Despite The Dominance, Don't Get Too Comfortable With Big Tech Stocks

However, we shouldn't draw too much comfort from that. Perspectives and sentiment can change on a whim.

There are sound economic reasons why some big tech companies are killing it and commanding sky-high valuations.

Every time I write a column about the high-flying FAANG stocks, especially when I compare them with the internet bubble of the late 1990s, I get the same response from Kool-Aid-drinking readers: These companies make lots of money; the dot-coms didn’t, so there’s a reason these stocks can keep going higher.

And, he does have a point. What was driving the Nasdaq higher weren't those loss-making internet stocks. These were far too small for that despite their blown out of all proportion valuations.

No, what drove the Nasdaq to its previous highs in March 2000 were big tech stocks which were indeed making money, and lots of it:

As you can see in the slightly misaligned table above, not only did share prices post some truly staggering gains in just a couple of years (what about Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) 28+ fold rise) but they also crashed big time after the Nasdaq peaked, and these were hardly the only ones which did (see Gold's article for more). For Gold, the lessons are clear:

Even big earnings growth doesn’t inoculate high-flying stocks against precipitate collapses; in fact, the very best companies can fall the most when the bear starts to growl. And with some FAANG stocks trading at nosebleed valuations, investors should be extremely wary of throwing money at these shares in the hope that they will keep growing right to the sky.

Different this time?

The interesting question is of course whether we can learn some lessons from that history, and what are the possible differences with the previous Nasdaq heights.

No general tech mania

Valuations are sentiment, and sentiment can change

The FAANG stocks have real moat

The first thing to note is that there is no general mania going on this time around. There is no dot.com bubble, no new economy paradigm emerging that argues that the arrival of new technologies has enabled the economy to suspend old laws of supply and demand, and no general rush to buy whatever moves.

On the other hand, neither is there 5% GDP growth, driven mostly by investment in the companies that were powering these new technologies, much of which had to be liquidated subsequently.

What we've got instead is a glacial pace of sub-2% economic growth, held back by a decline in labor force growth and productivity growth. This is hardly mania. In fact, some would argue it's quite the contrary and have labeled it 'secular stagnation.'

What's also absent is a wave of business investment that was taking labor productivity growth out of its post-1970s slumber range, albeit only temporary (1996-2002). The large spike around the financial crisis is an optical illusion caused by mass layoffs.

So, this time around, there doesn't seem to be any excess in terms of the economy, investment, investment in technology, or the technology sector as a whole. In fact, one could argue quite the opposite (and people like Robert Gordon are arguing exactly this).

Nosebleed territory

Yet, it is undoubtedly true that certain big tech companies are basking in valuations that at first (and even second) sight seem a tad rich, to use an understatement. Take, for instance, the following valuations:

P/E P/S AMZN 192 3.43 NFLX 193 8.39 FB 41 15.66 MSFT 32.5 6.44 AAPL 17.6 3.5 GOOG 33 7 TSLA - 6.23

What's more, the FAMGA (FB, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, AAPL) companies are an increasing part of the Nasdaq:

Only Apple (AAPL) isn't valued somewhere in the stratosphere. Yet, these companies are, to various degrees, special situations. We would argue that the likes of Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) each enjoy considerable increasing returns.

Amazon is dominating e-commerce and has leveraged its platform to enter a host of other businesses. Most notable of these is AWS, Amazon's cloud business, where it still enjoys a solid lead over the competition and which brings not only growth but (largely absent from its e-commerce business) also profitability.

Facebook and Google have amassed such a wealth of data about users that they completely dominate online advertising, which produces considerable increasing returns as these data allows them to offer more personalized ads compared to the competition, which attracts more advertisers and less user fatigue.

Amazon, Facebook, and Google (but to some extent, also the other companies mentioned here) can leverage their wealth of personalized data also in the emerging field of machine learning, an area which might be subject to enormous increasing returns.

Basically, what we're arguing here is that there are sound economic reasons why these companies enjoy outsized valuations. It's simply a reflection of their dominance, and likely continued dominance, given the economies of scale, scope, and learning, producing considerable increasing returns.

We don't see Apple being subject to similar forces. If its new phones disappoint even a bit, it could lose a significant amount of its business. S, it has to keep on proving itself year after year and enjoy little in the way of increasing returns.

Tesla (TSLA) is simply a bet on future domination. We wouldn't be comfortable making that bet even if we quite admire what Musk has produced so far. But there are a large number of gigafactories underway from other players, and battery technology is still an evolving field. So, there are no guarantees that five years from now, those of Tesla's still provide the best economics.

Netflix (NFLX) could run away with busting cable and dominate the new way of distributing content, but it does have competition, and unless we're missing something, it is not a near guaranteed winner like the likes of Facebook, Amazon, and Google already are. But there are others that disagree, like RBC Capital Markets:

“We believe that Netflix has achieved a level of sustainable scale, growth and profitability that isn’t currently reflected in its stock price,” analysts wrote. “This conclusion is based on our assessment of Netflix’s 52 million U.S. subscriber and 52 million international subscriber bases, which makes Netflix one of the largest global entertainment subscription businesses.”

Network effects

One of the reasons it's easier for tech companies to benefit from increasing returns and become very difficult to dislodge is that they often benefit from network effects.

Metcalfe's law argues that the value of a network increases with the square of the number of users. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) already benefited strongly from network effects as one operating system is much better than a multiple (in terms of learning, availability of apps, interchangeability of records, etc.).

But the rise of the internet has made network effects much more prominent as an economic force and has allowed a host of companies to gain enormous prominence like LinkedIn, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Airbnb (Private:AIRB), Uber (Private:UBER) Facebook, and Netflix; just some of the more prominent ones.

Here is Dmitry Alimov from Frontier Ventures (from Europeanceo, our emphasis)

“Tech companies account for 63 percent of equity value of the top 10 S&P 500 companies, versus only 21 percent five years ago”, Alimov observed. “And globally, we estimate that companies with strong network effects account for over 90 percent of market capitalisation of the top publicly traded tech companies and the majority of equity value of the top 140 private companies.”

Just smarter?

However, it's not just network effects. From MIT Technology Review:

But Internet companies aren’t the only ones to become superstars. According to recent research by economists at Harvard and MIT, the share of sales by superstar companies—which the authors define as the four largest firms in a given industry—has gone up sharply in all the sectors they looked at, from transportation to services to finance. The trend toward superstar firms is accelerating, says Lawrence Katz, a Harvard economist and coauthor of the study. It has become more uniform across industries and developed economies during the past decade or so.

So, these authors provide an alternative thesis (by no means mutually exclusive) that these successful big companies are simply better at using tech than their smaller competitors, and there is considerable corroborating evidence (MIT Technology Review):

It turns out that productivity at the top companies in various sectors—what the OECD economists call the frontier firms—is growing robustly. These are the companies making the best use of the Internet, software, and other technologies to streamline their operations and create new market opportunities. But most companies aren’t actually harnessing new technologies very effectively.

This is an interesting point we have to say, captured in the following graph:

However, the researchers at the OECD (The Future of Productivity) argue themselves that the reasons for this are not clear and might very well have to do with "winner-take-all" markets surrounding certain technologies, as well as increasing difficulties in the replication of certain innovations.

That is, basically, the same kind of increasing return effects we were mentioning. We are therefore not entirely convinced about whether these companies are just smarter. They might very well be, but we think there is clearly more to it than that.

What's more, even if being smarter is a substantial part of the explanation, that also produces some increasing returns:

Learning itself is cumulative. The more you know, the better you're equipped to deal with new info and learn from it.

These companies are also more profitable, enabling them to attract the best and the brightest.

Artificial Intelligence

Speaking about learning, one area where leading tech companies could really cement their advantage is artificial intelligence, as this is mostly driven by having access to big data, enabling machine learning, producing improving algorithms that can provide companies with unique capabilities (autonomous driving, speech recognition, medical diagnostics, cyber security, security markets trading, etc.).

The AI field opens up vast new fields for companies to dominate and really cement advantages, but this is still very much in its infancy, although it might very well be where these advantages are cemented in the first place.

How dominating?

So, we would argue that there is at least some rationale behind the high valuations of some big tech companies as the internet has enabled new business models with stronger increasing returns caused by network effects and economies of scale and scope.

One could argue that the mirror image of the high valuations is a worry about companies becoming too dominant. Specifically, there are at least three worries:

Companies dominating their sector extracting rents

Companies using the domination of one sector to dominate others

Companies stifling innovation because of their dominance

The first and third are the classic anti-trust case worries with the second a newer worry which emerged in the PC era, when Microsoft tried to leverage its domination of operating systems to establish domination in other fields (productivity software, browsers, search).

Worries about the latter are increasing because the powerful digital platforms from the likes of Amazon, Facebook, and Google are ideally suited to reaping economies of scope by venturing into adjacent fields.

But we shouldn't discard the simple stifling of innovation argument in the sector either. From Business Insider (our emphasis):

Google and Facebook together accounted for an astounding 99% of revenue growth from digital advertising in the US last year, according to an analysis of IAB estimates by Pivotal Research senior analyst Brian Wieser on Wednesday.

Is this stifling innovation? Well, it's hard to have definite conclusions as it's difficult to know what would happen in the absence of the dominant two players, but there are considerable indications. From Medium (our emphasis):

Innovation is stifled due to lack of competitive reasons to innovate, and due to lack of resources. CBInsights reported that global ad tech funding fell 33% in 2016 to $2.2 billion, from $3.2 billion in 2015, putting it back to where it was in 2013. That decrease is innovation withering in the ad tech market.

And then, there is Amazon. From Medium, our emphasis:

E-commerce is in the U.S. is increasingly being dominated by Amazon, which accounted for 53% of all e-commerce revenue growth in 2016, bringing its growing control of the e-commerce market to 43% share. Funding to e-commerce companies fell over 44% in 2016 to $9 billion according to CBInsights.

While not entirely conclusive, there are pretty strong indications that the domination of some big tech companies have adverse effects on the rate of innovation even if one would have to counter that these companies themselves are embarking on a considerable amount of innovation.

Those valuations again

Technically, valuations are metrics of discounted future profits, and one could argue that most of the above valuations are already discounting very rosy scenarios.

Take Amazon, for instance. Its P/E ratio is extremely high simply because there is no need for it to make much profit in e-commerce. To the contrary, there is a virtuous cycle operating here.

Shareholders are already very happy with the performance of the shares, so there is less need to increase prices and margins in order to please them, which allows Amazon to undercut more rivals and use its platform to expand into more territories and markets, which makes more shareholders happy.

And, Amazon does make a profit, largely from its web services. It could be much more profitable if it wanted to, simply by raising prices, but it would forfeit a good deal of growth if it did, and we're not at all sure whether investors would actually prefer this.

Are these companies impervious to share price crashes? Of course, not. Even the share price could display at least some 'increasing returns,' simply because the rise in the share price itself tends to marshal in new buyers.

But when valuations are this high, they are substantially driven by sentiment, and that sentiment can change at a whim, and the positive feedback buying begets buying might very well reverse.

Conclusion

While we see little of the dot.com era excesses in today's Nasdaq highs, driven mostly by big tech, there is always a considerable amount of that fickle commodity called sentiment built into stock valuations, especially when they are this high.

So, while there are pretty good reasons for seeing at least some rationale in today's big tech valuations, that is because we're looking at these companies with certain glasses, and markets have this habit of changing their glasses from time to time, and not always, even for very substantial reason.

So, while we don't see any imminent crash, we would neither get too comfortable with the present valuations either, even if people can summon pretty good reasons to explain them.

