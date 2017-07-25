Diana Containerships' (DCIX) CEO Symeon Palios on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Edward Nebb - Investor Relations

Symeon Palios - Chief Executive Officer

Anastasios Margaronis - President

Andreas Michalopoulos - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Diana Containerships 2017 Second Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ed Nebb, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Edward Nebb

Thanks, Audrie, and thanks to all of you for joining us this morning for the Diana Containerships 2017 second quarter conference call. The members of the company management who are with us include Mr. Symeon Palios, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Anastasios Margaronis, President; Mr. Andreas Michalopoulos, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ioannis Zafirakis, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary; and Ms. Eleni Leontari, Chief Accounting Officer.

Before management begins its remarks, let me just briefly summarize the Safe Harbor notice. Certain statements made during this call, which are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, expectations, projections, or beliefs as to future events that may or may not prove to be accurate.

For a description of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ from the forward-looking statements, I refer you to the company’s filings with the SEC.

And now with that, let me turn the call over to Mr. Symeon Palios, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Symeon Palios

Thank you, Ed. Good morning and thank you for joining us through the performance of Diana Containerships, Inc. for the second quarter of 2017. Second quarter was highlighted by financing transactions that have significantly strengthened the company’s balance sheet and has also provided additional flexibility to take advantage of an eventual improvement in market positions in the Containership segment.

Turning first to our financial results. The company reported net income of US$36.5 million for the second quarter of 2017. In the comparable quarter of 2016, the results were a net loss of US$8 million. In 2017, second quarter income included a gain of US$42.2 million, net of related expenses from a debt write-off relating to the settlement of our prior secured loan facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland we achieved.

Time charter revenues, net of prepaid charter revenue amortization, were US$5.5 million for the second quarter of 2017. This compared to US$8 million for the same period in 2016. The difference was mainly due to reduced employment opportunities and time charter rates.

At June 30, 2017, company had approximately US$11.6 million in cash on its balance sheet. Stockholders’ equity was approximately US$129 million, an increase from about US$91 million at year-end 2016. Subsequent to the close of the quarter, we announced several financing transactions that have laid the company in a significantly stronger financial position.

[For the quarter,] [ph] we paid an aggregate of US$85 million for full and final settlement of the US$128.9 million remaining on our secured loan facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland plc. The payment of the RBS loan was funded with aggregate proceeds of US$75 million under two new secured loan facilities with as we were limited and on affiliated third-party and with Diana Containerships, Inc. together with available cash on hand.

Also, the company financed its unsecured loan facility with Diana Shipping, Inc. at 32 on May 20, 2016, having an outstanding balance of US$42.6 million as of June 30, 2017. The principal amount of the new secured loan is a US$2.6 million, which includes the existing loan and the new US$40 million boost to refinance the RBS loan.

Diana Containerships, Inc. completed a reverse stocks split on its common shares at a ratio of one-for-seven effective as of the opening of trading on July 5, 2017. Our fleet has time chartered through some of the industry’s leading container lines for more than 62% of the days in 2017 and approximately 8% of the days in 2018. The contracted growth revenue of the fleet, including the first six months of 2017 is approximately $US21.7 million.

In summary, despite continued challenges in the container shipping market, Diana Containerships, Inc. has taken action to reinforce our financial strength and operate our business to navigate the current phase on the industry cycle.

I will now turn the call over to our President, Stacy Margaronis for a perspective on industry conditions. He will then be followed by our Chief Financial Officer, Andreas Michalopoulos, who will provide a more detailed financial overview. Thank you.

Anastasios Margaronis

Thank you, Symeon, and greetings to all the participants of the second quarter conference call of Diana Containerships. At loan loss, the first-half of this year in the period during which thecontainership market showed some signs of life.

During this short presentation, we’ll try to examine the reasons behind this and the prospects over lasting recoveries down the road. Talking as usual with macro economic development, we should point out that the IMF has its growth forecast for the U.S. economy for 2017 from 2.3% to 2.1% citing the possible effects of uncertainty associated with White House policy.

The U.S. Commerce Department reported that the economy grew at an annualized base of 1.4% in the first quarter of 2017. This, however, is still a slowdown from the final quarter of 2016, when the economy grew at the rate of 2.1% year-on-year.

In Japan, the nuclear plus Japan manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ or PMI growth to a seven-month low of 52 in June of this year from 53.1 in May. So the growth was signaled in June, the both orders and output rising at the weakest rates since late last year.

In the Eurozone, businesses and consumers became more optimistic in June about the prospects that – then at anytime since before the global financial crisis. Business and consumer confidence jumped to a 111.1 in June from 109.2 in May reaching the highest level since August 2007, which was more than half a year before the start of the 2008/2009 credit market meltdown.

European manufacturing PMI rose to 57.3 in June indicating the strongest rate of expansion in the manufacturing sector since April 2011. In Germany, the IFO Business Climate Index rose from 114.6 points in May of this year to 115.1 points in June.

The final HIS market Eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to 57.4 in June, up from 57 in May. The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences reported that China’s GDP grew by 6.8% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2017. For the full-year 2017, the same organization is forecasting GDP growth of 6.5% year-on-year.

Let’s look at other supply now. According to Clarksons, container fleet capacity has grown by approximately 1% since the start of 2017, and is expected to rise 2.7% in the full-year. Braemar’s net fleet growth for this year is estimated at 4.1% after a 1.2% increase during the first six-month of this year. We find the lower fleet growth estimate more realistic than the latter, especially because both analysts more or less agreed on the first-half fleet growth numbers.

The Clarksons projection for scraping in the full-year 2017 has been revised balance of 550,000 TEU. New building deliveries are expected to reach 1.1 million TEU in the full-year. So far this year, supply of new building tonnage has been restricted to just 450,000 TEU. Net of scraping supply of tonnage is estimated to be up by about 225,000 TEU, or 1.1% of the existing fleet.

Howe Robinson point out that strengthening demand should result in an increasing fleet utilization of this year’s scale of [replenish oversuite] [ph] in recent years makes it extremely difficult to balance the manual supply on a sector by sector basis in the near-term. According to Clarkson, the whitespace adoption of slow steaming by liner companies also continues to form positive supply side story and along with adequate facility enhancing changes is now estimated to have observed around 2.7 million TEU of nominal capacity in comparison with the end of 2018.

And so demand now. According to Clarksons research, demand – the trend appears to have become more positive in recent months and global container trade is projected to grow by 4.8% in 2017, up from 3.8% in 2016. Provisional expectations for further gradual improvement in box trade grow to 4.6% in 2018.

Demolition. In 2016, containership demolition reached record levels with 194 box ship having an aggregate TEU of 654,441 reportedly sold for scrap. According to Braemar ACM ship broking during the first-half of this year, 103 container vessel over a 1,000 TEU was sold for scrap, with total capacity of 309,000 TEU. As I’ve indicated up to now, more than half were in the 2,000 to 5,099 TEU size range. As mentioned earlier on, the Clarksons projection for scrapping in the full-year 2017 has been revised down to 550,000 TEU.

Let’s turn and look at the new building order book. According to Braemar ACM at the beginning of July, the containership order books stood at 392 vessels with a combined 2.9 million TEU capacity, down from 434 box ships, with a combined 3.26 million TEU of capacity at the beginning of the year.

The vessels on order represent 14.8% of the existing fleet. In the 3,000 to 5,999 TEU size range, the order book represents only 2.5% of the existing fleet. In the 6,000 to 7,999 TEU size range, the ships on order represent 0.4% from the existing fleet. According to Alphaliner, as of early June this year, there were only 31 ships on order in the 3,000 to 5,099 TEU size range and seven units were on order in the 5,100 to 9,999 TEU size range.

Unfortunately, there are still over 150 ships on order in the 10,000 plus TEU size range. All sub 10,000 TEU vessels which are delivered by the end of 2018 with only very few ships scheduled for delivery in that year.

New building contacting. According to Clarksons plateau, the total reported box ship contracting in the year-to-date came to 15 containerships, or 33,900 TEU. Clarkson reports that most new building orders were for ships between 1,400 and 2,150 TEU. This pattern was also seen in 2017, with overall volumes remaining limited and interest focus in the smaller size.

Cascading now. According to Clarksons, the further delivery of very large containerships capacity, further cascading of large units of the main lane still looks lightly, even though volume growth on the main lane East West trade has improved. They also point out, however, that the rates at which this occurs make slow, as the number of relatively smaller candidates to redeploy diminishing.

The Panama Canal now. The major shipping deployment patterns last year, same following the opening of the new expanded Panama canal up to June 2016. The beginning of the second-half of 2017, there were around 44 Panamax vessels less deployed on the U.S. East Coast route by the Panama Canal, down from over a 160 vessels at the start of June 2016. Meanwhile, large vessels of up to 14,000 TEU start reducing the canal in larger and larger amounts, over 100 such ships have new, the Panama Canal thus far this year.

Let’s look at trade volume now. According to Clarkson, main lane container trade is expected to grow by 3.4% in 2017, marginally faster than the expansion of 3.2% reported in 2016. Growth this year is expected to be supported by expansion of 4.3% in peak like Transpacific volume and the gradual improvement in European demand in full-year 2017.

Maersk Broker at year-to-date 2017, the Asia to Europe volumes increased 4.2%. The Asia and US volumes increased 9.3%, while the Europe to North America route, so volumes increased by 8.1%. Lower growth rates were seen in the Indian subcontinent and Middle East trade, where volumes increased by only 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

It’s interesting to note that the IntraAsian trade that continuously gaining importance and are estimated according to Alphaliner to reach about 2.5 million TEU this year. This is about 12% of the global capacity deployment according to Alphaliner. The largest trades are Far East to Europe at around 21% and Far East to North America, which is estimated at 16% of global capacity.

In North South, trade growth has continued to be held back by a relatively weak commodity price environment or some improvement in commodity price levels being recently could create a limited positive impact. Even though volumes could increase marginally in 2017, expansion is likely to remain subdued overall, given the continued relatively weak commodity price environment.

Let’s look at time charter rate development. According to Maersk Broker, post-Panamax tonnage, so higher rates as early part of this year. However, the availability is growing and demand slowly evaporating. Time charter rates of eight-and-a-half-thousand TEU vessels came down from our own $19,000 per day before May to $11,000 a day at the end of June. Similar drops were seen for the 6,000 TEU vessel time charter rates, which went down during the same period from around $14,000 a day to $10,000 per say.

As we got Panamaxes, rates went from just over 10,000 a day under 8,000 per day in June. The charter periods were on average between eight and 12 months deployment. However, in the latest report, Howe Robinson points out that, time charter rates for post-Panamax side are once again on the rate up and supply is thin, which is supportive over market, that has recently been led by the performance of the larger size.

The recently witnessed 31st upward movement in the Howe Robinson Containership Index for eight weeks. And the short-term indicators appear to be moving into a more relative phase. According to Maersk Broker [indiscernible] of Panamaxes we have to take place for the market to maintain some sort of balance and hopefully increase again early next year.

For the 2,000 to 4,000 TEU vessels, Maersk remain a significant rate from the latter part of the third quarter this year onwards. The basis on limited new building and longer-term potential market development on the demand side during 2018 and 2019.

[As for late of balance], [ph] according to Clarkson research, the total level of rising capacity grow to around 5.6% at the end of the first quarter of 2017, and fell further over the next few weeks to reach about 3.5% of the existing fleet. According to Braemar ACM, we had the containership fleet at the beginning of July was approximately 500,000 TEU, representing about 2.5% of the grade in fleet. Recent additions to the later fleet amounted to 20,000 TEU, came entirely from the smaller size vessels, or below seven-and-a-half-thousand TEU.

So let’s go with an outlook now for our industry. According to Clarksons, while the level of service capacity that has built up in the containership sector in recent years will still take time to be fully absorbed. Further gradual improvement in the supply demand balance is expected in the remainder of 2017 and 2018.

As company mentioned already, fleet expansion is expected to remain relatively low in the short-term, reflecting both elevated levels of demolition and the container subdued pace of delivery, which should allow a continuation of improved trend on the demand side to gradually erode surplus capacity.

According to Clarksons research, the significant amount of consolidation seen over the last few quarters will certainly have an impact on future development. It does appear to be general consensus that it is possible that any time-related downsize could be counterbalanced by the much needed potential impact on supply side management.

Looking to general tendency for recalibration alongside improving fundamental and market conditions, the foundations for lasting improvement in the market environment are at last [indiscernible]. As our Chairman and CEO mentioned earlier on, there has been a dramatic improvement in the company’s balance sheet this quarter coming from the recent buyout of Royal Bank of Scotland loan facility.

Senior management realizes that more capital will be needed over the next few quarters to repay short and medium-term debt and enable the company to take advantage of opportunities, which may come time to time arise in our sector.

I’ll now pass the call over to our CFO, Andreas Michalopoulos, who will provide financial highlights of the second quarter and first-half of 2017. Thank you.

Andreas Michalopoulos

Thank you, Stacey, and good morning. I’m pleased to be discussing today with you Diana Containerships, Inc. operational results for the second quarter of 2017 and the six months ended June 30, 2017. Second quarter of 2017, net income of Diana Containerships, Inc. amounted to $36.5 million and the earnings per share basic and diluted amounted to $18.39 and $17.27,respectively.

Time charter revenues, net of prepaid charter revenue amortization amounted to $5.5 million, compared to $8 million in 2016. The decrease in net time charter revenues was mainly due to reduced employment opportunities and time charter rates compared to the same period of 2016.

Ownership days were 1,074 for the quarter, compared to 1,183 in the same period of 2016. Fleet utilization was 73.4% for the quarter, compared to 67.4% for 2016. The improvement of our fleet utilization is a result of decreased of higher days in the first six months of [Technical Difficulty] The daily time charter equivalent rate was $4,708 compared to $5,979 in the second quarter of 2016.

Voyage expenses were $0.6 million for the quarter, compared to $0.9 million in the respective period of 2016. The decrease is mainly attributable to decreased commissions, which are a percentage of the time charter revenues and also due to decreased bunker costs.

Vessel operating expenses amounted to $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $7.9 million for the same quarter of 2016. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease of all major categories of the operating expenses, such as average insurance, stores, spares, repairs and maintenance and crew costs, and was partly offset by increased lay-up expenses. Daily operating expenses were $5,507 for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $6,668 in 2016.

Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges amounted to $2 million for the quarter. General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $1.9 million for the same quarter of 2016, mainly due to decreased salaries as a result of reduced number of employees, as well as due to decreased consultancy fee and compensation cost on restricted stock awards. Gain on vessel sales amounted $2.9 million and relates to the sale of the vessel Doukato in June 2017.

Interest and finance costs for the second quarter of 2017 amounted to $2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the respective period of 2016, mainly due to increased LIBOR rates and increased margin in both loan agreements with RBS and Diana Shipping Inc.

Gain from bank debt write-off for the second quarter of 2017 amounted to $42.2 million, and relates to the gain net of related expenses arising from the settlement agreement with respect to the secured loan facility with RBS, which was signed on June 30, 2017.

Turning now to the six-month ended June 30, 2017, net income of Diana Containerships income amounted to $29.1 million and the earnings per share basic and diluted amounted to $17.53 and $16.84, respectively. Time charter revenues, net of prepaid charter revenue amortization amounted to $9.3 million, compared to $19.8 million in 2016. The net time charter revenues decreased mainly due to the decreased time charter rates and increase of high rates, partly offset by the decreased prepaid charter revenue amortization.

Ownership days were 2,164 in 2017, compared to 2,454 in 2016. Fleet utilization was 66.8%, compared to 73.3% in 2016, and the daily time charter equivalent rate was $3,876 for the period, compared to $7,456 for the same period of 2016. Voyage expenses were $1 million compared to $2 million for the same period of 2016.

Vessel operating expenses for the six-month ended June 30, 2017 amounted to $11.1 million, compared to $16.8 million for the same period of 2016. The decrease was attributable to the decrease of all major categories of the operating expenses offset by increased lay-up expenses. Daily operating expenses were $5,161 for 2017, compared to $6,893 in the prior period.

Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges amounted to $4 million. General and administrative expenses amounted to $3.3 million, compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to decreased salaries and brokerage fees.

Gain on vessels sales amounted $2.9 million and relates to the sale of a vessel Doukato during 2017.

Interest and finance costs were $3.9 million for 2017, compared to $3.5 million for 2016. In 2017, we had decreased average debt outstanding from 2016, however, LIBOR rates and margins increased in both loan agreements with RBS and Diana Shipping Inc. Gain from bank debt write-off for the six-month ended June 30, 2017 amounted to $42.2 million, and as already mentioned, relates to the gain from the RBS loan write-off.

Thank you for your attention. We’d be pleased to respond to your question. I will turn the call to the operator who’ll instruct you as to the procedure for asking questions. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I’m showing no questions in our question queue. So I will turn it back to management for closing comments.

Symeon Palios

Thank you, again, for your interest in and support of Diana Containerships, Inc. We look forward to speaking with you in the months ahead. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.