HP's Bold Acquisition Could Be A Positive For Stockholders

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is one of the two publicly traded entities formed out of the November 2015 split of Hewlett-Packard Company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is the other entity formed by the split. HPE has since successfully executed a spin merge of its enterprise services business with the former Computer Sciences Corporation to form DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC).

HPQ’s business comprises two segments: personal systems (PCs, laptops, tablets, etc.) and printing products and services (print ink, toner, and printers).

After being liberated to pursue its own strategic direction, HPQ has been hitting it out of the park under the astute leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Dion Weisler. In the latest quarter the company delivered non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.40, at the high end of guidance. It grew net revenue by 7% year-over-year to $12.4 billion, driven by growth in Personal Systems and Print – the first quarter in which it has delivered growth in both segments since Q4 2010. Printing revenue grew 2% year-over-year, with both hardware and supplies revenue growing in the same quarter for the first time since Q2 of 2011.

Here’s what Mr Weisler had to say on the company’s latest earnings call:

Over the last six quarters, we've been building momentum, improving our business fundamentals and delivering on what we said we would do. We’re taking profitable share, out-executing our competitors and delivering some of the best innovation, design and execution in HP's history.

In this article I want to focus on a transaction that I believe may be an under-appreciated catalyst for accelerated growth in the Printing segment.

The Samsung Transaction

Printing is a market in secular decline as digital document management practices replace traditional paper-based systems. To bolster its industry leading presence in this market HP announced, on September 12, 2016, that it had agreed to buy Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) printer business for a cash payment of $1.05 billion. The acquisition is expected to close in 2017 and is expected to be accretive in the first full year following closing. After closing, Samsung has agreed to make a $100 million to $300 million equity investment in HP through open market purchases.

According to International Data Corporation, HP is the biggest printer manufacturer in the world. Samsung, with almost $2 billion in revenue, ranks fifth in the worldwide market for printers and copiers by shipments with a 4% market share, behind HP, Canon (NYSE:CAJ), Seiko Epson Corporation (OTCPK:SEKEF) and Brother Industries Ltd.(OTC:BRTHF).

Samsung’s printing business has ~6,000 employees, a production base in China, and more than 50 sales offices around the world. The transaction will not only lift revenue and winnow the field of competitors, but also give HP access to advanced printer engine technology and significantly strengthen its distribution in Asia. HP also will benefit from an agreement for Samsung to market printers sourced from HP in its domestic market.

Acquired intellectual property includes leading edge “print engine” technology for A3 systems developed by Samsung and a portfolio of approximately 6,500 patents. HP will acquire and maintain a “leading design center” in South Korea and 1,300 staff with expertise in laser printer technology.

Strategic Rationale

The Samsung acquisition is a bold gambit to generate growth by storming a $55 billion market segment in which HP is barely a player. Whereas HP dominates the printer market known as “A4” with a 40% market share, it holds less than 5% of the $55 billion copier market known as “A3.” HP plans to disrupt this market with new machines that are smarter and easier to maintain resulting in a lower total cost of ownership for its customers.

HP explained the rationale for the acquisition in its September 2016 press release:

The acquisition positions HP to disrupt and reinvent the $55 billion copier industry, a segment that hasn't innovated in decades. Copiers are outdated, complicated machines with dozens of replaceable parts requiring inefficient service and maintenance agreements. Customers are frequently frustrated with the number of visits needed to keep copier machines functioning. Today, HP is investing to disrupt this category by replacing copiers with superior multifunction printer (MFP) technology. Samsung has built a formidable portfolio of A3 MFPs that deliver the performance of copiers with the power, simplicity, reliability and ease-of-use of printers and with as few as seven replaceable parts. Integrating the Samsung printer business' products, including their mobile-first and cloud-first user experience, with HP's next-generation PageWide technologies will create a breakthrough portfolio of printing solutions with the industry's best device, document, and data security. Samsung's printer business also brings a compelling intellectual property portfolio of more than 6,500 printing patents and a world-class workforce that includes nearly 1,300 researchers and engineers with advanced expertise in laser printer technology, imaging electronics, and printer supplies and accessories to support continued innovation in print market solutions.

HP is not waiting for the deal to close to begin executing on that vision. At the end of Q2, it roiled the moribund copier market by releasing a disruptive portfolio of A3 multifunction printers. In contrast to the established copier players, HP’s A3 portfolio is expected to transform the experience for customers and service professionals. Points of differentiation include a lower total cost of ownership, the most advanced security, improved serviceability and device uptime. Market penetration is just beginning and HP is aggressively onboarding new partners and attacking new opportunities in the $55 billion A3 copier market.

Source: HP, Inc.

To grow in the fiercely competitive A3 copier segment, HP will have to win market share from established rivals such as Xerox (NYSE: XRX), Canon, Konica Minolta (OTCPK:KNCAF) and Ricoh (OTC:RICOF). HP’s past efforts in A3 have borne little fruit. However, the leverage it will get from the acquisition of Samsung’s existing A3 machines business will make it a much more formidable competitor this time around.

InfoTrends analyst David Ramos, believes HP’s new products “are going to create some pressure” on competitors. This was disputed by Tracey Koziol, senior vice president of Xerox’s office and solutions business group, who stated, “There’s really nothing new here; no breakthroughs and really just a lot of the same HP technology we’ve seen before.” Xerox is the market leader in the A3 hardware segment.

Enrique Lores, President, Imaging, Printing and Solutions Business, emphasized HP’s security credentials,

“One of the key things that we are bringing is our security technology. As copiers get connected to the network, just as printers did, that is a very sensitive asset, and we can bring the tremendous expertise we have in security to protecting those assets.”

Down the road, Weisler foresees things such as embedded software monitoring code that will allow for new kinds of remote management of copiers.

Mr. Lores also hinted at more market consolidation to come. “We see HP as a consolidator in the market,” he said. “We want to drive this consolidation and make it happen.” With Xerox recently splitting its copier and printing business from its services business at the behest of Carl Icahn, could another larger deal manifest in the next couple of years?

Deal will Leverage and Strengthen the Channel

HP’s channel partners will benefit as they expand managed print services as sales models shift from transactional to contractual.

HP will distribute these products through a best in class global channel partner network which was carefully restored and nurtured under Meg Whitman’s leadership prior to the split. Many of these resellers are currently selling non-HP products sourced from the likes of Xerox, Canon, Ricoh and Toshiba. The ability to offer customers a complete lineup of A3 and A4 printers from a single vendor will enhance the competitive positioning of these resellers. Distribution of both A3 and A4 systems will be augmented by the addition of approximately 50 Samsung sales offices located primarily in Asia.

Conclusion:

The deal looks to be a good one for HP for the following reasons:

Acquisition of established Samsung print business will improve market share (estimated 4% gain).

HP acquires a massive intellectual property base comprising 6,500 patents and wide format print engine technology along with an in place R&D team including 1,500 engineers and a research facility.

Samsung’s leading-edge A3 MFP technology complements HP’s A4 technology leadership and both can be further leveraged through many of the 250,000 HP channel partners.

The deal is expected to be more or less immediately accretive with further benefits from elimination of redundant functions and cross-selling opportunities in the channel.

Since the deal was announced, HP shares have appreciated around 30%. At around $19 the shares are still cheap relative to peers. HPQ is selling at approximately 11X my October 2017 EPS estimate of $1.75, yields ~2.8% and generates enormous free cash flow which it has been pleased to return to stockholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. If it continues to perform well in the personal computer market, grows steadily in the printing division, and grows more rapidly in the nascent 3D printing market, I believe the stock would deserve to be further re-rated.

At current prices, the downside seems limited. The stock is a hold for value and dividend growth investors and a buy on any market pullback.