American Shared Hospital Services: Solid Core Earnings And Exciting Growth Potential Offer Value

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) provides stereotactic radiosurgery (Gamma Knife), radiation therapy, and Proton Beam Radiation Therapy PBRT equipment to medical centers. It does so by financing the equipment and then entering into long term contractual arrangements with each medical center. The medical center operates the equipment to provide treatment to its patients. It makes payments to AMS under one of several different payment schedules. The Gamma Knife business is well-established. The PBRT business is relatively new.

PURPOSE OF ARTICLE

This report provides an update on our investment thesis and stock price valuation model for AMS. It is not meant to fully describe the operation of the company’s businesses. Likewise it does not fully analyze the dynamics of the industries in which it operates. We provided that information and analysis in our Seeking Alpha article published in early 2015. To view that 19 page article, entitled “American Shared Hospital Services: Improved Earnings And Value Creation Uncovered”, see here.

We will first outline the major points of our original investment thesis as articulated in our 2015 article. We will put forward our current investment thesis. We will briefly look at recent and current company financial performance. We will then examine the components of the company’s stock valuation. We will add up these components and compare the total to the current stock price. Finally, we note some risks.

In each case we will briefly reprise elements from our 2015 article. Then we will update our analysis to account for subsequent developments, current conditions and any outlook revisions.

ORIGINAL INVESTMENT THESIS

Our original investment thesis was four-fold: the Gamma Knife business would benefit from higher reimbursement rates in 2015, the development of a new business in Proton Beam Radiation Therapy would add substantial value to the company, AMS stock had 142% upside potential and a considerable margin of safety was built into our estimates and assumptions.

Subsequent developments largely validated our thesis. The higher reimbursement rates took hold and the company’s financial performance improved considerably. The PBRT business successfully commenced operations and continues to hold considerable promise. AMS stock proceeded to double as it rose from $2.50 per share to a high of $5.00 per share over the subsequent 27 months.

CURRENT INVESTMENT THESIS

Our current investment thesis is also four-fold; the Gamma Knife business will provide solid earnings with modest growth potential, the nascent Proton Beam Radiation Therapy business will substantially increase the value of the company, AMS stock has 47% upside potential over the next 12 months, and a margin of safety is built into our conservative estimates and assumptions.

1. The Gamma Knife business will provide solid earnings with modest growth potential.

The Medicare reimbursement rate for Gamma Knife treatments had been sharply reduced in 2013. This negatively affected the company’s revenues and earnings. By 2015, that rate had been increased 75% and reached its pre-2013 level. The impact is shown in the company’s earnings over the past few years.

FY 12/31 2013 2014 2015 2016 E.P.S. $(0.07) $(0.19) $(0.28) $0.17

We believe that the Gamma Knife business, in conjunction with the current corporate overhead expense structure, will generate an earnings base of about $0.13 of fully taxed earnings per share (E.P.S.).

There will be occasional fluctuations around these earnings based on operational ebbs and flows. For example, in Q1'17 two Gamma Knife centers underwent Cobalt-60 reloads. This is a routine maintenance upgrade of the radioactive source that is done every 6-7 years. During that upgrade time, treatment volumes are adversely affected. This was evidenced in the company’s Q1'17 revenues.

In Q2'17 one Gamma Knife customer purchased their equipment from the company and terminated its lease. This will have an unfavorable impact on Q2'17.

Offsetting these developments will be the opening of two new Gamma Knife centers later this year. One Gamma Knife center will open at the Air Force Hospital in Lima, Peru in Q3'17. Another Gamma Knife center will open at the Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska in Q4'17.

The outlook is for modest growth in the company’s Gamma Knife business. There will be opportunities for current users to employ upgrades to their current Elekta Perfexion Gamma Knife systems. In addition the company continues to ferret out opportunities for additional sites.

2. The nascent Proton Beam Radiation Therapy business will substantially increase the value of the company.

The company’s first PBRT center is based on the Mevion S250 System. It is located at the University of Florida Cancer Center at Orlando Health in Orlando, Florida. Patient treatments began in Q2'16. Volumes and operational efficiency have steadily improved in subsequent quarters. The business is already profitable.

We originally estimated that when fully operational this first PBRT center would generate over $7 MM in revenues and contribute approximately $0.06 in fully taxed earnings per share. Many assumptions went into this estimate. An $18 MM purchase price was assumed (this was done to normalize the estimate; the actual cost was lower and is accounted for later). A seven year depreciation and debt amortization schedule was used. The operating earnings were assumed to be split 60/40 between AMS and Orlando Health.

We have since modified several of these assumptions. However, we still arrive at a similar estimate of the Orlando unit’s earnings contribution. We believe it will contribute $0.06 E.P.S. this year. Its contribution should rise to an annualized $0.16 fully taxed E.P.S. over the next seven years as the debt is amortized

AMS has made purchase commitments for two additional Mevion S250 Systems. The company has placed deposits on these units. When constructed and leased, their revenue and earnings contributions should be similar to the first Mevion unit in Orlando.

The company is currently discussing placement of these two units as well as additional systems with a number of medical facilities. This is not “new” news. In fact, this has been ongoing for several years. The lack of new specific contractual agreements has led to considerable frustration and lowered interest on the part of investors.

We believe that the company is likely to reach lease agreements on several units over the next 12 months. The Q1'17 quarterly investor conference call was held on May 15, 2017. Based on comments made by management during the call, the company is currently talking to at least nine medical centers. The company Chairman, Dr. Ernest Bates, identified these potential customers by their specific geographic locations. Dr. Bates said that AMS was “actively negotiating” with two of the nine centers. In addition, Orlando Health, home of the company’s first PBRT site, is interested in acquiring a second unit. In Dr. Bates’ words, “of course we’re putting another unit at our unit in Orlando”.

Dr. Bates summarized the company’s prospects in obtaining new PBRT customers. He said “So it’s a very active pipeline. We are feeling very comfortable that we will get many of these. I don’t think I can give you a timetable of when we are going to get them….But I am reasonably confident that we will get most of them.”

3. AMS stock has 47% upside potential over the next 12 months.

We believe that the value of AMS stock a year from now will be about $5.89 per share. That represents a 47% increase from the current stock price of $4.00 per share. Our valuation estimate is based on six elements. See the “Valuation” section of this article for an explanation of these valuation components.

4. A margin of safety is built into our estimates and assumptions.

We assume that the Gamma Knife business has very little future growth. If the company can continue to add a few sites, our assumption will be too conservative. We are giving no value to the addition of any PBRT sites beyond the first three units. This is likely to be far too conservative. Note that each additional PBRT site should add about $0.90 value per share to AMS stock.

We used a 15% discount rate to calculate back to mid 2018 the net present value of earnings streams. Obviously this is quite conservative in today's interest rate environment.

RECENT FINANCIAL RESULTS

AMS generated healthy financial results in 2016. Revenues were $18.7 MM, up 13% from $16.5 MM in 2015. Earnings per share were $0.17 compared to a loss of ($0.28) in 2015. PBRT revenues and earnings commenced in Q2'16 and ramped up throughout the year.

Q1'16 Q2'16 Q3'16 Q4'16 Full Year 2016 Q1'17 Revenues($MM) $4.2 $4.5 $4.9 $5.1 $18.7 $4.9 E.P.S. $0.01 $0.02 $0.06 $0.08 $0.17 $0.05

Financial results in Q1'17, ending March 31, 2017, were satisfactory. Revenues were $4.9 MM, up 16% year-to-year. PBRT revenues did not commence until Q2'16. E.P.S. were $0.06. The quarter was were unfavorably affected by downtime at the two Gamma Knife sites undergoing Cobalt 60 reloads. Higher office occupancy costs and one-time legal expenses also burdened results.

2017 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

We estimate 2017 EPS of $0.24, fully taxed. Q2 should be negatively affected by the lost customer and the equipment write-off. Q3 and Q4 should be helped by the two new Gamma Knife customers. PBRT revenues and earnings should increase throughout the year. Our quarterly estimates are as follows:

Q1'17 Q2'17(est.) Q3'17(est.) Q4'17(est.) 2017 Revenues (($M)) $4.9 $5.1 $5.1 $5.3 $20.5 E.P.S. $0.05 $0.06 $0.06 $0.07 $0.24

AMS has 5.7 MM shares outstanding. Management and Directors own about 40% of the shares. Book value as of March 31, 2017 was $3.85 per share.

VALUATION

We believe that AMS can reasonably be expected to trade at $5.89 per share by mid 2018 or roughly a year from now. Our valuation of AMS stock is composed of six elements. We will briefly examine each element and then combine them to reach a total valuation of AMS stock.

1. Gamma Knife Operations.

We estimate fully taxed earnings from the Gamma Knife operations will be $0.13 in 2017 and $0.14 in 2018. Since investors are forward-looking, this legacy business earnings stream will be valued based on the 2018 earnings. The business is fairly mature. We conservatively assign a price/earnings (P/E) multiple of 12 to the EPS This is much lower than the overall stock market’s current P/E/ of over 20. This values the Gamma Knife business at $1.68 per AMS share.

2. Investment in Mevion Medical Systems.

AMS was an early investor in Mevion Medical Systems. Its original investment of $2.7 MM has been written down to $579,000. That is what we assume its current value to be (equal to $0.10 per AMS share). This is the biggest difference from the valuation in our 2015 article. At that time, we had assumed that Mevion would float a successful IPO. We had estimated the Mevion investment would be worth over $5 MM or $0.99 per AMS shares. There is probably only upside to the current valuation of this component.

3. First Mevion S250 System at Orlando

By 2018 the Orlando System should be hitting its stride in terms of treatment volumes and efficiencies. We think it can contribute $0.08 E.P.S. in 2018 (and eventually contribute $0.16 E.P.S. as its debt is amortized). We assign a 15 P/E multiple to this 2018 earnings stream. This equates to $1.20 per AMS share.

4. Second and Third Mevion S250 Sytems

We believe that AMS will be successful in placing these two systems. We also assume that their profitability will be similar to the Orlando unit. There is about a two year construction and development period from the time of contractual agreement to actual operations for the PBRT units. Therefore we assume they will each be contributing $0.06 EPS in 2020. Using a 15 P/E multiple and discounting back (at a 15% discount rate) to early 2018 brings their combined value to $1.30 per share.

5. Excess Profits From The Three Mevion Systems

In the preceding analyses of the three Mevion S250 Systems, we assumed the cost to AMS was $18 MM per system. This compares to the current list price of $25 MM per Mevion S250 System. However, because AMS originally contracted their purchase in 2007 and 2008, its actual purchase cost of the three systems is about $35 MM in total. This is $19 MM less than our cost assumption. At some point that lower cost will surface as higher profit (“excess profits, in our terminology). Our original 2015 estimates included a number of assumptions regarding each unit’s cost, earnings split, timing of operation and net present value discounting. We are not reprising the entire calculation here but the original numbers pointed to excess profits value, fully taxed, of $1.36 per AMS share. We have reviewed our original assumptions and continue to view that number as fairly accurate.

6. Deposits Made On Second And Third Mevion Systems.

AMS has made deposits totaling $2 MM for the purchase of the second and third Mevion S250 Systems. On a net present value basis that is worth $1.4 MM or $0.25 per AMS share.

TOTAL VALUE OF AMS BUSINESS

We now add up the previously discussed six elements to arrive at the total value of AMS in mid- 2018. As a reminder, all of the various earnings streams and capital gains reflect fully taxed numbers. All are discounted back to a net present value as of mid-2018. This total value is $5.89 per share, as shown below. We use that as our target stock price a year from now.

Value of AMS Stock Mid-2018 Value Per Share Gamma Knife Business $1.68 Mevion Investment $0.10 First Mevion System At Orlando $1.20 Excess Profits of Mevion Systems $1.30 Excess Profits of Mevion Systems $1.36 Deposits on Mevion Systems $0.25 Total Value of AMS Stock Mid 2018 $5.89

RISKS

Gamma Knife reimbursement rates are reviewed and set annually. Reductions in these rates would negatively affect AMS earnings.

While the evidence of PRBT operational and financial success is there, it is still early in the company’s expansion in this business. It is important that their lease contract terms be favorable for the next several systems.

There is risk of a disagreement between Mevion and AMS regarding the deposits and purchase commitments on the second and third S250 systems. We think that Mevion would like additional deposits. AMS takes the stance that additional deposits are not necessary until firm placements for the systems have been made.

AMS stock has a market capitalization of $23 million. As a result, the stock price could be volatile and the trading liquidity could be low. Patience and discipline should be exercised in trading the shares.