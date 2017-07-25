Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly". The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

The update is a bit late this week, but better lat than never...

Equities

The S&P500 (SPY) is currently trading at 2478, just a few points from the wave 3 target. Ideally price now reverses and declines in a wave 4 correction to the 23.6% Fibonacci retrace around 2363, also filling the channel.

But as we should all know by now, the market rarely makes ideal, textbook moves. I somehow doubt it will be so easy as buying the next 100 point dip for a 300 point rally.

One reason I think the trend will get 'muddy' in this area is due to the size of the impending correction. If the entire 2009 rally is coming to an end in the next few months then the very largest positions are being unwound. Combine this with momentum players and smaller speculators in the lower time-frames and you have the recipe for confused price action.

The other reason I am looking at alternative views comes from my work for Matrixtrade.com. The 'FANG' stocks I cover do not look ready to correct more than a few percent, and without giving too much away from the paid part of the site, the view for the indices calls for only small pullbacks to above 2500 before a dip you most definitely don't want to buy.

So while the short term rally from the July lows looks about complete, I would buy any dip into the 2420s for a move above 2500.

Precious Metals

Gold (GLD) has rallied in an impulsive manner and looks set to continue to at least $1330.

A pullback is likely in the very short term but any decline can be bought against the $1204 low.

In case you missed it in the comments section last week, here is a chart of my view on gold miners (GDX).

Please note the timing of the arrows are not matched to those on the gold chart. The move above $24.25 should coincide with gold at $1330 after which they should both correct towards last year's lows. It's a nice path for swing traders, but frustrating for anyone trying to hold longer term.

Oil (USO)

There's not much to add to last week's commentary. The $42 low should be 'it' for a move into $63.70. Shorter term it is 50/50 whether oil is ready to break out of the $47s and continue straight up, or will consolidate a range through August for an eventual break higher.

I am playing the medium term where I think the odds are in favor of longs.

Natural Gas (UNG)

Unfortunately natural gas is still trading a range and not giving too much away. The very latest decline (highlighted) is very similar in size and structure to wave 1, which is exactly what we would want to see for the final decline. However, a break higher in an impulsive rally is needed to confirm the view that a bottom is in.

Longer term the view hasn't changed; buy under $3 for a move above $4.

The Dollar (UUP)

Once again the dollar declined where it may be expected to bounce. This is sometimes the problem with technical analysis; there are many potential support / resistance levels, but how do we know which ones will be successful?

This is why I analyze market structure; the way the market moves signals its intention and the likely size of the move. From this we can greatly increase the chances of finding the right level.

It's rather annoying then to remember I recognized the structure suggested a powerful move down in May.

The clue to the decline came on the gap down on 16th May, right in the center of wave iii of 3. This was a big clue there was more downside to come. Shame I wasn't listening!

Conclusions

The S&P500 has hit the wave 3 target and looks short term toppy. The next correction should be interesting and I am willing to make a bet the 2420s will hold for 2500.

Gold's recovery rally looks impulsive and supports the view it should head to $1330 before any larger decline.

Oil should continue to the $63s in the medium term.

Natural gas continues to chop in a range which should mark the lows for a rally above $4.

I will update on the dollar when I am more confident of a particular view. For now I am reflecting on why I didn't do better calling this move lower.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long gold, oil, nat gas and various stocks.