Starbucks Moves Sideways

SBUX is fighting against two headwinds in the rise of indie coffee shops and potential price cuts at Whole Foods' coffee bar.

SBUX stock is up less than 1% since May of 2016, while the S&P 500 is up almost 19% and DNKN is up more than 13%.

We have said time and time and time again that Starbucks (SBUX) is not a winning investment. Growth is slowing and the valuation remains rich. That isn't a winning combination. Since our first bearish article in May of 2016, SBUX stock has done nothing but move sideways (up less than 1% in that time-frame). Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up almost 19% since then, while competitor Dunkin Brands (DNKN) has rallied more than 13%.

SBUX data by YCharts

Starbucks is set to report Q3 earnings after the bell on Thursday, 7/27, and we remain bearish into that report. The valuation remains rich, the quarter lacks any clear catalyst to prove sustainable growth, and the growth narrative remains challenged by two secular trends.

Firstly, consumers, especially Millennial consumers, are consistently opting for indie coffee shops over Starbucks. The explosion of indie coffee shops over the past several quarters has coincided with a sharp slowdown in Starbucks comp trends. In 3Q16, Starbucks broke a 25-quarter streak of 5% or higher comps. Since then, comps have failed to hit the 5% mark that investors had grown accustomed to for 6-plus years. As we have stated before, the explosion of indie coffee shops has forced Starbucks into a new era of slower growth.

Secondly, Starbucks presumably has a high customer overlap with Whole Foods Market (WFM). Both cater to a high-income demographic that values quality over price. That means Starbucks has a lot to lose if Amazon (AMZN) appropriately leverages its Prime ecosystem to cut costs at WFM. Those cost cuts would likely happen across the board, including at WFM's coffee bar, which should be viewed as direct competitor to Starbucks.

The problem with SBUX stock is that these two secular headwinds are not priced into the stock price. The valuation remains at a rich premium to growth prospects.

SBUX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

And here's the thing about SBUX stock. Investors were willing to buy it up in early 2015 when it was trading around 24x trailing earnings. But ever since that multiple passed 28x, SBUX stock has just been range bound. Today, the multiple still sits above 28x, and so we think this range bound trend will persist.

SBUX data by YCharts

Starbucks is fighting an uphill battle against two secular trends, one of which is currently depressing comps and the other of which is a risk to even further comp growth depression in the future. The valuation, though, remains rich. We believe this combination will result in SBUX stock continuing to move sideways.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.