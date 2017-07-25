Is California Eliminating Incentives For All Teslas?

Assembly Phil Ting of District 19, who represents parts of San Francisco and Dade City, introduced AB 1184, a bill that has already cleared the state House and is being worked on by the State Senate. It could be on Gov. Jerry Brown's desk in a few weeks. I have been following the bill since it was introduced. The version I have linked above included the latest changes. The funds would continue to be under the control of the California Air Resources Board only now they would have a partner in the Public Utilities Commission. One additional aspect of this bill is all new owners' information would be passed along to their local electricity provider, presumably to promote rate discounts.

With a $3 billion price tag over seven years, this bill could suck all of the financial oxygen from existing rebate programs in California. The existing EV rebate program ran out of funding on June 30th. For now, CA residents who get approval are receiving IOUs for credits if the existing program gets new funding. This new bill could put those IOUs in jeopardy. Money ran out before the fiscal year end in 2016 as well. It took until September for Gov. Brown to sign a $133 million replenishment bill.

Deep dive into AB 1184

The first curious item is it is a seven-year program beginning Sept. 1, 2018 and running through Dec. 31, 2025. The bill allocates a maximum of $500 million per year for funding new and used EV rebates, and perhaps some charging infrastructure (stricken from the Assembly bill. I will be watching to see if the Senate replaces this language). This means if the maximum allowable amount is spent each year, the money would run out by the end of year six with nothing left for the last year.

Writers, reporters and even State Senators have been touting this bill as a great win for Tesla (TSLA). Some even call it a bailout. But is it really? There is little doubt the bill is indeed meant to help California's largest auto manufacturer. The start date for the program coincides with exactly when Tesla is projected to be hit by reduced federal rebate incentives. Once manufacturers hit 200,000 U.S. unit sales of EVs, the federal rebates get slashed in half for two quarters, get reduced by 50% again for two more quarters and then are eliminated altogether. It appears California and Assemblyman Ting hopes to lessen that impact for Tesla.

However, there are several (unintended or unforeseen?) consequences in AB 1184 that have not been getting airtime.

First, the language is quite clear the program is aimed at new and used compact electric vehicles.

(2) Establish a declining rebate plan for the initiative that includes an initial rebate to purchasers of a compact electric vehicle in an amount that establishes a net purchase price, after incentives and tax credits, that approximates the cost of the most frequently sold compact car in the state and gradually reduces the rebate to zero as the program moves to each subsequent rebate step based on achieving successful market penetration targets by income segment."

This is really problematic for Tesla. It becomes questionable if the rebate program is targeting vehicles like the Model 3, at the disadvantage of the Model S and Model X or is it actually in the "excluded" list because the Model 3 is described as a mid-sized luxury sedan. Considering the Model 3 is wider and has a longer wheelbase than the BMW 3-series, it is hard to describe the Model 3 as a compact.

Until the new list of approved models is determined, Tesla could be in limbo. The Model S and X vehicles are Tesla's bread and butter bringing in 90% of 2016 revenues. This has a big impact since California is the undisputed center of U.S. sales for these models. Tesla for its part does not release sales data details. The only numbers Tesla releases are quarterly worldwide sales by model. So any numbers you read are guesses or attempts at determining U.S. sales numbers by subtracting as many countries as possible for the global figures. The state of California actually provides better numbers than Tesla.

Second, the first quarter was wonderful for EVs in California. The new Chevy Bolt took 19% of the BEV market with sales of 2,735 units of a 13,804 total. Plug-in hybrids sales were up 54% from Q1 of 2016 with the Chevy Volt in the top position. Tesla's Model 3 will be in catch-up mode as it comes out the gate.

Now some good news.

The current rebate program has favored fuel cell vehicles by offering rebates of $5,000, double the rebate offered for all BEVs. Hybrids have been receiving $1,500 rebates. Low-income buyers are eligible for an additional $2,000 to buy any of the three categories. Rebates currently are funded by the state’s cap-and-trade system, which generates money when the state auctions credits. But the timing and dollar amounts are unpredictable. The current rebate program ended June 30th with $8 million left over, earmarked specifically for low-income buyers. Not enough buyers took the bait.

AB 1184 aims to shift the focus with all-electric Battery Electric EVs receiving the largest amounts. But an increased focus on low and moderate income buyers could have a nasty side effect. Language in the bill allows buyers making up to $35,640 for singles and $72,900 for couples to receive much higher rebates than ever before. AB 1184 could be a huge game changer. It would set rebates at a level that would help reduce the consumer cost for these buyers to “the cost of the most frequently sold compact car in the state.” The bill doesn’t specify a dollar amount.

The Honda Civic is now the most frequently sold compact car in California, with a base price of $18,740. The new Tesla Model 3 base price is expected at about $35,000 just about the same as the Chevy Bolt. That implies a state-subsidized rebate of $9,760 per unit if the federal subsidy is included, or $17,260 if the federal subsidy is not available (source: Los Angeles Times).

But the good news is actually a BIG problem.

Remember that $500 million annual cap? If low-income buyers took full advantage of a nearly 50% rebate on the purchase of a new BEV (who wouldn't), sales of less than 30,000 BEVs would completely drain the fund each year. That would leave Tesla, Chevy, Hyundai and others fighting over a very small number of buyers. This is especially troublesome to Tesla who has highly publicized predicted sales of 500,000 units in 2018 and 1,000,000 in 2019. How they could hit those numbers would be problematic, when California is their largest market, with roughly 36% of the U.S. market and 22% of their global sales in 2016.

Conclusion

As usual, good intentions can have bad consequences and this bill is no different. In its seven year history, the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project has distributed rebates totaling $349 million to over 163,000 buyers in California, an admirable achievement. California currently has seven of the top 10 worst smog-laden cities in the United States. Governor Brown has a highly publicized goal of 1.5 million ZEVs on California roads by 2025 as a way to improve the health of all Californians. AB 1184 as currently written could severely hamper reaching those numbers at a whopping cost of $3 billion. It remains to be seen how the CARB chooses to craft the distribution of these rebates once the bill is signed.

Despite press reports calling this a bailout and a big win for Elon Musk if passed, it could actually cement Tesla's doom at the hands of its home state. With huge losses racking up quarter after quarter, the Model 3 is a do-or-die situation for Tesla. Tesla needs rebates to be distributed over a much wider pool of buyers, providing Tesla's product lineup qualifies at all for future California rebates.