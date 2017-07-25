Taking Stock With Tech: Alphabet Sinks, Can AMD Float?

In the eighth edition of Taking Stock with Tech we will be covering tech earnings themes and tech sector themes.

This week we will be focusing mostly on internet and semiconductor stocks, as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) has already reported, and AMD (AMD) is expected to report results today.

Alphabet produces a solid quarter but still falls short!

Alphabet’s headline figures were solid, but dependence on non-GAAP metrics that excluded the $2.7 billion impact from EU fines may have contributed to the 3% sell-off in the after-hours session.

Alphabet’s reported non-GAAP metrics do not classify as reliable operating metrics though it provides a more accurate prior-year comparison when excluding one-time charges.

Alphabet reported revenue of $26 billion versus consensus estimates of $25.62 billion. The company also reported GAAP EPS of $5.01, which beat consensus estimates of $4.56, i.e. $0.45 beat.

The reasoning for the quarterly beat? Mostly top-line growth, which was driven by mobile search and YouTube research. However, the other drivers were Network revenue (programmatic/AdMob) and Google Play/Cloud.

Gross margins were somewhat lacking as analysts were concerned by YouTube revenue contribution a headwind on COGS (due to ad revenue sharing) whereas TAC (traffic acquisition cost) didn’t decline as much thus diminishing the likelihood of profit margin expansion.

Overall, Alphabet reported a pretty good quarter, but when including the impact from EU litigation (and how it was negatively perceived), the shares likely trend lower before recovering in the next couple quarters.

AMD expected to report earnings results today

We’re expecting AMD to deliver a material beat on sales while skimming by slightly above consensus expectations of breakeven or slight loss. What may have diminished expectations going into the quarter was the prior management outlook and expectations of Q/Q weakness in Q3'17 driven partially by crypto mining.

But, with meaningful evidence of better than expected GPU unit shipments with reasonable inter-segment performance in both MPUs and semi-custom hardware, we think AMD is positioned solidly ahead of its Q2’17 earnings announcement.

Notwithstanding, we have already raised our price target from $19.52 to $21.24.

Media companies sinking in quicksand?

It’s well known that households are cord cutting at a quicker pace than ever in the United States. What was most surprising in the latest media round-up conducted by Barclays was the rapid adoption among older age cohorts on online video versus cable/linear television.

As you can tell the oldest age cohorts are the fastest-growing demographics that watch online television. However, it’s worth noting that audience demos still skew toward younger demos (mostly millennials).

This bodes positively for online video streaming plays like Alphabet, Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB) and even Twitter (TWTR).

Sharing economy is starting to take off

BofAML released a Primer about the “Sharing Economy.” Some of the figures are a bit older, but the scope of research was quite broad and still pertinent to tech investment themes. According to the analysts at BofAML, the sharing based model is currently a $250 billion market today. The total addressable market? Roughly $2 trillion.

The big winners in each respective category are listed below (click to enlarge).

Lyft (LYFT) exhibited the most growth in terms of usage, whereas Airbnb (AIRB) and Uber (UBER) trailed. While Airbnb focused on core app functionality, and practical stuff like better GPS navigation and quicker destination times, Uber focused on autonomous car partnerships. Clearly, the two companies took two different paths with very differing outcomes.

Airbnb is the clear category leader when it pertains to usage growth. However, the OTA (online travel agency) space is still highly competitive. And while we’re talking about OTAs…

Q2’17 Hotel Industry Metric Read-Through to OTAs

U.S., Europe and APAC Hotel RevPAR grew 3% y/y, 4% y/y, 7% y/y in Q2 versus 3% y/y, 4% y/y, 8% y/y in Q1, respectively. The full data still suggests very minimal growth in terms of hotel listing prices, though perhaps slightly better impact on APAC (Asia Pacific) with geographic specific plays like Ctrip.com (CTRP) experiencing a modest tailwind on Hotel economics.

Occupancy rates remained stable in Q2’17, though figures slightly decelerated. Keep in mind, hotel industry metrics tend to remain flat unless there’s a material global event like Brexit for example, which sank European daily rates, but mostly as a function of currency devaluation than direct pricing adjustments.

