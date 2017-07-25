The Most Dangerous Game

“Instinct is no match for reason.”

--General Zaroff, The Most Dangerous Game, 1924

It is an observation that I have been hearing frequently in recent years when it comes to investing in the U.S. stock market. What is it? Put simply, fundamentals no longer matter and valuation is no longer a primary concern when making investment decisions. Simply scour the 52-week high list, identify those securities in a sustained uptrend, and ride the wave in stock prices higher valuations be damned. But only if it were that simple, for many investors are unwittingly playing a most dangerous game in today’s financial markets.

A Classic Tale

There is a name for the style of investing that has been driving the U.S. stock market higher in recent years including 2017 in particular. It is called "momentum investing," and it involves buying stocks and other securities based on the continuation of existing trends in the market. Put simply, if stock prices are rising, then the conclusion of the momentum investor is that they will continue to rise.

Momentum is a powerful force when it comes to investing. For once momentum picks up speed, it can move with seemingly relentless force and for an extended amount of time. Along the way, those that are riding the momentum wave become increasingly cocksure of their investment decision making prowess. This, of course, is understandable, for when every decision that one makes seems to work out as planned, it is more than reasonable to begin assuming an air of invincibility. But such is the danger when it comes to momentum investing. For just like risk, momentum is a power force that cuts both ways. And history has repeatedly shown that the further and longer a momentum wave rides to the upside, the more powerful and relentless the subsequent reversal in momentum back to the downside turns out to be.

History is littered with examples of momentum driven markets that have ended tragically. The roaring twenties, the nifty fifty stocks of the late 1960s, and the technology bubble of the late 1990s were all supreme examples of momentum investing both at its finest and at its worst. And they all shared one common and troubling refrain that I keep hearing more and more as we continue through 2017.

The History Of Valuation Not Mattering

“Valuation is not one of the factors that enters into our methodology.”

The above quote is from James McCall from an article in The New York Times entitled "Relentless Search for Growth Humbles a Mutual Fund Star." But how, you might ask, could a star growth stock manager and quintessential momentum manager in today’s market environment find himself being humbled in today’s ripping stock market environment? After all, today’s triple and a half from the stock market lows in 2009 has been a growth fueled bonanza all along the way. And if this guy McCall is recognizing that valuation does not matter in his investment process, what exactly is he doing wrong?

What sent Mr. McCall’s rising star exploding into a violent supernova was the following. He wasn’t implementing this strategy in the current market environment. The article cited above was printed in The New York Times on August 23, 2001. What is the backstory? James McCall was a notoriously famed fund manager at the PBHG Funds, where he directed four mutual fund products at the firm to scorching returns during the late 1990s by riding the momentum wave. Following a contentious departure from PBHG in 1999, Mr. McCall’s rapidly rising star propelled him to captaining the Merrill Lynch Focus Twenty product. And it was not long that his Icarian flight started to take an abrupt turn. By early 2000, the momentum wave had crested. And by November 2001, Mr. McCall was gone from his once high profile mutual fund management post at Merrill Lynch.

In the late 1990s, valuation did not matter for a long time. But in the end, it turned out that valuation still mattered a great deal. And the gut wrenching reality that confronted so many investors at the time was the more valuation was allowed to not matter for a time, the more severe the market reflex became once it started to matter once again.

Of course, Mr. McCall was certainly not alone in suffering this dramatic reversal of fortune that came with the end of momentum driven markets and the bursting of the tech bubble. After all, during the late 1990s, if you were a retail investor and not loaded up on tech stocks, you were a fool. And if you were an institutional investor at the time and did not have exposure to tech stocks, you were dramatically underperforming and watching assets under management flood out the door. It was a trap that few investors were able to escape completely unscathed in the end.

And I can personally attest to the fact that the aftermath was ugly. I was there in the midst of both the stunning rise and the subsequently dramatic fall of the momentum wave that rocked the stock market in both directions in the late 1990s and early 2000s. I saw firsthand how fund managers once sporting triple digit calendar year returns toiled helplessly as their products were quickly torn asunder. And I also watched as unsuspecting retail investors that did not know any better in trying to ride the tech train higher ended up getting trapped in the violent derailment that followed. I even found myself somewhat dinged despite my staunch criticism and regular conversations with my grandfather (the “Gerring” in Gerring Capital Partners) about the insanity that was the momentum wave that had infected the stock market at the time, as a small-to-mid cap “aggressive growth” mutual fund that I had added to my broad portfolio strategy simply for diversification purposes in 1999 eventually blew up almost overnight in early 2001.

The whole process was sad, ugly, and unfortunate in that it didn’t have to play out that way. Unfortunately, despite “irrational exuberance” being recognized as early as 1996 by leading policy makers at the time, such imbalances were not truly acted upon from a policy perspective until mid 1999. By then, it was too late and the trap was set. Even more unfortunately and despite the bursting of yet another bubble in housing in the two decades since, here we find ourselves once again today, riding yet another momentum wave in capital markets while policy makers dither and fall further behind in tightening policy.

The Most Dangerous Game – The Series

Given that investors never seem to learn from history, it is worthwhile to reflect on the fate of sporting momentum investors of yore. But when it comes to assessing the direct impact felt not by the stock market as a whole – after all many stock market sectors performed very well in the early years of the bursting of the tech bubble, as it was not until 2002 that more defensive and value names finally capitulated – or even technology, media, and telecom investors for that matter but specifically momentum investors, this is a process that becomes a bit more challenging. Why? Because nearly all of the momentum managers that became so famous during the technology boom of the late 1990s no longer exist. And even if they do, they no longer remain in their current form as their products have been absorbed or eliminated all together along the way (for as much as fund companies like to tout a great track record, they like to make a bad track record disappear, such is survivorship bias). For only reflecting back specifically on the experience of these once high flying momentum funds of the tech bubble age can today’s investors truly get a sense of how swift and relentless the losses can be once the momentum finally comes to an end.

With the goal of identifying past momentum managers in mind, we can return to the story of Mr. McCall, as one of the legendary momentum product of yesteryear that still exists at least somewhat in its previous form is the Merrill Lynch Focus Twenty, which after several transformations and under entirely different leadership is now known as the BlackRock Focus Growth fund (MAFOX) today.

So what took place once the momentum game finally ended in 2000. Over the course of less than six months, the Merrill Lynch Focus Twenty took a $10,000 investment and turned it into $2,600. More than two years later, this investment was worth only a $1,000.

Once again, this was not the only momentum product that was felled by the end of the momentum wave, it’s just one of the few that is still around in some resemblance of its previous form today.

Another is the Jacob Internet Fund (JAMFX), which is still helmed by its founded Ryan Jacob. I will credit Mr. Jacob for his resilience in sticking with his product after all these years, but more on this point in a moment.

Mr. Jacob was the toast of the investment world back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. I still remember to this day reading a feature article about Mr. Jacob in a business magazine while riding the train to work one day in the first quarter of 2000. His was a star that was white hot at the time and the money was pouring into the fund faster than they could take it. But no sooner did the stock market hit its first peak in March 2000 and the momentum trap snapped shut. The Jacob Internet Fund was down -60% in a month, and proceeded to fall by as much as -96% before it was all said and done in late 2002.

So why then do I credit Mr. Jacob for sticking with his process despite this incredibly difficult stretch over more than two years? Because just like investment styles and sizes repeatedly go in and out of favor over time, so too is it the case with momentum investing. Momentum investing worked incredibly well during the late 1920s, the late 1960s and early 1970s, and the late 1990s. And it is back in vogue once again today. On the flip side, it also subsequently turned out terribly throughout the 1930s, during the rest of the 1970s into the 1980s and during the early 2000s. What lies ahead for this latest momentum wave remains to be seen, but history has repeatedly suggested that the flip side may not be pretty once it finally crests. Opportunity will eventually present itself once the momentum wave has fully washed itself out. After all, the Jacob Internet Fund is now higher by +1,250% from its October 2002 lows.

Thus, the time to begin seeking opportunities in the momentum subcategory of U.S. stock investing is not when it has been riding hot for eight years and at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is finally getting around to tightening monetary policy. Instead, it will come sometime in the future once the trap has snapped, once valuation has since started to matter again in a meaningful way, and the carnage has long been left behind.

The Bottom Line

"You're a big game hunter, not a philosopher. Who cares how a jaguar feels?"

--Sanger Rainsford, The Most Dangerous Game, 1924

Many stock market investors are unwittingly playing a most dangerous game today when it comes to their stock portfolios. They are riding a momentum wave that has been ongoing for some time. But momentum investing often sets a trap that even the most expert and well reasoned investors find difficult to escape once it quickly snaps shut. Exactly when the jaws of the latest momentum trap will finally close remain to be seen. But if you are an investor riding this momentum, keep your confidence in check and your risk awareness extremely high, for your time to fight for your financial survival may be slim to none once the hunt begins and the game finally ends.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.