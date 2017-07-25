Will The Federal Reserve Continue To Support Stock Prices And A Weaker Dollar?

There are no apparent reason to doubt that the Fed will continue to conduct its policy to support this story and produce results that the Trump administration can live with.

Since the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, participants in the foreign exchange market seem to have picked up the story and, consequently, the dollar has weakened.

The stock market's mantra continues to be "Don't fight the Fed" and, until it is replaced, stock prices will continue to rise.

There is another meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee going on today and tomorrow.

Stock market investors have continued to bet with the Fed and so far their support of Federal Reserve monetary policy has resulted in more historic highs for the stock market.

The last meeting of the FOMC was on June 13 and 14. Investors responded to the information coming out of the meeting as positive for the stock market. The story that investors had been relying on, don't fight the Fed, was still in place.

A new high for the S&P 500 took place on June 19, when the index closed at 2,453.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen appeared before the US Congress on Wednesday, July 12 and the stock market hit another high on July 14…this time at 2,459. Then the market went further with new highs on July 18 and July 19.

On Monday, July 24, the S&P 500 closed at 2,471, just a little off the July 19 high of 2,474.

So what about the FOMC meeting that is going on today and tomorrow.

Well, seemingly the stock market is expecting that the Fed will not let it down and will continue to be supportive of higher and higher stock prices. The market is interpreting Federal Reserve actions as not supporting a tightening of monetary policy even though it has been raising its policy rate of interest.

No, the Fed's policy is one of "normalizing" interest rates with a real emphasis that it continues to err on the side of market ease - that is, it does not want to make a mistake of disrupting markets and causing a correction. That is, it wants to see the stock market continue to rise, the policy it has been following for most of the current economic recovery.

It seems as if the foreign exchange markets have been caught onto this attitude.

I have argued for some time now that I believed that participants in the foreign exchange markets wanted to see a stronger dollar. It seemed as if the market responded strongly to any indication that the Fed was going to raise its policy rate of interest. And, it seemed to want the Fed to move even more strongly to strengthen the value of the US dollar.

Since the last meeting of the FOMC, foreign exchange markets have done just the opposite. That is, investors are seeing buying into the vision of the stock market and seem to be interpreting Fed movements as indifferent to achieving a stronger dollar.

Thus, the value of the dollar has weakened since the last meeting of the Fed's FOMC.

Furthermore, there has also been an indication that the European Central Bank may be moving away from its quantitative easy in the near future. This attitude is combined with the Canadian central bank actually raising its policy rate and with the Bank of England also providing some information that it might be raising rates soon.

As a consequence of these events, the value of the US dollar has declined in the foreign exchange markets and the timing has been very close to the upward movements in stock prices.

There seems to be some coordination of the stock markets and the foreign exchange markets over the past six weeks.

Just before the June FOMC meeting, it cost only $1.1196 to purchase one Euro. The US dollar index, published in the Wall Street Journal, closed the day at 96.91.

The value of the dollar declined through June and on June 28 a Euro cost $1.1345 and the US dollar index stood at 96.40.

After Ms. Yellen's testimony on July 12, the dollar price of the Euro jumped to $1.11468 and the US dollar index dropped to 95.11.

The dollar has continued to weaken as the US stock market reached new highs: the Euro cost $1.1668 on July 21 and the US dollar index closed that day at 93.93.

It now appears as if the US stock market and the foreign exchange markets are on the same wavelength. And, in both markets, traders are indicating that Federal Reserve policy will continue to be thought of as on the easy side - supporting new highs in the stock markets - and, supporting a weaker dollar.

Both of these outcomes are consistent with what President Trump has hoped to achieve. And, this is happening with a Federal Reserve Board that has not been thought to be supportive of his overall policies and programs.

As mentioned earlier, the Federal Reserve has cultivated the story that rising stock prices, increases in personal wealth, is the major goal of its monetary policy and this story has now been in place long enough to be the mantra of investors.

Participants in the foreign exchange markets seem to have come late to this story, but, if their behavior over the past six weeks is any indication, they now seem to have adopted the story as their own.

It appears to me that as long as the Fed is successful in maintaining the validity of this story, the stock market will continue to rise…and the value of the dollar will continue to weaken.

Right now, this seems to be the major driving force in the economy.

