Total New Assets (TNA) in the conventional funds business (not including exchange-traded products [ETPs] and variable insurance products [VIPs]) continued their ascent, climbing $498.0 billion for Q2 from Q1 2017 to $17.28 trillion.

The developed international markets funds macro-group witnessed the largest relative (+7.75%) and absolute (+$149.3 billion) increases in TNA for the quarter.

For Q2 actively managed funds, excluding money market funds, attracted a net $24.4 billion, while their passively managed (index-tracking) counterparts took in $166.1 billion for the quarter.

TNA in U.S. exchange-traded products rose 6.10% from $2.81 trillion for Q1 to just a little under $3.00 trillion for Q2.

The world taxable fixed income ETPs macro-group experienced the largest relative increase (+20.74%) in TNA for Q2, while the developed international markets ETPs macro-group once again witnessed the largest absolute increase in TNA (+$61.9 billion) for Q2.