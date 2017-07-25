Audacious Reaction To Domino's

I was just asked about Domino's Pizza (DPZ) following its just reported quarterly earnings. Let me be clear. Quad 7 Capital covers a range of stocks and sectors, but is very selective about the restaurant business in general because of how hit and miss it can be. That said, we try to honor requests for coverage as time allows, and as such we are initiating coverage on Domino's. Essentially with restaurants there are four key things I like to look for. First growing top line sales. That is a given. Second, is controlled expenses to ensure any rise in sales generates net income growth. Third, we look for store management, that is, closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key. If this indicator is negative, you do not buy. Simple as that.

I will say this. I like the company and am rooting for it. I frequent my local shop probably on a quarterly basis, and frankly like the fact that they are not stingy on the cheese and don't charge for extra unlike other major competitors. That is a personal anecdote. As an investment, I wouldn't put my money here just yet given the extremely premium valuation right now and the amazing run the stock has had. That said, I would now be looking to sell either. I feel like today's selling is good old fashioned profit taking. Now let us turn to the numbers.

In the just reported second quarter, a trend of strong growth continued. Is it enough to justify the premium valuation? That is a tough call, but if the name pulls back enough, I am a buyer. But not yet. The stock has seen an incredible run on the back of growing sales and earnings, while controlling expenses. In this quarter, Domino's delivered a top line beat and a bottom line beat. It is almost like clockwork. Earnings beats are great, but as I said before, we can't keep seeing sales come in light. Let's first address these revenues.

Sales were up 14.8% for the second quarter versus the prior year period, which was mainly a results of higher supply chain revenues from increased volumes. Higher volumes are welcomed news, but what about same store sales? Well, a same store sales increased markedly as did store count in both domestic and international markets, boosting sales. Revenues came in at $628.6 million and beat consensus estimates by $14.2 million. That is strong. But how about same store sales which are the critical indicator?

Well we mentioned they were up, but the degree to which they were up was astonishing. In the U.S. same store sales grew 9.5% during the quarter versus the year-ago period. Here is a fascinating tidbit. This is now the 25th quarter in a row of positive sales momentum. International same store sales grew 2.6% during the quarter, which was below the 3.0% the company was looking for but is still strong. What is more, this is the 94th quarter in a row of positive international same store sales growth. As far as store growth, factoring in closings and remodels, it had global net store growth of 217 stores in the quarter, comprised of 39 net new domestic stores and 178 net new stores outside the U.S. Further, it is worth noting that Domino's has opened 1,281 net new stores in the last year. Impressive.

While sales were up markedly, I was at least pleased to see that the costs to generate these revenues did not spike dramatically. In fact, expense management is a key component of the company, although in the present quarter administrative expenses weighed as the company has shifted into technological advances inside stores. That said, turning to income, we see that net income increased a whopping 33.5% versus last year. On a per share basis income was $1.32 as opposed to $0.98 in the prior year quarter, rising 34.7%. What is more, this was a sizable $0.09 versus consensus estimates. J. Patrick Doyle, Domino's President and Chief Executive Officer stated:

"It was another outstanding quarter for our domestic business, as brand momentum, strong execution and emphasis on getting better each day continued to drive what we do. While international same store sales growth was slightly under our expectations, we remain very confident in our continued ability to generate best-in-class growth, and are encouraged by the strong store growth we are seeing from our international franchisees.. As a work-in-progress brand, we will always remain focused on areas we can improve - but I am extremely pleased that our steady strategy, solid fundamentals and strong alignment with franchisees and operators had us well positioned to sustain success and win."

Bottom line? This quarter was strong and same store sales dazzled. So why the selling? Overreaction to the international numbers perhaps? Or good ole fashioned profit taking after a monster run. Whatever the reason, this was a solid quarter. If shares drop to $180, I would be a buyer, where they were in the spring before this recent run up. Do not chase gains here. This name can be invested in, but let's wait for the right spot. I disagree with the Street's reaction, but if you are on the sidelines, you have to like this pullback.

