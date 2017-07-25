Don't Worry About The Decline In Sedan Sales: SUVs And Pickup Trucks Are Making Up For It

We keep hearing stories of U.S. sedan sales reductions, and that future models - say, four or five years from now - may be cancelled. That is all true, but there is more to the story - and there is no need to panic.



Sedans are coming from a very large share of U.S. light vehicle sales. Even if they are down 10% each year for many years in a row, it will take a long time until they are relatively insignificant. Being down 10% each year doesn’t mean that in a decade from now, they will be at zero.



To appreciate how natural this evolution is, you have to understand that the other thing that has happened is that most automakers are now developing sedans and crossovers (“SUVs” in many cases) on the exact same platforms. For example, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) has versions of the Passat and Arteon sedans, and the Tiguan and Atlas SUVs that are built on the same platform called MQB.



When the cars and crossovers are built on the same platform, they can easily be built on the same assembly line completely intermixed. Witness how Mazda does it in its plants in Japan - all cars of all shapes and sizes can be made on the same assembly lines. This production technique became religion among essentially all automakers years ago already.



And when they make cars and crossovers all on the same assembly lines, that means that they are in the same factory. If one body type - sedan - is seeing a decline in sales at the expense of increasing sales of another body type - crossover - adjusting the sales mix has minimal expense and shouldn’t have any impact on employment or corporate profitability.



In other words, a mix away from sedans to crossovers is nothing to cry about, or otherwise sensationalize. Let’s say that an automaker today offers four sedans and three SUVs/crossovers. Four or five years from now, that may be reversed to three sedans and four SUVs/crossovers. This is a natural evolution and should be expected, especially given the shifting consumer demand.



Think about it as a variant of clothing fashion. Some years the ties are wider, other years the ties are narrower. There is change, but the change is manageable. The next few years and decades will continue to see further evolution of the automotive sales mix.

The automakers conforming to an evolution in consumer preferences is neither bad nor un-natural. It’s a good and natural thing to happen - and it will continue to happen, forever.



With all of that as background, let’s look at the actual U.S. sales numbers for the best-selling vehicles in the largest segments of the market. For purposes of this discussion, I have divided the market into three buckets that reflect the three best-selling categories of light vehicles in the U.S.:



Pickup trucks. Sedans - midsize/fullsize and compact/midsize. “Small” SUVs.

SUVs

The point of this monthly recurring study is to include only the best-sellers of the “bread and butter vehicles.” Not all pickup trucks, not all sedans, not all small- but the best-selling ones from the major mainstream brands by the largest automakers: Nissan, Honda (NYSE: HMC ), Toyota ( TM ), Kia, Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru, Jeep ( FCAU ), Ford ( F ), Volkswagen and Chevrolet ( GM ), to mention some of the most important ones.

Let’s start with pickup trucks. Here are the January-June 2017 US sales numbers:



US unit sales 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change Ford F-series 429860 395244 9% Chevrolet Silverado 262940 273652 -4% RAM pickup 250443 233220 7% GMC Sierra 99153 106466 -7% TOTAL pickup 1042396 1008582 3%





As you can see in the table above, the segment leaders were up 3% collectively. That’s good in an overall US light vehicle market that was down slightly compared to the prior year. And it is certainly better than the sedan segment.



You also can see that these are the best-selling nameplates of any sort in the US market here, including the perennial leader Ford F-Series. The Chevrolet and GMC models are essentially the same vehicle with minimal brand differentiation, so you should consider those two on a combined basis.



What about traditional sedans? For years and decades, Toyota Camry and Honda Accord have been fighting for pole position here, although recently the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla have overtaken the Accord. Here are the January-June 2017 results:



US unit sales 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change Toyota Camry 176897 199761 -11% Honda Civic 175763 189840 -7% Toyota Corolla 165596 182193 -9% Honda Accord 160091 169354 -5% Nissan Altima 146284 172695 -15% Nissan Sentra 112574 123014 -8% Ford Fusion 107225 146833 -27% Chevrolet Cruze 105188 86731 21% Hyundai Elantra 100252 96306 4% Chevrolet Malibu 83899 120325 -30% Ford Focus 82721 103144 -20% Hyundai Sonata 76315 104409 -27% Kia Optima 59717 61067 -2% VW Jetta 55495 58275 -5% Subaru Impreza 43026 29765 45% Mazda 3 39834 51381 -22% VW Passat 35137 32813 7% Subaru Legacy 25564 30357 -16% Mazda 6 18009 23463 -23% TOTAL sedan 1769587 1981726 -11%





As you can see in the table above, it’s a massacre. These sedan segment leaders were down 11% collectively. Ouch! Not a single sedan sold over 177,000 units January-June 2017, and out of all these cars, only four were up - admittedly all four by a lot - VW Passat, Hyundai Elantra, Subaru Impreza and Chevrolet Cruze.



It’s worth noting that the Subaru Impreza was up more than any volume-selling vehicle of any kind (including pickups and SUVs) in the U.S. market - 45% year to date. None of the best-selling pickup trucks or SUVs can match that sales increase, on a percentage basis.



But what’s a car anyway? Regular sedan sales are being supplanted by sales of two-row SUVs. That being the case, aren’t all of these unibody “SUVs” (crossovers) simply lifted station wagons with optional all-wheel drive? Yes, they sure are. They are, for all intents and purposes, “cars” in the form of the modern “station wagon” - just sitting a little taller off the ground. So let’s take a look at those small-ish SUV sales:



US unit sales 2017 1-6 2016 1-6 change Nissan Rogue 195689 148883 31% Honda CR-V 187256 159075 18% Toyota RAV4 184766 165900 11% Ford Escape 156956 155378 1% Chevrolet Equinox 133454 121320 10% Subaru Forester 87255 80255 9% Ford Edge 71257 71038 0% Mazda CX-5 57077 51611 11% Jeep Renegade 53027 52227 2% Hyundai Tucson 51707 42664 21% Honda HR-V 46628 36443 28% Subaru Crosstrek 43528 43282 1% Buick Encore 42331 36421 16% GMC Terrain 42242 46877 -10% Chevrolet Trax 36931 29135 27% Kia Sportage 36606 42229 -13% Nissan Murano 34696 39493 -12% VW Tiguan 16965 20556 -17% TOTAL small SUV 1478371 1342787 10%





As you can see in the table above, here is where the action is. The group as a whole was up 10%, the same as the sedans were down (10%). Only four models were down year over year, and those were the Ford Edge, Nissan Murano, Kia Sportage and VW Tiguan.



But look at the best-sellers! Three of them - Nissan Rogue, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV - sell more than any sedans of any kind in the U.S. market, including Toyota Camry and Honda Civic.



One interesting statistical curiosity is that the sales leader - Nissan Rogue - was also the one with the largest percentage sales increase from the prior year. In other words, the volume-selling SUV with one of the largest “bases” from 2016, also grew some of the fastest in 2017. That is an unusual event, as it seems to undercut the law of large numbers.



The statistics surrounding the Nissan Rogue is complicated by the fact that late in the second quarter of 2017, the smaller “Rogue Sport” model reached U.S. dealerships. It is not broken out. Another manufacturer can legitimately now argue that the comparison is no longer fair. For example, what if Honda re-labeled the HR-V into the “CR-V Sport” and reported it on a combined basis with the regular CR-V?



In that case, the Honda CR-V (including the current HR-V) would be larger than Nissan Rogue. Well, life isn’t fair, it seems.



The Nissan Rogues sold in the U.S. market are made in Tennessee, Japan and Korea. Yes, for this best-selling non-pickup truck in the U.S. vehicle market today, three factories are necessary.



Helping the 2017 sales for the Nissan Rogue is the fact that they added a hybrid version during the first half of 2017: Small Hybrid SUV Battle: Nissan Rogue Vs Toyota RAV4.



Toyota added its own hybrid of the RAV4 one year prior. You can read the finer details about the differences between the Nissan Rogue hybrid vs the Toyota RAV4 hybrid in my article referenced above.



Bottom line: The U.S. car market’s King remains the Nissan Rogue. It was the best-selling non-pickup light vehicle for the first six months of 2017, up a whopping 31% from the prior year. At this pace, it’s on target to sell 400,000 units this year, more than any sedan and more than any other SUV nameplate in the U.S.



And for Nissan, it doesn’t really matter that this huge growth has come at the expense of - or at least in tandem with - a decline in sedan sales (Sentra and Altima, mostly). SUVs such as the Rogue and pickup trucks such as the Titan have made up for it. For many other automakers, it’s a similar story.