DryShips Inc: Changing Its Disclosure Pattern?

Two possible explanations for the lack of disclosure: no share issuance during the week or a new disclosure strategy to contain stock losses.

DryShips Inc (DRYS) typically files 6-Ks on Friday after the close or on Monday before the open that summarize the equity issuance under its continuous offering plan. As of Tuesday July 25th, in a change from this well established pattern, DRYS had not filed a 6-K. It begs the question "why?" Potential explanations are limited to two: DRYS did not issue stock during the week ended July 21st or, in an attempt to slow the free-fall of its stock price subsequent to the reverse stock split that was effective July 21st, it changed its disclosure pattern.

Background

As of July 14th, DRYS had approximately $74.7 million of equity issuance remaining under its current Prospectus Supplement. The continuous issuance of stock by DRYS over the last five months has been massively dilutive but based on cash balances disclosed in a press release issued July 21st (see analysis of the funding gap here), DRYS has likely fully funded the remaining acquisitions that it had previously announced. With its history of callous disregard towards shareholder value as exhibited by constant issuance of stock and a series of ill-timed reverse stock splits (the last two of which were unnecessary), it is highly likely that management will continue to issue equity until the remaining $74.7 million under the current Prospectus Supplement is exhausted.

Heavy Volume, Heavy Issuance?

One of the "benefits" of reverse stock splits to DRYS is that it tends to spike the volume of stock traded on the Effective Date. On July 21st, the Effective Date of the most recent reverse split, volume spiked to 35.9 million, 7X the number of shares outstanding after the reverse stock split. With a history of issuing shares equal to as much as 20% of the volume traded, it seems unlikely that DRYS would forgo the opportunity to issue up to 7 million shares on July 21st. It is possible, but it seems unlikely based on prior history.

The heavy volume continued on Monday July 24 with more than 40 million shares trading. For the trading period Friday July 21st through Tuesday July 25th at noon, more than 87 million shares of DRYS had traded. If DRYS issued on average 20% of this volume, shares issued would exceed 17 million in comparison with the 5.18 million outstanding after the reverse stock split on July 21st. The 5.18 million shares would equal roughly 23% of shares outstanding at Tuesday noon if that was the pace of issuance.

Equity Issuance in Dollars

Due to the wild gyrations in price during July 21st and July 24th and the lumpiness of the volume traded during those days, it is hard to estimate the proceeds from equity issuance. Assuming that DRYS was able to take advantage of the price spike and heavy volume traded after 2 pm on July 21st and the heavy volume and stock price in the $2.30 to $2.70 range during July 24th, DRYS could easily have realized $35 million in proceeds through July 25th at noon. It will all depend on the timing and volume of issuance.

Given that there are still three and a half more trading days this week, DRYS may issue a 6-K on Friday which discloses less than $30 million of equity remaining to be issued. At that point, the selling pressure may finally begin to abate and prior trading patterns may begin to breakdown.

Conclusion

DRYS' stock price will continue to be under severe pressure due to expected stock issuance. The next 6-K that updates DRYS recent equity issuance will be critical in understanding when that pressure might abate. Given management's prior history, a stock price already below $1.50 at noon Tuesday 25th, and the recent once-a-month pace, the July 21st reverse stock split will likely not be the last. Until management stops issuing stock, there will be no sustainable bottom, but plenty of volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRYS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.