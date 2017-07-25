Did Anadarko And Saudi Arabia Just Call The Bottom In Oil?

But that said, there have been some interesting developments in crude over the past 36 or so hours.

The short answer to the question posed in the title here is probably "no."

Ok, the headlines were literally coming so fast on Tuesday morning that it was difficult for me to break away, but I did want to bring what's going on in crude (USO) to your attention on the off chance you haven't kept up with the news this week.

There's been a kind of Goldilocks set of developments over the last 36 or so hours (as of this writing) that have together conspired to basically negate the drag from a Petro-Logistics report that surfaced on Friday and cut the legs out from under what was otherwise a decent week for crude.

First were comments from Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih who, while attending an OPEC/ non-OPEC pow wow in St. Petersburg on Monday, said he'd cap exports from the kingdom next month at 6.6 million barrels a day - so a million lower than a year ago.

That headline hit at around 6 a.m. EST Monday morning and triggered an immediate knee-jerk higher:

Hours later, after the closing bell on Wall Street, we got Anadarko's (APC) Q2 results and with them, the first signs that US operators are starting to buckle under the pressure.

This was the most important takeaway (full PR here):

The current market conditions require lower capital intensity given the volatility of margins realized in this operating environment. As such, we are reducing our level of investments by $300 million for the full year.

To be sure, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Anadarko would be one of the first to cut spending. Recall what company boss Al Walker said earlier this year at a conference with regard to investors enabling outspend:

The biggest problem our industry faces today is you guys. It’s kind of like going to AA. You know, we need a partner. We really need the investment community to show discipline.

The message: stop rewarding companies that aren't living within their means.

And see here's the thing. The equity market has been pretty keen on pricing in trouble ahead for the industry, but the bond market hasn't, with spreads only recently beginning to pay attention to oil prices:

(Goldman)

Simply put: until the debt market takes the keys away, there's no incentive for US operators to stop borrowing and/or stop drilling especially when, to quote WSJ, "most of their management teams are paid based on growth or adding new oil and gas reserves—not on profits."

Here's Goldman's straightforward assessment out late last week:

The arithmetic average yield of benchmark bonds for all covered E&Ps is 5% (excluding CRC, DNR, and EPE, 6% when including these three companies). We believe this may not send a requisite message to rein in drilling activity for all producers. On the flip side, it sends a theoretical message for producers to issue more debt.

Ok, so two things about Anadarko. First of all, this was great news for crude prices because it suggests that the US production bonanza may be starting to stall. And indeed, you can see this reflected in today's price action (the green box represents an early morning, high-volume spike on Tuesday):

If you pan out on a chart of Brent, you can see how between the Saudi headlines from Monday and this morning's sudden surge, we're now close to recouping the Petro-Logistics report losses:

The second thing to note about the Anadarko news is that the market needs to respond "correctly" in order to incentivize more responsible behavior.

“If Wall Street rewards them for being more reserved with their activity levels and capital expenditures, then maybe it catches on,” Mike Kelly, a Seaport Global Securities LLC analyst in Houston told Bloomberg in a phone interview, before warning that “if Anadarko shares suffer, on the other hand, I think other people will be reticent about coming out and saying, ‘we’re cutting as well.’”

Well, so far so good. Although shares plunged in after hours trading on Monday evening, they are up sharply on Tuesday morning.

Still, we're going to need to see more evidence that debt markets are willing to step in and call an end to this party because as the following chart clearly shows, we're still pretending like there's no risk...

(Bloomberg, BofAML)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.