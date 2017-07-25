VF Corporation Still Belongs In My Portfolio

On Monday 24 July, VF Corporation, (VFC) announced their quarterly earnings. As a holder of the stock since October 2016 I was looking forward to the report and I liked what I saw. VF Corporation reported earnings per share of $0.29 and revenues of $2.36B. Both of those numbers beat the analysts' estimates. More importantly, VF Corporation raised their guidance for the remainder of 2017.

I liked what I saw in the quarterly report. The reason I became a VF Corporation shareholder was because I thought they were an operationally sound company whose stock price was on sale due to the fickleness of the stock market. I also stated that I thought that management was shareholder friendly. Monday's quarterly report confirmed to me that they still are an operationally sound company. Management has found a way to improve their gross margins for the quarter. Management has continued to increase their direct to consumer revenue and digital revenue. These two categories are important aspects of their omni-channel marketing strategy as it continues to evolve.

VF Corporation's management continues to invest for the future. During their earnings release conference call management stated that they are investing an additional $40M for "demand creation and strategic priorities this year." They believe that this investment will accelerate revenue growth into 2018. That could be another reason why management increased their outlook for the remainder of the year.

A second reason I invested in the company was because I thought that they were a shareholder friendly company. During the conference call management stated that they repurchased approximately $760M worth of stock during the quarter. I like that they took advantage of a low stock price and repurchased some shares. VF Corporation now has 400,512,000 diluted shares outstanding. Management is allocating an additional $200M to its initial capital allocation plan that I discussed in a previous article. Now the capital allocation plan calls for $1.8B, up from its initial allocation of $1.6B.

On a technical basis VF Corporation looks strong. See Chart 1 below.

Chart 1 - VF Corporation 2 Year Weekly Chart

Since its low in February of this year, VF Corporation has been steadily moving higher. It has made a series of higher highs and higher lows. That is very bullish. Both its 10 week and 40 week moving averages are moving higher and are in bullish alignment meaning that the shorter time frame moving average is above the longer time frame moving average. The weekly RSI indicator and the moving average convergence divergence indicator are both bullish. From a technical analysis standpoint, the picture looks bullish to me.

In summary, I like what I saw for the quarter. It seems that VF Corporation is still doing well operationally. Their brands are still strong here and abroad. Management is still rewarding shareholders while continuing to invest in the future. On a technical basis the stock appears to have turned the corner and is now looking bullish. VF Corporation will remain in my portfolio and I look forward to seeing their next earnings report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.