Open Insights: Reviewing EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Crude and products continue to draw down at an accelerated pace, and contrary to the builds typically seem in the past 5-year averages.

We're going to start a weekly series called Open Insights, where we review some of what we see in the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR"). Albeit a somewhat flawed survey/computation, the EIA's WPSR is nevertheless an important data point for the market to assess the direction of oil supply and demand in the US. It's also a relatively accurate report when we compare it to the data released by many other countries. Let's take a look at the WPSR for the week of July 14.

Crude and Products

Despite the fall in oil prices of late, recent WPSRs have been showing an accelerated draw in both crude oil and products as counter-seasonal draws have turned to seasonal draws. Both the reduction in crude and products have been higher than anticipated. In the past 4 weeks (since the June 23rd WPSR), total crude (excluding the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR")) and products stock have drawn by 27.5M barrels, vs. the 5-year average build of 3.4M barrels.

Focusing on crude, what's interesting is that the build in crude inventories this year has been lower than the last two years and the 5-year averages.

For the 5-year averages we've been using the '12-'16 time period (that takes into account the boom/bust of oil) and the '10-'14 5-year average that eliminates the volatile '15-'16 years. Compared to both averages, the crude build this year has peaked earlier and drawn faster.

If we take into account the more than 16M barrels sold by the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, we can see that crude oil build has turned negative this year, meaning that there has been an overall draw in the current year.

As Saudi Arabia continues to taper exports to the US (i.e., exports are expected to fall off by an addition 100K bpd in August), we anticipate inventory draws will accelerate in the next few weeks if demand stays high. It remains to be seen whether imports from Iraq will offset the declining Saudi imports, but we doubt it as our read is that Iraq's current export trends may be unsustainable. Moreover, we're now in the heart of the summer season, so demand will naturally run higher. Higher than the norms of past? Likely.

Lastly, we can see from a products perspective, that the stock builds have been shallower, and in fact have turned again slightly negative, contrary to the seasonal summer builds. The draw on gasoline and diesel have been exceedingly strong and indicates materially higher end-consumer demand. Higher product exports have also helped given refinery outages in LATAM, but even factoring this in, US consumption has recovered from the sluggish Q1.



The last chart we'd like to highlight is courtesy of Deutsche Bank. One of our main questions has been whether the WPSR has been overstating production (as that's an estimated calculation) given the trend lines reported in the Monthly Production reports. This graph illustrates our concerns. It remains to be seen whether the Monthly Production Reports will "catch-up", but we believe the opposite may happen and WPSR may tamp down it's assumed growth given the oil service constraints (and lower oil prices) of late.

EIA's next WPSR will be released Wednesday, July 26th (reporting for the week of July 21st). We'll update soon thereafter. Items to watch out for are the product draws and refinery utilization. If both remain high, crude inventories drawdowns will inevitably follow.

As always, we welcome your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.