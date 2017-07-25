9 Great Investment Ideas For 2017 - Q2 Report

With Q2 in the bag, I'm updating you on the results so far.

By pressing them for their top ideas for the rest of 2017, I was able secure nine of their top ideas.

At the start of the year, I hounded my fellow marketplace contributors for great investment ideas. Most of these authors are looking for investment ideas even when they are visiting their in-laws on Sunday or when talking to other parents at kindergarten. They've got the value investing virus in their veins. Ultimately, these nine authors were generous enough to give up their best ideas. This is a quarterly update to see how they have been doing and whether they want to update their thesis. The earlier quarterly update can be found here.

The table below shows the total return for each idea vs. the return of the S&P 500, although that's probably not the appropriate benchmark for every author. The clear leader is O'Neil Trader, with his pick Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) that's up an awe-inspiring 132.7%.

Amicus Therapeutics

The unquestionable leader O'Neil offered the following commentary:

2017 has so far been a very good year for Amicus. Galafold's launch in the EU is progressing nicely -- the company had 151 patients on therapy at the end of June (annualized net sales run rate north of $30 million) and the majority of patients are still just from Germany. The recent rally was the result of a positive regulatory update in the U.S. The FDA said that Amicus can file an NDA for Galafold based on data on hand without the need to run another Phase III trial. This effectively cuts Galafold's time to reach the U.S. market by approximately two years (assuming it gets approved, of course). There are two major catalysts for Amicus in Q3 -- Zorblisa's Phase III results in epidermolysis bullosa (a devastating and rare skin disorder) and additional Phase I/II data of the ATB200/AT2221 combo in Pompe disease. I remain bullish on Amicus' long-term growth prospects with a $17 price target, subject to revisions based on the outcomes of the above-mentioned trials.

Ignore him at your own peril.

Retail Holdings

In second place is Chris de Muth with Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF), which is a interesting liquidation play. I love these because they offer returns that are 1) uncorrelated returns with the market, and 2) unloved by the banks and their analysts as there are no brokerage fees in the future. These results exceeded even De Muth's expectations earlier this year:

Retail Holdings is up 16% since early February and over 20% from when it was first disclosed on Sifting the World. The bad news is that this is a long idea that will eventually go to $0.00. The good news is that it cost about $20 per share today and we expect over $25 per share of distributions as described here. Holders will get the next $2 within the next few months.

At this point, he quoted Charlie Munger:

I have nothing to add.

Conveniently, Indelible Capital posted a very thorough write-up here on July 6 with a $36 upside case.

Shenandoah

Shenandoah (SHEN) held up and it was enough to keep Alpha Gen Capital in the race, coming in at third place and ahead of the market. Alpha Gen Capital added:

... wireless subscriptions continue to grow substantially and are now approaching 1M. This should start garnering the attention of the largest operators increasing M&A likelihood. But they have also been adept at growing their cable business despite the industry headwinds. We continue to see the shares worth closer to $40.

Jernigan Capital

Richard Lejeune was slightly disappointed with Jernigan Capital (JCAP). After the previous quarter, the idea was up a measly 5%, and he said:

I was somewhat disappointed with management's near-term revenue guidance. However, growth should really accelerate toward the end of 2017.

A capital raise is another wrench in the works. Richard added:

JCAP continues to perform well operationally with a robust pipeline of new storage products. JCAP is down in price since the last update due to an equity offering at $22 per share. This weakness provides a great buying opportunity.

Qualcomm

Chris Lau is championing Qualcomm (QCOM), and I happen to really like his idea. That's why I stole it! Chris played a large role in why I'm liking this stock, and here's his up-to-date commentary on the battleground stock:

Qualcomm, a DIY top idea, fell after worrying investors again about its fight against mighty Apple (AAPL). The royalty rate dispute from Apple could shift QCOM's entire profit margin line for years to come. Even Europe and the U.S. are looking into QCOM's alleged monopolistic ways. Despite another drop on Monday, after last week's results, the DIY Value Investor portfolio will add QCOM stock aggressively if the stock falls by too much. Some subscribers are happy holding NXP Semiconductors (NXP). The deal is on shaky ground and still needs approvals. But I think the deal will go through and ultimately add positively to QCOM's portfolio of products.

Western Union

Damian Verial is the odd one out. He is the only contender who offers a service geared at short-term trades (it does well, by the way). Obviously, his pick isn't well-suited to this format, but he has been a great sport and offered a running opinion on Western Union's (WU) prospects:

The double-black candlestick gap on Western Union has already filled, so that profit opportunity is gone. If you missed it and are still long WU, do not fret. The stock is still undervalued by roughly $5, according to the standard discounted cash flow valuation. My own discounted cash flow valuation, which I calculate by hand and with different assumptions, is even more optimistic. I find that the heightened growth rate of WU more than compensates for the company's dwindling cash flow. WU's growth rate has been positive since 2013 and is at a relative peak, and when you combine this with the fact that WU's stock price has remained flat, you have a strong possibility of mispricing. However, my call for 'not fretting' is for those with long-term investment horizons. In the shorter term, the new area gap, which is surrounded by two white candlesticks, appears to be another area gap. Thus, WU will most likely dip below $19 before heading upward.

Manhattan Bridge Capital

Fredrik Arnold still believes Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is going to do well:

For a quick spike in price, LOAN awaits the next flurry of real estate speculation in NYC. Meanwhile, LOAN is currently priced about 16% under its historic valuation of $6.65. To summarize, LOAN is perfectly suited for a wait and see strategy.

I can't wait for the next flurry of NYC real estate speculation (I don't live there), but I'm not sure how the folks who do live there feel.

Teekay Corporation

The original thesis on Teekay (NYSE:TK) involved a major TGP distribution raise that would boost free cash flow. J. Mintzmyer believes the subdued performance is due to Teekay being classified as an oil services company:

... even though only a very small portion (I estimate under 10%) of their total backlog is related to spot oil prices. This causes them to partially track oil pricing movements, even though the lion's share of their valuation comes from IDRs in Teekay LNG (TGP). I still view TK as one of my top ideas for 2017.

At this time, he referred to his recent contribution to the Seeking Alpha PRO library, which unfortunately isn't available to everyone:

Although the full-length thesis can get quite complex, and has hence scared away many retail investors, the underlying idea is quite simple: Teekay has heavy upside leverage to cash flow from its daughter companies, namely Teekay LNG Partners (TGP). I believe this catalyst is under a year away.

Interestingly, when I asked readers which idea would win the race at end of 2017, 40% of the voters picked Teekay. And that's even with Amicus already 20% ahead.

That could tell us something about the ability for this thing to move.

Straight Path Communications

Ruerd Heeg publishes an excellent service covering global net-nets. Unfortunately, he went with a short for this competition: Straight Path Communications (STRP). The pick demonstrates why shorting is both hard and potentially dangerous. A long can go down a maximum of 100%, but with a short there's no limit.

Ruerd believes Verizon (VZ) flushed $3 billion of its shareholders' money and AT&T (T) made a move solely to up the final cost to Verizon. This is a bid that dumbfounds Ruerd, as Verizon already owned an option to buy an "equally worthless" frequency for $200 million. The deal frenzy reminds Ruerd of 1929 and 1998-2001. That's an observation I share, as investors are exhibiting many of the same characteristics.

Final Notes

Just like active managers don't beat the market in bull markets, active investors have a hard time as well. Ruerd's pick has, of course, been highly unfortunate and kills any prospects for the average to beat the S&P 500 by the end of 2017. However, I'm happy that five ideas by long-term value investors are lagging the market. They're all still bullish on these ideas, and they are now effectively cheaper compared to before.

You would think O'Neil has it in the bag for the end of 2017 halfway through the year, but it ain't over 'til it's over.

