Alibaba Firing On All Cylinders

Continued collaborations bode well for innovation and growth, but a tough stance on Chinese deals in the United States is cause for concern.

In August of last year I recommended readers establish a pilot position in shares of Alibaba (BABA), with the title "Is $150 Next?" proving eerily accurate.

BABA data by YCharts

It was a different type of analysis, as I addressed five pillars of the short thesis and proceeded to debunk each one. Concerns included slowing Chinese growth, competition, unnecessary forages into areas outside of the core competencies (cloud computing and media), and lack of transparency. In the end we decided that in spite of the risks, Alibaba provided readers with a legitimate way to capitalize on China's middle class.

Collaborations, Expansion and Deals Continue

In late June the company announced it was increasing its stake in e-commerce platform Lazada, investing $1 billion to increase its ownership from 51% to 83%. With sites in Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, it's easy to see why the firm would want to increase its presence and tap growth potential in the region. With the middle class in Southeast Asia expected to grow to 400 million by 2020, Alibaba benefits from cost savings of utilizing the platform instead of having to build one from the ground up.

On June 10th Alibaba Cloud announced that it will build two new data centers in Mumbai and Jakarta. This comes after already announcing a new center to be established in Malaysia and will allow the company to strengthen its position in the area. In total the firm will possess 17 data centers globally, in countries as diverse as Germany, Japan, the United Emirates and the United States. Also, if they are able to acquire the software unit of ZTE Corporation (ZTEsoft Technology), the deal will go a long way toward shoring up the firm's cloud computing segment. A deal price could be in the range of 2 to 3 billion yuan.

On the downside, it appears their deal to acquire MoneyGram might not go through, as the United States is taking a harder stance on Chinese deals. On July 12th the company resubmitted the $1.2 billion deal for review. They must really want the money transfer service, as the final offer came after an intense bidding war with Euronet. To predict the outcome of this one, maybe readers should stay tuned to President Trump's Twitter feed for the latest clues on the USA's turbulent relationship with the country.

I look on Alipay's partnership with Stripe favorably, as it should allow online retailers to increase revenues by making it more feasible to accept payments from Chinese customers. Keep in mind that in China credit cards are taking time to catch on, with other payment forms being utilized and needed.

Earnings & Bullish Guidance

March quarterly earnings likely went a long way toward soothing investors and analysts worried that growth was slowing. Revenue growth actually accelerated to 60%, which was the highest growth rate since the company's IPO. The business is projected to throw off $10 billion in free cash flow for the full year 2017. Cloud computing and digital media/entertainment really ramped up, with revenue growth of 103% and 234%, respectively. GMV fiscal year 2017 amounted to $547 billion. Other highlights included robust growth in Taobao driven by higher consumer engagement (mobile MAUs increased by 14 million) and the leading position of AutoNavi as a location-based services infrastructure provider.

In June management provided guidance for revenue growth of 45% to 49% for the fiscal year 2018, with CEO Daniel Zhang repeating that plans remain to double gross merchandise volume to $1 trillion by 2020. Their 2017 projection for customer count is 45 million active customers in China and 83 million in other markets, while a rather audacious 2036 goal of 2 billion customers has been set.

Source: Investor Day presentation

If these projections pan out, the growth will likely be due to global footholds the company is establishing in core operations and increased penetration. Progress is also being made in great strides in media, cloud computing and other segments that before were written off as costly "other" endeavors outside of the core focus.

Final Thoughts

Alipay is set to capitalize on a mobile payment market that reached over $5 trillion in 2016. To put that in perspective, it's over 50 times the size of the mobile payments market in the United States.

As the story has progressed to being a play on globalization and not just growth in China, I continue to be bullish and expect further upside in the near and medium term. I look forward to earnings coming August 10th and expect investors will stay tuned closely for further developments in the core business as well as other projects.

Utilizing price to free cash flow as a key metric, the stock appears to have further upside if one believes that the measurement could trend back to highs achieved in 2015.

BABA Price to Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

For readers who have gotten a sizeable gain off the stock, I'd suggest taking a small partial profit (10% to 30% of position) while retaining the rest for future upside exposure. For those who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story, the stock appears a bit extended and waiting for a better entry point might be a better option.

Risks include an unexpected decline in the company's growth rate, inability to meet management forecasts, regulatory risk related to acquisition efforts in the United States, and continued transparency concerns as outlined in the first article.

