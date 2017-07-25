Don't Worry About The Decline In Sedan Sales: SUVs And Pickup Trucks Are Making Up For It

We keep hearing stories of U.S. sedan sales reductions, and that future models - say, four or five years from now - may be cancelled. That is all true, but there is more to the story - and there is no need to panic.
Sedans are coming from a very large share of U.S. light vehicle sales. Even if they are down 10% each year for many years in a row, it will take a long time until they are relatively insignificant. Being down 10% each year doesn’t mean that in a decade from now, they will be at zero.
To appreciate how natural this evolution is, you have to understand that the other thing that has happened is that most automakers are now developing sedans and crossovers (“SUVs” in many cases) on the exact same platforms. For example, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) has versions of the Passat and Arteon sedans, and the Tiguan and Atlas SUVs that are built on the same platform called MQB.
When the cars and crossovers are built on the same platform, they can easily be built on the same assembly line completely intermixed. Witness how Mazda does it in its plants in Japan - all cars of all shapes and sizes can be made on the same assembly lines. This production technique became religion among essentially all automakers years ago already.
And when they make cars and crossovers all on the same assembly lines, that means that they are in the same factory. If one body type - sedan - is seeing a decline in sales at the expense of increasing sales of another body type - crossover - adjusting the sales mix has minimal expense and shouldn’t have any impact on employment or corporate profitability.
In other words, a mix away from sedans to crossovers is nothing to cry about, or otherwise sensationalize. Let’s say that an automaker today offers four sedans and three SUVs/crossovers. Four or five years from now, that may be reversed to three sedans and four SUVs/crossovers. This is a natural evolution and should be expected, especially given the shifting consumer demand.
Think about it as a variant of clothing fashion. Some years the ties are wider, other years the ties are narrower. There is change, but the change is manageable. The next few years and decades will continue to see further evolution of the automotive sales mix.
The automakers conforming to an evolution in consumer preferences is neither bad nor un-natural. It’s a good and natural thing to happen - and it will continue to happen, forever.
With all of that as background, let’s look at the actual U.S. sales numbers for the best-selling vehicles in the largest segments of the market. For purposes of this discussion, I have divided the market into three buckets that reflect the three best-selling categories of light vehicles in the U.S.:
Pickup trucks.
Sedans - midsize/fullsize and compact/midsize.
- “Small” SUVs.
Let’s start with pickup trucks. Here are the January-June 2017 US sales numbers:
|
US unit sales
|
2017 1-6
|
2016 1-6
|
change
|
Ford F-series
|
429860
|
395244
|
9%
|
Chevrolet Silverado
|
262940
|
273652
|
-4%
|
RAM pickup
|
250443
|
233220
|
7%
|
GMC Sierra
|
99153
|
106466
|
-7%
|
TOTAL pickup
|
1042396
|
1008582
|
3%
As you can see in the table above, the segment leaders were up 3% collectively. That’s good in an overall US light vehicle market that was down slightly compared to the prior year. And it is certainly better than the sedan segment.
You also can see that these are the best-selling nameplates of any sort in the US market here, including the perennial leader Ford F-Series. The Chevrolet and GMC models are essentially the same vehicle with minimal brand differentiation, so you should consider those two on a combined basis.
What about traditional sedans? For years and decades, Toyota Camry and Honda Accord have been fighting for pole position here, although recently the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla have overtaken the Accord. Here are the January-June 2017 results:
|
US unit sales
|
2017 1-6
|
2016 1-6
|
change
|
Toyota Camry
|
176897
|
199761
|
-11%
|
Honda Civic
|
175763
|
189840
|
-7%
|
Toyota Corolla
|
165596
|
182193
|
-9%
|
Honda Accord
|
160091
|
169354
|
-5%
|
Nissan Altima
|
146284
|
172695
|
-15%
|
Nissan Sentra
|
112574
|
123014
|
-8%
|
Ford Fusion
|
107225
|
146833
|
-27%
|
Chevrolet Cruze
|
105188
|
86731
|
21%
|
Hyundai Elantra
|
100252
|
96306
|
4%
|
Chevrolet Malibu
|
83899
|
120325
|
-30%
|
Ford Focus
|
82721
|
103144
|
-20%
|
Hyundai Sonata
|
76315
|
104409
|
-27%
|
Kia Optima
|
59717
|
61067
|
-2%
|
VW Jetta
|
55495
|
58275
|
-5%
|
Subaru Impreza
|
43026
|
29765
|
45%
|
Mazda 3
|
39834
|
51381
|
-22%
|
VW Passat
|
35137
|
32813
|
7%
|
Subaru Legacy
|
25564
|
30357
|
-16%
|
Mazda 6
|
18009
|
23463
|
-23%
|
TOTAL sedan
|
1769587
|
1981726
|
-11%
As you can see in the table above, it’s a massacre. These sedan segment leaders were down 11% collectively. Ouch! Not a single sedan sold over 177,000 units January-June 2017, and out of all these cars, only four were up - admittedly all four by a lot - VW Passat, Hyundai Elantra, Subaru Impreza and Chevrolet Cruze.
It’s worth noting that the Subaru Impreza was up more than any volume-selling vehicle of any kind (including pickups and SUVs) in the U.S. market - 45% year to date. None of the best-selling pickup trucks or SUVs can match that sales increase, on a percentage basis.
But what’s a car anyway? Regular sedan sales are being supplanted by sales of two-row SUVs. That being the case, aren’t all of these unibody “SUVs” (crossovers) simply lifted station wagons with optional all-wheel drive? Yes, they sure are. They are, for all intents and purposes, “cars” in the form of the modern “station wagon” - just sitting a little taller off the ground. So let’s take a look at those small-ish SUV sales:
|
US unit sales
|
2017 1-6
|
2016 1-6
|
change
|
Nissan Rogue
|
195689
|
148883
|
31%
|
Honda CR-V
|
187256
|
159075
|
18%
|
Toyota RAV4
|
184766
|
165900
|
11%
|
Ford Escape
|
156956
|
155378
|
1%
|
Chevrolet Equinox
|
133454
|
121320
|
10%
|
Subaru Forester
|
87255
|
80255
|
9%
|
Ford Edge
|
71257
|
71038
|
0%
|
Mazda CX-5
|
57077
|
51611
|
11%
|
Jeep Renegade
|
53027
|
52227
|
2%
|
Hyundai Tucson
|
51707
|
42664
|
21%
|
Honda HR-V
|
46628
|
36443
|
28%
|
Subaru Crosstrek
|
43528
|
43282
|
1%
|
Buick Encore
|
42331
|
36421
|
16%
|
GMC Terrain
|
42242
|
46877
|
-10%
|
Chevrolet Trax
|
36931
|
29135
|
27%
|
Kia Sportage
|
36606
|
42229
|
-13%
|
Nissan Murano
|
34696
|
39493
|
-12%
|
VW Tiguan
|
16965
|
20556
|
-17%
|
TOTAL small SUV
|
1478371
|
1342787
|
10%
As you can see in the table above, here is where the action is. The group as a whole was up 10%, the same as the sedans were down (10%). Only four models were down year over year, and those were the Ford Edge, Nissan Murano, Kia Sportage and VW Tiguan.
But look at the best-sellers! Three of them - Nissan Rogue, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV - sell more than any sedans of any kind in the U.S. market, including Toyota Camry and Honda Civic.
One interesting statistical curiosity is that the sales leader - Nissan Rogue - was also the one with the largest percentage sales increase from the prior year. In other words, the volume-selling SUV with one of the largest “bases” from 2016, also grew some of the fastest in 2017. That is an unusual event, as it seems to undercut the law of large numbers.
The statistics surrounding the Nissan Rogue is complicated by the fact that late in the second quarter of 2017, the smaller “Rogue Sport” model reached U.S. dealerships. It is not broken out. Another manufacturer can legitimately now argue that the comparison is no longer fair. For example, what if Honda re-labeled the HR-V into the “CR-V Sport” and reported it on a combined basis with the regular CR-V?
In that case, the Honda CR-V (including the current HR-V) would be larger than Nissan Rogue. Well, life isn’t fair, it seems.
The Nissan Rogues sold in the U.S. market are made in Tennessee, Japan and Korea. Yes, for this best-selling non-pickup truck in the U.S. vehicle market today, three factories are necessary.
Helping the 2017 sales for the Nissan Rogue is the fact that they added a hybrid version during the first half of 2017: Small Hybrid SUV Battle: Nissan Rogue Vs Toyota RAV4.
Toyota added its own hybrid of the RAV4 one year prior. You can read the finer details about the differences between the Nissan Rogue hybrid vs the Toyota RAV4 hybrid in my article referenced above.
Bottom line: The U.S. car market’s King remains the Nissan Rogue. It was the best-selling non-pickup light vehicle for the first six months of 2017, up a whopping 31% from the prior year. At this pace, it’s on target to sell 400,000 units this year, more than any sedan and more than any other SUV nameplate in the U.S.
And for Nissan, it doesn’t really matter that this huge growth has come at the expense of - or at least in tandem with - a decline in sedan sales (Sentra and Altima, mostly). SUVs such as the Rogue and pickup trucks such as the Titan have made up for it. For many other automakers, it’s a similar story.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, F.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long GM and F and short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends new vehicle launches, press conferences and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.