90% of cash flow. One bad outcome in UMS, representing maybe 5% of total cash flow, has been made out to be far more than what it really is: a minor setback. The $120 million of debt associated with this vessel represents 4% of total debt outstanding. Most likely, there will be some kind of settlement on the Arendal Spirit UMS with Petrobras, lenders, and perhaps a new customer, even if at a far lower rate. I can't imagine a scenario where the banks to the Arendal Spirit UMS would not extend by at least 180 days (so until April 2018) the due date on the loan to allow TOO more time to negotiate a settlement with Petrobras or secure a new customer for this vessel. Unless there are truly zero options remaining, a bank will almost always extend harsh deadlines.

Positive events more than offset the loss of the Arendal Spirit UMS contract. TOO expects in early July (perhaps this already happened but no news reported) operations to commence on the 50% owned Libra FPSO under a 12-year contract. The company also announced several new contracts for certain FPSOs and shuttle tankers. The Libra FPSO asset should not be underestimated. Management noted that this is a $1 billion project, of which TOO owns 50% -- which is not currently contributing to cash flow but soon will be.

TOO's growth projects are expected to add $200 million of CFVO, which is about a 35% increase from current levels. These projects have contracts in place, and a need for $391 million in additional financing. Given the contracts in place, the financing is highly likely to be obtained. Go back to the first three bullet points -- if bankers see financing needs, contracted ships, and realistic projections showing a 35% increase in CVFO, they will seek all ways to continue to work closely with the company. Again, these data points do not indicate a banker group that "has had it" with the company, but the reverse.

Management has indicated a generally positive outlook. Shuttle tanker annual CVFO of $270 million appears stable, and is projected to grow. New deliveries of 3 tankers from Q3-17 to Q1-18 support these growth projections. The Petrojarl I FPSO upgrade, while delayed, is expected to commence contracted operations in Q1-18 (this is part of the $200 million in new CVFO expected).

TOO, as a multibillion dollar company that is part of a $13 billion global shipping enterprise, has options. Management alluded to asset sales and joint ventures, all of which are available to a company with multiple discrete assets and relationships with many financing providers and strategic players. TOO has many ways to solve possible liquidity needs, absent of a simple amendment provided by the banks.

In conclusion, there is really little to indicate that TOO is somehow facing a major liquidity crisis or worse, some kind of bankruptcy event. The loss of the Arendal Spirit UMS contract appears overblown. Companies lose business representing 5% of their cash flow all the time, it's hardly a crisis. $120 million of debt is small relative to the company size. A quick scan of financial performance shows that operations are normal. Cash flow from operations and after cap-ex is nicely positive in Q1-17 (and for all of 2016 as well) and CVFO has shown stability, especially in the core segments. The outlook is positive with contracted projects expected to grow CVFO by 35%, including a $1 billion project coming on line now under a 12-year contract (Libra FPSO). To assess the likelihood of refinancing, put yourself in the shoes of the banker: there is little incentive to put unnecessary pressure on TOO and its parent, TK. There is certainly enough good news on the horizon to work constructively with the company. The broader Teekay entity is a cash cow for the banks, and as long as leverage is within normal range and operations show stability and growth potential, the banks will amend & extend.

Where is the risk? The key risk I see is that since TOO is highly leveraged there is little cushion for future bad outcomes. A major credit crisis would be the biggest near-term threat to TOO. In credit crises, typical bank behavior, like what I outlined above, is abandoned, and fear takes over. When fear takes over, banks are willing to accept irrational losses, just to "get out." Upper management effectively shuts down operations and removes any flexibility bankers have to work with companies in amending credit facilities or closing new business (I have personally experienced this). These actions are usually short sighted, but it happens. Banks tend to act like a herd, and this has ripple effects across the credit industry. Another oil crash could also force some lenders to cut back on oil exposure (especially if leverage starts to tick up due to declines in EBITDA), even if not a rational move.

While I do believe that assuming a normal credit market environment TOO will be able to refinance, banks will certainly use any excuse to charge higher fees and higher rates, and perhaps force other actions, like an equity raise or dividend cut. There may be a negative impact to common shareholders if refinancing rates are high, a secondary offering or a preferred offering is required, or a JV or asset sale is completed at a discounted value. High leverage by definition means less cushion to withstand adversity and volatile equity valuations, and I do not recommend the stock of TOO for these reasons. But I also consider it extremely likely that TOO solves upcoming maturities, assuming normally functioning credit markets.

Author's note: Please consider Downtown Investment Advisory's subscription service through Seeking Alpha, The High Yield Bond Investor. The newsletter offers deep analysis of three recommendations per month, focused on yields in the 6-8% range, with maturities of four to seven years, for the buy-and-hold investor, as well as regular exclusive insights on High Yield Bonds and related investments such as Exchange Traded Debt, Preferred Stock and Closed End Funds. We seek to uncover undervalued and "off the radar" opportunities. I offer my 20 years of professional expertise in credit and high yield to subscribers. Read subscriber reviews here. Please see our profile page for important disclaimers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.