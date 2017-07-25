Snap-on: The Market Rightfully Discounts Current Margins

Financing receivables have grown too quickly in recent years, as more prudence would be advised and appreciated by parts of the market.

Snap-on (SNA) has offered investors aggressive margin expansion over the past decade. This growth has been combined with modest top-line sales growth, something investors liked. Yet something seems odd, as shares trade at merely 15 times earnings -- a discount vs. the market and its peers. This can, in part, be explained by the reliance on aggressively expanding the financing book of the business in order to deliver on this growth.

As such, it appears as if investors are not buying the argument that current earnings are sustainable, or that they expect financing charge-offs will be on the increase during a reversal of current good times in the cycle. I also see risks related to the financing business, although the company still has the financial power to absorb any substantial losses. After all, financing receivables are much greater than the debt load of the business, while earnings power is still solid on top of that. I would applaud any moves to limit the growth of the financing business, as continued growth and a further dip in the share price could provide a buying opportunity. That said, I still require a 15% pullback from today's levels before feeling comfortable enough to pick up a few shares.

Nearly 100 Years of Innovation

Snap-on has been around for nearly a century as its innovative culture aims to make work easier for professionals who perform critical tasks across the world. The company has a global presence and has been paying out dividends (which have never been cut) since 1939.

The company focuses on the "3 Ps": precision, performance and pride. SNA is organised across four segments. The namesake tools group makes up 40% of sales that focus on vehicle repairs. Both the repair systems and information group (vehicle repair shops) and commercial and industrial group (professionals in a wide range of industries) make up nearly 30% of sales. The fourth business is the complementary financing business of the company, a real area of growth in recent years.

The company believes that increased vehicle age and the complexity of cars, especially with the increased usage of technology, means that demand for Snap-on's products is on the increase. This includes, of course, the well-known hand tools, diagnostics, power tools and tool storage products. To connect to the customer, the company has even adopted the mobile store concept. The company is also targeting adjacent industries in which reliability is key, including defense, mining, railroads, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and power generation -- among others.

To back up this claim and strategic goal to diversify away from automotive, Snap-on is stepping up its capital spending program. Capital spending is seen at $80-$90 million this year. On top of that, the company recently announced the bolt-on acquisition of Norbar Torque Tools.

What About Growth?

Snap-on seems well-positioned to deliver on growth, but reported growth over the past decade has not been that impressive. Revenues have grown from $2.8 billion in 2007 to $3.5 billion on a trailing basis, for a 25% growth rate. This comes in at just 2% per year amid a a flattish share count. That growth is pretty close to actual inflation over the same period of time.

Part of the slow growth has been the result of the focus on margins, as gross margins have risen some 5 percentage points toward 50% of sales. Operating margins more than doubled from the low teens to 25% of sales on the back of increased gross margins, cost reductions, and a very profitable financing business. The company has grown the financing business with a loan book of just $400 million in 2009, to $1.8 billion on a trailing basis, as it is a real profit center with operating earnings of $200 million. The loan book has risen quite aggressively from roughly 15% of sales in 2009 toward 50% by now, which could pose some sort of threat in case the economy cools off.

Increased financing means that sales growth should have theoretically accelerated, offset by a focus on premium pricing that dampens sales. Nonetheless, the top-line sales growth track record of Snap-on does not strike me as truly impressive. Of course, earnings have tripled over the past decade, but most of this has come on the back of margin gains. The share price performance of the stock has been in line with growth in operating earnings, as shares have tripled over the past decade as well. Nonetheless, shares have been stuck at current levels for two to three years now at $148 per share, down substantially from the highs in the low $180s at the start of the year.

What's Going Wrong?

Shares of Snap-on are down by one-fifth despite continued advancements in the operations of the business, which have cooled off somewhat. Snap-on saw comparable-sales growth decline from 4.1% in Q1 of this year to a still acceptable 2.7% in Q2. Top-line sales were up by 5.6% as margins improved another full percentage point to 23.9% of sales.

The combination of modest sales growth and leverage in terms of those sales allowed earnings to rise by 9.4% to $153.2 million, as the share count has been flattish. Reported earnings of $2.60 for Q2 and close to $5 per share for the first half of the year means that the company is on track to post earnings of close to $10 per share this year. If that is achieved, shares trade at just 15 times earnings, which is not a very demanding multiple for a quality business like Snap-on.

Part of this discount comes from some concern about the reliability of the financial business segment to grow sales and earnings. Total contract and finance receivables stood at $1.88 billion at the end of the quarter, up $100 million from last year. These claims (being assets for Snap-on) comfortably exceed the $1.11 billion debt load, as well as an additional $250 million in pension and healthcare-related liabilities.

Even if we completely ignore the financing receivables, the $1.11 billion corporate debt load translates into a $1.02 billion net debt position, which increases to $1.27 billion if pension and healthcare-related liabilities are taken into account. That remains a very manageable debt load, with EBITDA coming in at close to a billion a year. This shows that even if charge-offs become elevated, it likely does not put the financial viability of the overall business into question.

Financing Business Causes Concerns

Snap-on held roughly $1.8 billion in financing receivables in 2016 in what has generally been a good economic year, other than for those operating in the energy sector. Despite the solid economic conditions, the company took $40 million in charge-offs, equivalent to 2.2% of the loan book, of which just $6 million was recovered. This is a relatively high charge-off rate given the economic circumstances and is worrying amid the rapid buildup in the loan portfolio in recent years.

Even worse, I do think that charge-offs could rise rather rapidly in case the economy dips or let alone sees a strong correction. That could have serious repercussions with recoveries in good times coming in at just 15% of the amount being charged off. While I seriously believe that a well-run tool maker such as Snap-on deserves to trade at a market multiple, there are risks in the form of the financing business and the fact that current margins are very fat. If the company is much more conservative with its financing arm, this hurts both profits and sales but reduces risks to the story, which supports higher multiples.

I believe that operating margins have the potential to fall from 25% of sales at this point toward 18%-20% throughout the cycle, which still represents steep margins. That would translate into operating profits of $630-$700 million a year. That could hurt after-tax earnings by $130-$165 million a year, or by close to $2.50 per share, plus or minus 30 cents. That reduces earnings power toward $7.50 per share, which, combined with a market multiple, translates into a $130-$140 fair value target -- levels we are approaching by now.

If shares come under further pressure in the coming months on the back of concerns about the automotive market, I would become a buyer around $125 per share. But I'll keep applauding any move to limit the growth in the financing business.

