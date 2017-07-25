Here's How Blue Apron Could Succeed

If the company can lower prices and broaden its appeal, then it could be much larger than it is today.

Since going public last month, Blue Apron (APRN) has been a stinker for those who bought in on that first trading day. Amid fears of competition from Amazon (AMZN), the stock has plunged nearly 35 percent in just one month, but I think focusing on what Amazon might or might not do is the wrong way to approach this company. Blue Apron’s product is extremely customer-centric, so analysts should pay the most attention to the company’s value proposition.

After spending a lot of time thinking about the pros and cons of the company’s meal kit services, I conclude that Blue Apron has huge potential if certain scenarios come to pass. But with so little information about the company’s grand strategy and its relatively precarious financial position, I am not a buyer of the stock today. Here I will discuss Blue Apron’s business and what future events would make this stock attractive.

Pros

Let’s start by taking a look at the meal delivery service from a consumer’s perspective. My research for this article consists mostly of the “scuttlebutt” approach because there are no publicly available surveys on the topic. To gather information I scoured online forums to see what people are saying about the service. Not exactly the most scientific method, but I think in this case, the general impression seems fairly credible.

One positive is that news of Blue Apron seems to have spread largely through word of mouth. “I tried this because my neighbor/cousin/sister raves about it” is a common refrain for many people. A personal reference is the most powerful form of advertising that a company can achieve, and as a result, the Blue Apron name is slowly seeping into the public psyche.

For the people who use the service, most point to the convenience, fun, and health benefits. I noticed many naysayers saying that for $10 a meal, they would rather just go out and not have to worry about cooking or dishes. That is certainly pretty rational, but the problem is that eating out every day is extraordinarily bad for you.

Fans of the service like the fact that they at least get something relatively healthy. As a guy finally learning to enjoy cooking myself, there is definitely some craftsmanship involved in preparing a meal from scratch. I saw more than one comment alluding to feelings of accomplishment and fulfillment after successfully preparing something from a Blue Apron kit.

This is likely a big part of the reason why Blue Apron has succeeded where many other meal kit services have failed. Indeed, Blue Apron co-founder Ilia Papas has stated that the service was mainly designed for “beginners who need Blue Apron to serve as a guide in the kitchen, [and for] cooking pros who want to avoid the hassle of planning and shopping so they can spend more time in the kitchen learning new recipes and techniques.”

Operationally, Blue Apron seems to have done a pretty good job at figuring out that “last mile.” Of course, the service is not available everywhere, but this is probably not much of an issue because the customer base seems to mainly consist of busy professionals living in the city.

Cons

The foremost complaint I came across was the high price. Over and over again, I saw posts from people saying that they tried the service out of curiosity, but discontinued because they could not afford to pay the equivalent of $10 for a single serving. Plus they had to actually cook the meal themselves, so many felt that at that point they might as well go to the grocery store and do the prep work.

I did come across other reasons for not continuing with the service (lack of time, dislike the menu options, etc.), but the expense was overwhelmingly the number one issue for most customers.

Business Prospects

If Blue Apron wants to become anything more than a niche product, then it must lower prices. One way I can see this happening is if the company finds a way to operate with lower costs. Another subscription service that found success partially by using this strategy is Netflix (NFLX). Back in the early 2000s, Netflix operated on a mail-order model and cost customers more than twice as much as it does today.

For some people, Netflix made sense because they loved watching movies, but for most consumers, it was cheaper overall to go to Blockbuster and rent a film. But technology advances eventually allowed the company to move content online, where marginal costs are basically zero. A combination of superior pricing and better convenience formed a powerful value proposition, and Netflix’s customer base surged.

It goes without saying that there is no way to make food digital, so Blue Apron’s task is operationally much more difficult. My own feeling is that traditional discounting methods might work here. Many of you are probably aware that most supermarkets make little or no profit on the consumer staples often found at the center of the store. Rather, they earn their margins from periphery departments such as the bakery, meat/seafood, and prepared foods. I could certainly see a scenario where Blue Apron discounts the main courses while marking up snacks, desserts, and alcohol.

Conclusion

The main reason holding me back from buying the stock is the fact that none of the above has actually happened yet, and in the meantime, the company is hemorrhaging cash on marketing expenses. In 2016, the company spent $144 million on marketing, and in the first quarter of 2017 alone, it went through $60 million. No wonder they needed a capital injection from the IPO market.

I do not want to press the analogy too much, but the high advertising expense carries a faint whiff of the dot-com boom where companies would blow through half their cash on a single Super Bowl commercial. Obviously, Blue Apron is not on that level, but when was the last time a company bought its way to consumers’ hearts? I would rather see them focusing on the product. Free trials are a great way to attract curious customers (I am still with Netflix and Amazon five years later), but they are a waste of money if people do not continue with the service.

Nowadays many startup valuations, perhaps with some justification, revolve around revenue and user growth rather than earnings. If Blue Apron significantly increases the value proposition for consumers and appeals beyond a small, affluent niche, then I think it could be much larger than the $1.2 billion it is worth today. Speculating about what the company could do, though, is not a sound basis for investment. I intend to keep an eye on this business and see if management does anything to expand Blue Apron’s appeal to a wider audience, and at that point, I may consider buying shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.