Central European Media Enterprises' (CETV) CEO Michael Del Nin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:CETV)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017, 09:00 ET

Executives

Mark Kobal - Head, IR

Michael Del Nin - Co-CEO

Christoph Mainusch - Co-CEO, CEO of the Nova Group and Executive Director of the Nova Group

David Sturgeon - CFO and EVP

Analysts

Pavel Ryska - J&T Banka

Pavel Smolik - Erste Group Bank

Richard Mirátský - Komercni Banka

Mark Kobal

Thank you, Kena. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone and welcome to CME's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. We issued our earnings press release earlier today, a copy of which is available on our website, cme.net, along with a brief presentation that we will refer to during this call. On the call today are Michael Del Nin and Christoph Mainusch, co-Chief Executive Officers of CME; David Sturgeon, Chief Financial Officer; and Daniel Penn, General Counsel.

Our presentation today will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors. Important factors that contribute to such risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our SEC filings including the Form 10-Q filed earlier today. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date and we undertake no obligations to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

During this call, we will also refer to certain financial information that is not in U.S. GAAP. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures is available on our website in the appendix to the earnings call presentation. Additional information may also be found in Note 18 to our financial statements in the Form 10-Q.

And with that, I will hand the call over to Michael and Christoph.

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Mark and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call today. It is certainly been a very busy first half of the year for us. In early March we announced the repricing of our guarantee fees which immediately reduced our average cost of borrowing 150 basis points, an extended grid pricing to our entire debt structure. And then a couple of weeks ago, we announced an agreement to sell our operations in Croatia and Slovenia which when completed will allow us to accelerate our deleveraging plans and capitalize on that grid pricing to further reduce our borrowing costs. Assuming the sale is completed this year as expected, we will cut our borrowing rate nearly in half within the same calendar year. While we worked on these transactions, our operations continued to deliver a great set of financial results.

Net revenues increased 7% at constant exchange rates in the first half of 2017 to $317 million. During that period, TV ad revenues increased 4%, led by 12% growth in Romania. As anticipated, the rate of growth in Romania slowed in second quarter as revenues were broadly flat in the difficult comparisons with last year's result which benefited from our broadcast of the European Football Championship. Excluding the impact of the 2016 Football Championship, growth for the quarter would've been above 7%. And while there will be some further impact from the 2016 Championship on Q3 growth rates, that market remains very strong.

Carriage fees and subscription revenue also accelerated to 23% growth in the first 6 months of the year. The fastest growth was in Slovakia, where as expected, the positive effects on carriage fees following the switch off of that DTT signal have significantly outweighed the impact on ad sales caused by the loss of coverage in that market. In fact, the OIBDA margin there increased more than 600 basis points during the first half of the year and exceeded 30% in the second quarter, more than double the corresponding period in 2016. Our consolidated margin expanded by 300 basis points since start of the year and our largest markets, Czech Republic and Romania, posted remarkable results in the second quarter with margins nearing 50%.

Overall, solid revenue growth in the first half of the year paired with slightly higher costs, resulted in 20% OIBDA growth and a 14% increase in unlevered free cash flows. Even after payments of interest and guarantee fees, we generated $42 million in free cash flow in H1, a significant improvement on the $6 million results from 2016. I'll now hand the call over to Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

Thank you, Michael. Good afternoon and good morning to everyone. We continue to improve our operating results because we continue to attract the largest audience in each of our countries in a cost-effective manner. Due to our popular local content and program schedules, we're consistently voted one of the most popular brands in each of our countries. The value of our brand was also demonstrated in our recent agreement to sell operations in Croatia and Slovenia. We're very proud of our many accomplishments of the teams in those countries. We're also happy to buy our shares, our sentiment for the industry and plan to continue investing in local content. Upon closing, the proceeds of the transaction will allow us to deleverage more quickly, better positioning us, better financial results to support our 4 remaining larger operations as we continue to focus on driving performance in those businesses.

Our outlook for the future of television is very optimistic as TV remains the most effective and important advertising medium in our region. The spring season concluded in June and during the first half of 2017, we increased our audience share in all countries except for Slovakia which is still regaining share following the DTT exit, while keeping overall cost inflation low. In Romania, we maintained prime-time audience share in the second quarter, matching the results of last year, when we benefited from broadcasting matches of the European Football Championship. We tailor our program schedule to success in each country and we continue to see great results from our local production of deepening franchises such as Got Talent, MasterChef, Your Face Sounds Familiar as well as from our original productions.

The popularity of our channels is also facilitating the successful DTT transition in both Slovakia and Slovenia . Our initiatives have contributed to carriage fees and subscription revenues increasing 30% at constant rates during the quarter. In fact, these revenues have more than tripled so far this year in Slovakia, leading to consolidated growth of 16%, excluding Croatia and Slovenia. During the remainder of '17, we expect to maintain double-digit growth in carriage and subscription fees from our remaining operations.

Finally, we estimate TV ad markets in our countries increase by 6% on average during the first half of '17. In the Czech Republic, spending grew 5% as more advertising time was sold year-on-year and average prices increased. The market in Romania grew 14% and our TV ad revenues increased 12%, even with challenging comparisons in the second quarter due to a continuation of strong demand for advertising that started in '16. Excluding the benefit of '16 Football Championship last year, we estimate the market grew 16% in the first half of 2017. In Slovakia, the market was flat, following the end of spending of -- on informational and political campaigns that took place from the second half of 2015 through the first half of 2016. If this spending in the first half of '16 is excluded, we estimate the market grew 10%, reflecting continued strong demand by commercial advertisers. In Bulgaria, we estimated that all commercial broadcasters increased their average prices, leading to a market growth of 7%.

In Slovenia, the market grew 4% as higher spending reflected the anticipation of faster growth in private consumption during the year. And the market decline in Croatia related to lower spending from the largest private company and advertiser in that country which has entered government administration. I'll now turn things over to Dave, to walk us through the segment results.

David Sturgeon

Thanks, Christoph. Our segment results begin on Slide 13 of our presentation. TV ad revenues in the Czech Republic increased by 4% at constant rates in the second quarter of 2017 as we sold more GRPs at higher average prices. Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased by 11% due to new contracts with Nova International and high-definition versions of our channels that became effective subsequent for the first half of 2016. Cost increased, due to the slight increase in content costs resulting from sportswriter news, was partially offset by lower transmission cost.

In Romania, TV ad revenues were broadly flat as higher prices mostly offset selling fewer GRPs. Carriage fees and subscription revenues grew due to an increase in the number of reported subscribers. Costs increased, primarily due to a 6% increase in content costs as we invested more in local productions and popular entertainment formats and then add more attractive foreign programming to increase rating.

TV ad revenues in Slovakia increased by 2% due to higher prices which more than offset selling fewer GRPs following the end of spending on information and political campaign. If this spending is excluded, our television advertising revenues increased by 6% in the second quarter. The market grew faster than our revenues due to the impact of the DTT exits on our coverage. Thus, our changing strategy delivered a significant increase in carriage fees and subscription revenues as well as a cost reduction from significantly lower transmission cost.

In Bulgaria, TV ad revenues increased by 1% at constant rates. Higher prices in our sales policy for 2017 more than offset selling less inventory. Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased due to continued efforts to secure new contracts with improved pricing. Costs increased due to bad debt charges and additional ads for local content in the schedule, as well as the format that was more expensive than the same time slots in the prior year.

Our TV ad revenues in Slovenia increased by 5%, reflecting price inflation from strong demand which more than offset selling fewer GRPs. Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased significantly due to additional carriage fees generated there following the DTT exits. Costs decreased, primarily due to lower content cost from showing fewer hours of local productions on the secondary channel. And in Croatia, TV ad revenues were flat, as higher average prices offset selling fewer GRPs. Costs decreased, reflecting fewer hours of an unproduced programming in the schedule. Now I'll hand the call back to Michael.

Michael Del Nin

Thanks, Dave. We have consistently executed on our initiatives to improve the operating performance and financial position of CME. With each step building on the ones before it, we set ourselves out for continued success in the future. The net sales of our operations in Croatia and Slovenia is no exception. The sale price of EUR 230 million reflects the valuation that is 16x the combined OIBDA for these segments for the 12 months ended June 30. We expect the transaction to complete by year-end and upon closing, these proceeds will be used to repay the remaining principal outstanding on our 2018 euro term loan. As we previously planned to repay that facility by its maturity date in late 2018, this would accelerate our deleveraging plans by a year.

With the expected proceeds from warrant exercises as well as cash generated by the business, we should now have the funds necessary to begin paying down a significant portion of our 2019 term loan obligations prior to their maturity. In addition, as a result of the March repricing of our guarantee fees, our current borrowing rate will fall 275 basis points to 4.5%, following the repayment of the 2018 maturity with the sale proceeds from Croatia and Slovenia. We expect this will result in more than $30 million of annual interest savings. And this is in addition to the $30 million of savings we're already generating from the March repricing transactions. In anticipation of this sale, we're intending to present the Croatia and Slovenia segments as discontinued operations starting in the third quarter.

In terms of outlook, we still expect constant currency OIBDA growth for the 4 remaining countries to be in the mid-teens this year. And even without the cash flow that was expected to be generated from the 2 countries where we're selling, we still expect unlevered free cash flows for the full year to be between $105 million and $110 million at actual rates.

Given our progress towards those targets already this year and the resulting build up of $95 million in cash at June 30, from the beginning of August, we plan to pay down more than $55 million of the 2018 euro term loan.

As a result of all of these transactions and the continued improvement in operating results, we're positioned for a significant decline in our net leverage ratio over the next 18 months. We previously expected the net leverage ratio would fall below 6x by the end of this year. Since the sale of Croatia and Slovenia is worth a turn of leverage, we now expect the net leverage ratio would be less than 5x when the transaction closes which is expected to happen by the end of the year.

We would then apply expected proceeds from warrant exercises and additional cash generated by the business to repay a significant portion of the 2019 term loan and related guarantee fees which means the net leverage ratio should decrease below 4x by mid-2018. And incremental organic growth next year means we could even get close to 3x levered by the end of 2018. If we can achieve this level of deleveraging, we anticipate being in the position of leading to make new capital allocation decisions by 2019. As always, we'll continue to invest in the business when it make sense. But once we get to this point, we can consider pivoting away from our intense focus on deleveraging to deploy cash in a manner that further strengthens the balance sheet and supports further share price appreciation. I'll now turn things back over to Mark so that we can take your questions.

Mark Kobal

Thank you, Michael. That concludes our prepared remarks and we will now move to the Q&A portion of the call. Kena, please open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Mark Kobal

Thank you. The first question is coming from Pavel Ryska with J & T Banka. Pavel?

Pavel Ryska

I'll direct the follow-up on what Michael has just said. So you stated already this morning that by 2019, you might start pivoting away from the unique focus on the reducing the leverage. And now, I think the natural question is -- is now to ask, what in your view is the optimal long term leverage of the company, given that your business is pretty cyclical or has proven in the past to be cyclical. So if you, for example, consider leverage around net debt EBITDA around 2 to be something that you can cope with in the long term or if you think that you should go even further down. Because as far as I know, in your sector, the average leverage in Europe is even lower, it's around net debt EBITDA 1. So I would like to know your opinion on this matter. And secondly, in relation to the announced disposal of Slovenia and Croatia, I would also like to know if the effect will only be the loss of the operational OIBDA from those countries? Or if there will also be some effect on the corporate cost? That means if the corporate cost that, that you have usually are only related to your central management in Prague or if it also will be affected?

Michael Del Nin

Yes, thank you, Pavel. Look -- I think -- first of all, I think what's important to say is, obviously, we're pleased with the financial performance in the first half of the year, but the real story of this year so far is the story of how we have turned the quarter as a company related to our balance sheet issues, right? We're a little below 6x leverage as we speak today, right? If you go back just a couple of years, we were almost double that, right? So the organic growth from the business, you can see that chart that we have every quarter on the earnings call presentation that shows quarter after quarter improvement in the financial performance, that's obviously had an impact, right? And organically, we've gotten into a much better place because 6x is not the place where a business like ours to be levered. And I think you point out that our peers are obviously, significantly less here than we're, right? So here is what I tell you, in the next 18 months, between now and the end of next year, we're 100% focused on deleveraging the business, right? So we're going to begin in the next few days actually to start paying down the 2018 term loan, with cash on hand as I said we'll -- within our $55 million which essentially a lot of that free cash flow generated in the first half of the year. And start chipping away that immediately, that will also help save further interest cost. We're then going to take the proceeds of Croatia and Slovenia, that is going to be applied and take out the rest of the 2018 maturity. And then with the warrant proceeds and further cash from the business, start chipping away in 2019. That's gets us -- so what we've outlined today and this is I think the big news from the call, is that over the course of the next 18 months, we see a path toward halving our net leverage ratio again, right? Now, so between now and then that's the path. I don't think we need to make a decision on capital allocation choices before that. But in 2019, what's going to happen is we're going to be at most well-capitalized company and is faced with a series of options and how to effectively deploy the cash that we generate, right? And look, I don't know if we want to announce a target. As you pointed out most of the peers have leverage that is lower than the 3x. What I would say is that it's going to be a balance that we would have to decide on, I think we're committed to further improvements in the capital structure. But I do think that from 2019 on, available to us will be other options for the cash deployment. I think that what's sure is that for us, we're not going to happen make that decision until then and the decision we made based on the facts at the time, right? Both facts related specifically to us and the broader markets in the macroeconomic environment that we're operating in. But what will drive every decision is always, is what creates the most value for shareholders, what drives more -- further share price appreciation and that's what's going to be the main determinant in the decision that we make. On the corporate cost thing, I think that's an excellent question. I think that what Christoph and I have spoken about is as always and this is a particularly healthy thing to do is it on a -- just on a fairly regular basis to view that the way that the business is operated, how we organize and how things work. And I think that in addition to that regular process, the sale of these 2 countries provide the further stimulus for us to do that. It's unclear whether there is anything significant that we're able to do. Those are 2 very well run businesses, that frankly don't cause us bearing any headaches in the corporate and there's a certain amount of people that we need as a public company. But what I think we can say and it's not related only to corporate but it relates to the way that we run all of the different segments, we're constantly looking at ways to reduce cost. And so, well I don't think that there's any announcement today, if you look at the way we've run the business for the last 4 years and the costs that we've taken out, I think it's very clear that we're focused on running the most efficient business that we can.

Mark Kobal

Thank you, before we'll take the next question. Kena, would you mind reminding people how they can connect?

Mark Kobal

Thank you. Next question is coming from Pavel Smolik from Erste Bank. Pavel?

Pavel Smolik

I'm interested in the cost side of business, especially -- well OIBDA margin improved significantly this year again. And I was surprised by the -- especially by the development on the content cost. Could you tell me what is the main reason why the contents were more or less stable? As I would say they could increase with the increase in the revenues. Is it the development in Slovakia or is it something else?

Mark Kobal

Okay, we'll start with Christoph.

Christoph Mainusch

Pavel, you know our biggest asset in our companies, our leading audience share in each of our countries. So generally, when you talk about content cost, we do not have a specific target or a must have threshold for our audience share. So our focus is mainly maintaining a significant gap between us and our commercial competitor, particularly on the main channels and managing the same channels in a way to maximize profitability. And having said that, we have as you might recall from previous calls in the development, we always spend and try to spend more on local fiction and local content in the expense of further decreased foreign acquired programming. You might recall that we've -- due to the new negotiation, renegotiation of the foreign sections, that we have achieved significant cost decreases. And this was kind of offset by an additional investment in local content and that drove actually, broadly flat curve for our content, but generally, as said, we invest. And you saw that as well now in the H1 result, we invest what is necessary to maintain and even strength of our audience. You saw that 5 out of 6 countries in H1, we have significantly increased our audience by the same time, of course, as the strong focus is, as Michael has said earlier, on our cost.

David Sturgeon

In terms of margin, as building upon, Christoph said clearly the largest tough element is content and it speaks for itself. Margins this quarter were up 300 points from the last year and they continue to trend upwards. Thanks in particular to -- I think the DTT transmission cost that was significant on time savings that will be year-on-year significantly different. And that we continue to enjoy those benefits. But going forward and as Michael said, obviously, the focusing on doing as much as you can for as little as you can continues to burn strong over here. I mean we've typically talked about well-run broadcasters being in these sort of low 20s to low 30s. Well, we're in that range, we entered that range last year when we posted 24 and we hope to see continued margin growth throughout this year and I would say for the next couple of years.

Pavel Smolik

Okay. If I may have one more question regarding the repayment of the loan. What is your strategy at there? Do you want to repay the loan at whole and wait for the -- when you finish the transaction, the sale of Croatia and Slovenia, the sale of the assets? Or do you aim to repay the loan by parts and let's say November when you can start repaying without any penalty? Or -- and then on that -- for the rest further $130 million from the sale?

Michael Del Nin

Yes, so what we spoke about before about beginning to repay in August, we reached an agreement with our lenders that allows us to begin paying down that term loan early. You're correct in pointing out that previously we weren't able to repay until November. But we did speak with them and reached an agreement very recently, that allows us to begin paying that down from August of this year. And so obviously, we've got the $95 million sitting there and we'll spend about $55 million of that in the next few weeks to begin chipping away at that. I think that it's open to us depending on cash flow generation between now and at the end of the year to perhaps make more payments but fundamentally the rest of that will be taken out once the proceeds are received from the sale of Croatia and Slovenia.

Mark Kobal

Thank you. Next question is coming from Richard Mirátský from KB. Richard?

Richard Mirátský

I have a question towards the sale of the Croatian and Slovenian operations. What was the main rationale that lead you to make the decisions to sell them? And if it is tied anyhow to your, let's say, midterm or longer term strategy? Meaning if you plan any other divestments or disclosed one-off and that's over?

Michael Del Nin

Yes. So look, I think it's very important to say that this is a decision that wasn't easy for us to make. I think both of those countries are extremely well run, had performed extremely well historically and we're very optimistic about the future of both of those countries and our operations in them. This was driven by one thing only and that was to be able to accelerate our deleveraging plans. As we pointed out, it does bring the deleveraging forward by about a year, that allows us, as we've said, to save about $30 million of interest cost annually, it allows us to reduce once those -- once the debt is retired, the 2018 is retired, it allows us to reduce our interest cost to about 4.5%. Let's not forget that in the beginning of '14, we were financing this company at 15%, right?

And a little more than 3 years after that, right, we've got -- we've articulated a plan to get us to 4.5% all-in borrowing cost. That is an enormous change, right? And so, as you know, from following that and the stuff that we've said historically, we've been extremely focused on deleveraging, that's evident by the fact that we've done, between the repricing earlier in the year and the refinancings we've done previous to that. I think we've refinanced and repriced the balance sheet about 2.5x in our first 3 years with the company, right? And so, it's all -- as we said earlier on the call, one thing kind of leads to another, the grid pricing that we've put in place allows us to automatically benefit from the cash proceeds that come in and the reduction to the net leverage that we experienced.

We don't have to do anything else. That is an automatic thing and it gets its all the way to 4.5%. So I don't think you can understate how important it is for the business and the future of the business to really turn the corner on what has been, perhaps the most difficult legacy issue for us to grapple with and that's been the size of the debt that we have. So really, this presented for us -- I think it was for us a very fair value for those businesses. They're very good businesses as I said and it's difficult time and it would be difficult to see them go. But the benefits to the company are clear and I think things have settled very nicely for the future.

Richard Mirátský

Okay. And the second part of the question, so it's -- it was more of balancing the leverage, does that mean that strategy to continue to the other parts of your group.

Michael Del Nin

Yes. Look, we have no plans to divest the further assets. It doesn't reflect in any way as I said, not only our views on those 2 countries that we're selling, but as Christoph, mentioned earlier in his speech, we remained very optimistic about television broadcasting in the region, it is the most effective form of advertising. And we remain very upbeat about the prospects of the industry, for us within it for quite some time to come.

Richard Mirátský

And if I may, second question more focused on operating performance with regards to Romania. I know the second quarter was more skewed by the second quarter last year than the championship of football. Do you think the rest of the year is going to return to the growth that we saw before? Our what are your expectation there?

Christoph Mainusch

I think Q2 last year gave a very big boost to the overall advertising market into our revenue. But when you take H1 together, then you always plus -- what you have plus 12% on a very good half. On the remainder of the year, based on that what we see from our program which we prepare, I believe we have as well a very strong fall in Romania on our performance. So -- and don't forget that Romanian economy on its GDP growth count as it is the fastest-growing economy in Europe. So we don't have any point to believe that the market now would go down. I think the market will further grow. To which extent specifically, that's too early to say, because as we can report you better on our next earnings call when we see the first agreement. But generally, we remain very optimistic with the market development in Romania.

Michael Del Nin

Clearly, Q3 as we said is going to be influenced by -- the championships last year, obviously, was spread out between June and July. July featured the finals and had a big impact on the results in July last year. So that will be -- there are more difficult comps behind us. But what we said is, as we -- as Chris said, it's a very strong market at the moment and we're doing very well within that market.

Christoph Mainusch

We do see that it is well on the margin development in Romania about the last year, so it has significantly picked up and we remain very optimistic about it.

Richard Mirátský

Okay. And then the last question regarding Bulgaria. Do you see more of a light at the end of the tunnel that the issues that you were facing there. Or what do you expect from that market?

Christoph Mainusch

Generally speaking, you will -- recall we had in the past quarter we had some better conclusions that we have to take. I think operationally, we had a management change there too, as you might recall I think the management that was controlling that country, the audience growth in the last quarter, it's good. And what we have introduced there is the new sales policy with having after a couple of quarters now having seen price increases in the market now in Q2. We have entered in Q1, we've realized the price increases. So I think we're on a good track to further develop this country and have overcome the highest difficulties. But of course, that was in the last quarters more difficult, but I think especially due to our good performance on a very good track record.

Mark Kobal

Thank you, Richard. And thanks to everyone for joining us today. As a quick reminder, you can keep up to date and follow our progress between earnings calls on our website at cme.net, because we routinely post information there about the company and its operations. We're also available for your feedback and additional questions any time. Have a great day.

