Seaboard: Under-Followed Long-Term Compounder With Near-Term Catalysts

Overview

Seaboard Corporation (NYSE: SEB) was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS. Majority owned by the Bresky family and managed by third-generation CEO Steven Bresky, Seaboard is one of the largest vertically integrated pork processors in the world. Originally a domestic milling operation, Seaboard operates today as a conglomerate comprised of pork processing, commodity trading and milling, shipping, and sugar divisions. The company also owns a 50% stake in the country’s largest vertically integrated turkey processing operation, known as Butterball. While the business lines can be volatile and are certainly commodity driven, over the years the company has proven to be a good steward of capital, compounding its value multiple times over; and, due to investments made over the past few years, we believe the company is well positioned to drive earnings higher. Moreover, pork processing margins during the past three months have expanded as the pork cutout has increased by 19% year-over-year while grain prices have been tepid. Burgeoning export demand, lower sow and pig inventories internationally and increased domestic consumption have driven hog prices to their highest levels since 2014. With no sell-side coverage and essentially no investor relations activity, we believe the market has not discounted what will likely be a very strong quarter of growth. Longer term, we believe that Seaboard will continue to compound value, and the company’s new Sioux City processing plant will serve as another catalyst to drive earnings growth over the medium-term. Seaboard is a well-run company with hidden value and immediate catalysts trading at a very reasonable valuation. We believe there is 25%-32% upside over the next 12 months, and that at the current valuation the shares represent an attractive long-term value.

Background

Started by Otto Bresky almost 100 years ago, Seaboard has evolved from a simple Kansas-based milling business into one of the largest agribusinesses in the world. From shrimp farming to sugar production, Seaboard has been in and out of almost every agricultural business imaginable; and while the company retains its roots in the milling business, current operations are dominated by protein processing. Historically perceived to be a volatile and low-return commodity business, Seaboard has produced an impressive track-record of value creation since going public. In fact, the company’s record compares similarly to another highly successful US based conglomerate:

We believe SEB’s return on equity track record has been muted by its maintenance of an extremely conservative balance sheet with a net cash position since 2004. This cash drag has become more pronounced since 2014, and today net cash and short-term investments have grown to 17% of SEB’s total enterprise value. This growth in net cash has occurred despite a significant increase in SEB’s investment back into the business to support the new Sioux City, Iowa JV, which we believe will significantly improve the ROE later this year and 2018.

Seaboard reports its results within six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar, Power and Other. While contributions can vary depending on the year, Pork Processing represents roughly 25% of revenue and 70% of operating income. Commodity Trading and Milling contributes about 50% of total revenue, but only 15%-20% of total operating income. Marine is the company’s third-largest segment, representing 15%-20% of revenue and 10%-15% of operating income. Sugar, Power and Other are essentially rounding errors, and don’t contribute meaningfully to the consolidated results. Also, it is important to keep in mind that Seaboard reports its interest/income from the Butterball JV below the operating income line, under “Income from Affiliates”. In an average year, protein processing winds up accounting for roughly 80% of Seaboard’s total net income, the majority of which comes from the pork segment.

Pork Processing Fundamentals Approaching Record Levels in 2Q17

Seaboard entered the pork processing business in 1990 when it acquired a pork processing plant in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Shortly thereafter, in 1992, the company began construction on a greenfield plant in Guymon, Oklahoma. In 1995 the company shuttered the Minnesota plant and brought Guymon online. Today the revenue generated by the pork division is derived from two shifts that run at the Guymon plant. Seaboard is vertically integrated with feed mills and hog farms across the southern Midwest that support the company’s processing capabilities. Given this vertical integration Seaboard is highly leveraged to the price of the pork cutout, which is the total value of all the different cuts of pork from one pig. Moreover, in a period of tame input prices, primarily corn and soybean, margins can rapidly expand, which is the situation that Seaboard finds itself in right now. The value of the pork cutout recently rose to its highest level since the 2014 PEDv crisis, at $1.039 per pound. For reference, the value of the cutout was near $0.75 per pound as recently as May 2017, and was quoted at ~$0.87 a year ago, implying a 19% year-over-year increase.

So what is the driver of the recent surge? The biggest factor effecting the domestic pork market is that US exports of pork have increased substantially in 2017. In fact, year-to-date, the dollar value of US pork exports has increased by 19%. The growth in exports has been broad-based, but the largest increases have come from Mexico, Japan, Korea and South America. To put the export impact in context, US pork exports represent roughly 20% of all domestic pork production. Therefore, a 15% volume increase in exports soaks up roughly 3% of incremental production. As it happens, year-to-date pork production through the end of May is up just over 3%.

Exports are surging for several reasons. Perhaps the most significant driver is that the United States is the global low-cost producer of pork. Because of the abundance of soybeans and corn, the cost to produce pork in the US is lower than any other country.

Mexico in particular is driving U.S. pork exports in 2017. U.S. pork dominates the Mexican market, averaging 90 percent market share since 2000, due to low transportation costs, duty-free access, and relatively low prices compared to Mexican domestic production.

In Mexico, import growth from the US has outpaced domestic supply because of lower pork prices and domestic consumption trends. Relative to U.S. hog producers, Mexican producers are less efficient because 95 percent of operations have a herd size less than 20 head. They also face higher feed prices, which account for approximately 65%-70% of the cost of raising a hog. As Mexico imports much of its feed from the US, its hog producers pay higher prices than U.S. peers. Higher production costs relative to the sale price limits the sector’s growth causing domestic prices to be higher than those of imported products. For example, hams in Mexico were about double the price of U.S. hams during 2016, incentivizing imports from the United States.

These advantages have become more critical for U.S. pork producers as the sector looks to expand export sales in the face of increasing competition in Asia from the EU. Mexico’s pork imports have nearly quadrupled since 2000, growing from just 276,000 tons to 1.0 million tons last year. Imports are forecast to gain an additional 8% in 2017 making Mexico again the third-largest market in the world after China and Japan. Mexican pork import growth is being driven by an increase in per capita consumption, which has climbed from 12kg to 18kg between 2000 and 2016. You can see a long runway for further growth in Mexican consumption as US and European per capita consumption is over 29kg and 40 kg per year, respectively. Growth in Mexican pork consumption has outpaced the growth of domestic supply, as production has expanded from 1.2 million tons in 2007 to 1.4 million tons in 2016, an average rate of about 2 percent per year. Meanwhile, consumption has grown twice as quickly, increasing by 6%-8% per year on a per capita basis.

Because China consumes nearly half the world’s pork and is responsible for 30% of the world’s imports, its pork supply and demand dynamics are extremely important to the world pork market. As with all global trade of commodities, if demand or supply fluctuate in one part of the world, the effect is felt globally. In this case, Chinese sow and pig inventories are down significantly year-over-year, due to more stringent environmental regulations on pollution created by the domestic hog farming industry. The result is China’s sow and pig inventories are down 4% and 5%, respectively, through April of 2017.

Feed is the largest component of production costs for China’s hog farms. Concentrates like grains, oilseed meals, and commercial feeds have now largely displaced low-cost fodders traditionally used to raise hogs. One USDA study found that feed costs for China’s hog producers were about 20 percent higher than those incurred by U.S. producers during 2000, but that difference grew to 77 percent in 2014. In addition, based on our channel checks we have heard that the labor cost per head in China is now nearly equivalent to US producers, making it even more difficult for Chinese farmers to compete with low-cost US production.

Beyond exports, consumption growth in the US has recently been accelerating. In the last five years, domestic consumption growth of pork has gone from a long-term average of about 1% to a five-year average of 2.6%. Pork has been the fastest-growing protein in food-service since 2011, according to Technomic, Inc.’s 2017 Volumetric Assessment of Pork in food-service. Over the past six years, pork use has grown on a volume basis by more than double the rate of chicken, which is the next fastest growing protein on a volume basis. Pork use increased by 1.145 billion pounds, while chicken use grew by 515 million pounds. Pork also grew three times the rate of turkey, which is the next fastest growing protein in percentage terms, at 3.6 percent versus 1.2 percent, respectively. During this period pork represented 61 percent of all protein growth in the food-service industry (1.145 billion pounds of a total growth of 1.867 billion pounds).

A developing situation in Canada might also spur incremental US export demand in the near term. Over the past two months there has been a rapid spread of the PEDv disease in Manitoba, Canada’ primary hog producing region. Thus far, 50 cases have been reported affecting 63,000 sows, and as we know from the 2013-2014 US crisis, the situation could become much worse. In 2014 the U.S. lost roughly 10% of its herd as PEDv swept across thousands of farms. Canada, the world’s third largest pork exporter behind the EU and the US, could see export demand shift to alternative sources should there be a shortage of available supply. Since Canada is the one of the world’s low-cost hog producers, along with the US and Brazil, it is not unreasonable to assume that the US and Brazil could pick up some incremental export demand if the crisis worsens. However, Brazilian pork is generally thought of as lower quality, and therefore the bulk of any shifted demand would likely benefit the US.

The other primary factor driving the appreciation of the cutout value is the amount of pork in cold storage has declined significantly during the first half of 2017. In April, the amount of pork in cold storage was 6% lower than in April 2016, primarily driven by a significant reduction in bellies. The May report continued to show a year-over-year decline, coming in 4% lower than May of 2016. Lower inventory in cold storage is an indicator that end demand is outstripping current production growth, which should continue to be supportive of higher prices. It would be a reasonable assumption that supply remains tight, as the cutout value has continued to appreciate into June and July. This theory has so far proven correct, as the cutout hit a new high on July 13 ($1.0465).

The third factor supporting the higher pork cutout value has been the high price of chicken and beef relative to last year. The Urner Barry Chicken Index is ~35% higher than this time last year, and beef prices have been higher by 5%-10%, as well. The result is many retailers have been using pork as a promotional tool during the first half of the summer to drive traffic, creating incremental demand.

Turning to the input costs side of the packer margin equation, while the cutout value has been soaring, corn and soybean prices have been relatively anemic. On a year-over-year basis, corn and soybean meal prices were down 10%-20% for much of 2Q. As we get into the back-half of 2017, the comparisons for corn become tougher, but soybean meal should continue to be a tailwind throughout the remainder of the year, at current prices. And while both corn and soybean prices recently increased, the July 12 USDA crop progress report and a week of precipitation across the corn belt has sent the price of both commodities back down.

The above factors should create the perfect storm for Seaboard’s pork processing division, i.e., soaring finished product prices combined with benign input costs. In fact, Urner Barry tracks this consolidated data and provides an “Estimated Pork Packer Margin for Vertically Integrated Processors”. Unsurprisingly, the estimated margin has shot through the roof and is approaching all-time highs, similar to the levels produced during the 2014 PEDv crisis. The following chart is the best indicator of the health of Seaboard’s pork division.

This data indicates that Seaboard’s pork division should have a phenomenal quarter. Historically, there’s been a very strong correlation between the estimated pork packer margin and the pork division’s revenue.

The estimated packer margin averaged $52.60 for 2Q, which would imply that pork revenue should come in around $410M, a 14.5% increase from 2Q16. There’s also a decent correlation between the estimated packer margin and the pork division’s operating margin, although the correlation isn’t as strong as it is for revenue projection.

The 2Q17 estimated packer margin of $52.60 implies a ~17.5% operating margin for the pork division, which compares to 13.9% in 2Q16 and 13.2% in 1Q17. It’s anyone’s guess as to where exactly the revenue and margin shakes out, but all the data points to Seaboard having a fantastic 2Q17, which we believe will drive the stock price higher. Moreover, the estimated vertically integrated margin has hovered in the mid-$90’s during the first two weeks of July, which would indicate 3Q is off to another great start. Importantly, because Seaboard has zero sell-side coverage and very little active followers, we believe this data is yet to be understood by the buy-side, providing the opportunity to buy Seaboard before it reports another great quarter or two of year-over-year growth.

New Sioux City Processing Plant is the Next Catalyst

In addition to the very favorable set-up for the legacy pork processing business, Seaboard will be opening a new processing plant in Sioux City, Iowa in September of this year. The plant is a JV with Triumph Foods, and will run one shift for the first nine months before adding a second shift in the middle of 2018. The facility will initially process 10,000 hogs per day, and will increase that production to 21,000 per day with the second shift. For reference, Seaboard’s Guymon plant processes 20,500 hogs per day, totaling 5 million on an annual basis. The Sioux City plant will essentially increase the company’s pork processing capabilities by 50% after considering the JV structure. Moreover, the new plant will likely have better unit economics as it is situated in the middle of the corn belt, which will decrease feed shipping costs. If we assume that the new plant can get the same $300 revenue per head as the Guymon plant and the JV is able to generate the same 10% operating margin as the legacy plant, Seaboard would generate an additional $76M of operating income per year. On a fully taxed basis this represents an additional $42 per share in annual earnings, a 15% increase from the trailing twelve-month EPS of $293, and would also boost the company’s ROE by roughly 100bps. Additionally, based on our channel checks the Sioux City plant will be a ractopamine-free facility. This is an important distinction as China will not buy pork that is raised with ractopamine. By proactively taking this step, we believe that Seaboard is likely planning on exporting a large amount of the pork processed at the Sioux City facility. While there are likely to be pre-opening expenses and other learnings along the way, we are excited about the prospects of the new plant and believe it will serve as an additional catalyst over the next 18-24 months.

Butterball Investment Represents Hidden Asset Value

The other exciting part of the Seaboard story is its investment in Butterball. In 2010 Seaboard acquired a 50% noncontrolling voting interest in Butterball for $177.5M. In addition to the purchase price Seaboard provided Butterball with a $100M subordinated loan that paid 15% total annual interest, which was made up of 5% cash interest and a 10% payment-in-kind. In addition to the note, Seaboard received warrants representing 5% of the fully diluted equity units in Butterball, which carried a strike price of $0.01. The warrants can be exercised at any time after December 31, 2018 and prior to December 31, 2025. The results of the combined equity and warrant ownership give Seaboard a 52.5% equity interest in Butterball, excluding the note.

As of the most recent quarter Seaboard carries the total Butterball investment on its balance sheet at $486M, which we believe materially undervalues the ownership stake. For starters, the $100M note is carried on Seaboard’s balance sheet at $89M. On December 31, 2016 the recorded balance of the note was $161M. We then derive a value for Seaboard’s 52.5% ownership stake (equity plus warrants) by comparing it to public peers. The analysis results in an enterprise value contribution of $936M, $450M higher than the company is carrying on its balance sheet.

Management Has a History of Tendering for Shares Near Current Valuation Multiple

Another reason we like Seaboard is that management is willing to buy back the stock when they feel it is undervalued. In the second quarter of 2014 management tendered for up to $100M worth of stock at $2,950 (the stock was trading at $2,400 at the time of announcement). In the end only $49M of the $100M offer was tendered, representing 1.41% of the total shares outstanding. At the tender price of $2,950 the stock was trading at 1.38x book value, an area that we feel management believes the stock is undervalued. Given that the stock is currently trading at 1.5x book, and the Sioux City plant is nearing completion, we would not be surprised to see management make an additional tender for shares. This theory is bolstered by the fact the company is sitting on $1.33B worth of cash, has only $662M of debt, and is producing $200M-$300M in free cash flow per year. In fact, if management wanted, it could tender for the entire public float ($1.03B) with the cash available on the balance sheet ($1.33B) at a 29% premium to the current share price.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, since the company went public in 1992 it has traded at an average P/E of 15.4x, and over the past five years that multiple has been 14.3x. We believe given the positive outlook for pork fundamentals, as well as the additional earnings generated by the Sioux City plant, that ex-Butterball the company will be able to increase its earnings per share from $280 to $325 over the next 12-18 months. Using a 14x multiple, we believe the business ex-Butterball is worth ~$4,550 per share. We then add $800 per share of Butterball ($936M/1.171M) value to arrive at a fair value of $5,350, representing ~25% upside over the next 18 months. Alternatively, we value Seaboard on an EV/Revs basis, and then add back the EV contribution from Butterball. In this upside scenario, we assume that the Sioux City plant is able to generate the same revenue per head as the Guymon plant once annual production run-rate is achieved. This valuation method implies a fair value of $5,666 per share, representing 32% upside from the current price.

We believe the set-up for Seaboard stock over the next 12-18 months is highly favorable. Export demand for low-cost US pork should continue to be strong, and could see an incremental boost due to the emerging PEDv issue in Canada. Supported by strong domestic consumption and the increase in exports, incremental capacity from Seaboard’s new Sioux City should serve as the company’s next big earnings growth driver. As the company exits a period of high capital intensity in preparation for the opening of the new plant, Seaboard has significant optionality with respect to its $1.3B cash hoard and substantial free cash flow. Given the long history of value creation, we would expect to continue to see Seaboard deploy its capital to either expand protein processing capacity, or look to buy back stock. With shares trading at valuation levels similar to the last tender offer, it would not surprise us to see the company take similar action as cap-ex needs decline. To reiterate, Seaboard could tender for the entire public float with the cash it has on the balance sheet, at a 29% premium to today’s price. Given the above factors, as well as what should be a very strong 2Q17 due to elevated pork processing margins, we believe Seaboard is an attractively valued long-term compounder with powerful near-term catalysts that will cause is market value to converge with its intrinsic value.

Risk Factors:

The biggest risk factor for Seaboard is the health and stability of the pork export market. It would be hard to understate the importance of the export market, especially given the new processing capacity coming online. The US exports roughly 20% of its pork production, 32% of which heads for Mexico. Should there be any major trade disruption, including but not limited to the US exiting NAFTA, Seaboard’s pork division would likely suffer. New Capacity. There are three incremental pork processing plants that are coming online over the next 24 months. The three plants are Seaboard’s Sioux City plant, Clemens Food Group’s Coldwater, Michigan plant, and Prestage Farms’ Wright County, Iowa plant. From today this new capacity represents roughly a 2%-3% increase during calendar 2018, and then roughly 2% more in 2018. This incremental pork capacity needs to find a home. Given that domestic consumption has increased at an annual long-term average rate of 1%, the balance of the capacity will need to be absorbed by exports. To fully absorb the 2018 capacity exports will need to be up ~5%-10%, which seems reasonable given the YTD increase of 15%. However, this underscores the importance of the export market and our trade agreements. See the below Exhibit 1 for plant-level capacity information. Black-box factor. Seaboard’s Commodity Trading and Milling segment results are volatile and unpredictable. Strength in the pork division could easily be offset by a poor quarter in the commodity trading and milling division. The interest and investment income line item is also a wildcard. While this line item has typically been a positive contributor to results, the degree to which it contributes is variable and could conceivably be a detriment. Seaboard doesn’t provide investors with any color outside SEC filings, so it’s difficult to predict how these two items will perform. Disease/Biosecurity. Should there be any significant disease related to hogs, and to the extent that disease affects Seaboard’s pork production or affects the public’s perception of consuming pork, it could negatively impact the company. Negative press/investigation. Seaboard was the target of an unflattering Wall Street Journal article in November of 2016. The article detailed a potential investigation by the US government into whether or not Seaboard illegally sold flour to an African business that is tied to the Tajideen family. Two of the Tajideen brothers are black-listed by the US government for allegedly supporting Hezbollah. The African business, Congo Futur, was black-listed in 2010, and the article alleges that the relationship between the two companies continued via a middleman through 2014. For its part, Seaboard denies doing any business with any black-listed entity, and claims it does not do any business through middlemen. The company denies the claims brought by the article. Input cost inflation. Should the price of input costs, primarily corn and soybean, spike without a similar increase to pork prices, Seaboard’s margins would be squeezed. Low float, thinly traded and no investor relations. Seaboard has a relatively low float for the size of the company. The public float currently sits at ~$1B. Moreover, Seaboard’s stock can be volatile due to the fact its shares are nominally expensive and the company isn’t widely owned. Seaboard also has essentially zero communication with outside investors, and therefore is relatively opaque. There is no sell-side coverage and no conference calls. The only public communication by the company is in the form of press releases and SEC filings.

Exhibit 1:

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is provided for informational purposes only. This information is not complete and is only current as of the date hereof and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. This information is not investment advice and is not a recommendation to purchase or sell any specific security. All opinions herein are those of Donald Marchiony. Mr. Marchiony does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Mr. Marchiony and/or his firm have a position in the security presented, which may be increased or decreased at any time with no notice to the recipient of this information. This presentation contains forward-looking statements that include statements, express or implied, regarding current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions, and beliefs of Donald Marchiony, as well as assumptions on which those statements are based. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “endeavors,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “assumes,” “potential,” “should,” and “objective,” and variations of such words and similar words, also identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are forward-looking in nature and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those described in this presentation, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially and no assurance can be given that the security presented will achieve the results discussed herein. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or examples included in this presentation, and Donald Marchiony assumes no obligation to update any statements as a result of new information, subsequent events or any other circumstances. Such statements speak only as of the date that they were originally made. Please do your own due diligence.