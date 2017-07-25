Venator Materials Readies $477 Million IPO From Huntsman

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO, due to my concerns about Venator's stagnating revenue, high debt load and parent company uncertainty.

Huntsman is selling 22% of its pigments and additives division, Venator.

Quick Take

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is spinning off its Venator Materials (VNTR) subsidiary in a $477 million IPO.

Venator is the pigments and additives division of Huntsman and will remain majority owned and controlled by Huntsman post-IPO.

I’m concerned about Venator’s stagnating topline revenue growth, high debt load, and uncertain plans by controlling shareholder Huntsman, so my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Company & Technology

Woodlands, Texas-based Venator was incorporated in 2017 to receive the intellectual property, assets and liabilities of the titanium dioxide business from parent company Huntsman, an organic and inorganic chemical products manufacturer.

Venator’s business is focused on titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives, timber treatment and water treatment products.

Venator management is headed by President and CEO Simon Turner, who has been Division President of the same group since 2008 and held lower management positions in the group since 1999.

The company has customers in more than 110 countries and has more than 4,500 employees operating out of 27 facilities.

Applications of Venator’s chemicals range from agriculture to coatings, fibers, industrial, films, paper, pharmaceuticals, inks, food, plastics, and water.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 report by market research firm Grand View Research, the global titanium dioxide market was $17.7 billion in 2015.

It expects demand to grow at a CAGR of 14% through 2025, which is a significant growth rate over a rather long period.

The report cites ‘increasing disposable income along with growing consumption of paints & coatings particularly in the automotive and construction industry will augment growth in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, surging use of cosmetic products in Latin America and the Middle East will increase consumption of titanium dioxide over the forecast period.’

The chart below shows the segment breakdown by application, as of 2015,

(Source: Grand View Research Major competitive vendors in the titanium dioxide industry include:

DowDuPont (DOW)

Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

Tronox (TROX)

Cristal Global

Argex Titanium (OTCPK:ARGEF)

Evonik (OTCPK:EVKIF)

Management says that its focus on quality is what differentiates it from Chinese competitors that are more focused on low price. It foresees the most growth in coming decades from emerging markets across all functional segments.

Financials & Commentary

Venator’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Stagnant topline revenues – 2016 at $2.3 billion

Steadily increasing gross margin – 2016 at 7.6%

Improving cash flow from operations – 2016 at $97 million positive cash flow

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Venator S-1/A)

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $30 million in cash and $2.48 billion in total liabilities.

Just after filing Venator’s initial S-1 registration, Huntsman announced a merger with Switzerland-based Clariant to create a leading specialty chemical company while spinning off its Pigments and Additives division through Venator.

Venator also issued or intends to issue up to $1.05 billion in new debt to repay the intercompany debt it owes to parent Huntsman and to pay a dividend to Huntsman as well.

Once the debt is issued, Venator will have approximately $3.5 billion in total liabilities.

After the IPO is consummated, parent company Huntsman will own 78.6% of Venator’s ordinary shares. Venator will be valued at $2.2 billion post-IPO.

Venator parent Huntsman intends to sell $477 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares.

Huntsman will use the IPO proceeds and the issuance of up to $1.05 billion in new debt from Venator to ‘repay borrowings under certain Huntsman credit facilities.’

Listed managers of the IPO include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and numerous others.

Commentary

Global chemicals markets are experiencing a growth period, and the forecast is for continued robust growth.

So, in that sense, Venator has the wind at its back as it promises to become a nimbler operating group after the IPO.

Huntsman will still be the controlling shareholder, but it appears that it needed to monetize Venator as part of the larger merger transaction with Clariant. I imagine it needed the approximately $1.5 billion in total IPO and debt issuance proceeds to make the Clariant merger happen while retaining a 48%holding of the new merged parent HuntsmanClariant.

I have three concerns about Venator.

First is the dramatically increased debt ($3.5 billion post-IPO) and related minimal cash flow from operations available to service this significant debt load. Second is the firm’s lack of topline revenue growth in 2016 vs. 2015. Additionally, its 1Q 2017 comparison to 1Q 2016 is also below prior, so I’m not exactly impressed with Venator’s ‘growth’ story based on recent financial results. Some of this may be due to its restructuring begun in 2014 and which apparently continues today. Third is the uncertainty from parent Huntsman’s intentions and time frame regarding Venator. Will Huntsman dump more millions of shares onto the market in quick succession, or will it proceed with a long-term and orderly transition?

In sum, I’m moderately optimistic about the future for the industry, and for Venator’s promise as a newly invigorated major participant.

However, given my concerns on its recent results, debt load and uncertain parent company approach, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO and continue to watch Venator’s performance in the coming quarters for a potentially better entry point or outlook in the near future.

