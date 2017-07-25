Alphabet - Solid Execution Continues, Buy On Further Dips

The modest sell-off in reaction to the numbers is not that meaningful after expectations have risen following a big run higher in the shares.

Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) continues its long-term growth trajectory, delivering on a solid 23% currency adjusted growth rate in top line sales. While investors are somewhat disappointed on the back of modest margin pressure, part of the disappointment results from the steep run higher seen so far this year.

I am happy to buy shares on any substantial dip from current levels, as the valuation is not demanding at all if you account for cash holdings and losses at the ¨other bets¨ business.

A $100 Billion Business

At this rate, Alphabet becomes a $100 billion advertising and internet giant this year. Second quarter revenues were up by 21% to $26.01 billion, as growth has been more or less in line with the growth posted in Q1 of this year. Growth was driven by the core advertising revenue business, notably at the Google properties. Total advertising revenues were up 18.4% to $22.67 billion, making up 87% of total revenues. Other revenues were up 42.3% to $3.09 billion. This unit includes Google Play, Chromecast, fees from Maps, technical infrastructure and Virtual Reality, among others.

The company has seen some pressure in its margins. Gross margins of 60.1% were down 210 basis points from last year on the back of higher traffic acquisition costs, which rose by 28%, which is somewhat a concern. The company has stepped up, and continues to invest heavily into R&D, as those expenses were up by 24% to $4.17 billion. On the whole, it is evident that Alphabet is spending heavily on developing cloud and machine learning applications. These adverse cost developments were offset by modest leverage in sales and marketing efforts, and very good leveraging of SG&A costs.

If you exclude the $2.74 billion high-profile fine from the European Commission, operating profits of $6.87 billion came in at 26.4% of sales, down 140 basis points from last year. Again the margin compression is driven by higher traffic acquisition costs.

On the back of the huge fine, GAAP earnings were down $2 to $5 per share. Adjusted for the fine, which is not tax-deductible, earnings would have come in at $8.90 per share, for earnings of $16.63 per share in the first half of the year. If we annualize this number and take into account that the fourth quarter is typically stronger, earnings power could come in at $35 per share this year.

A Very Strong Balance Sheet

Despite the huge upcoming fine by the EC, Alphabet ended the quarter with nearly $95 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. If we include non-marketable investments, this cash position jumps towards $101 billion. Net of $4 billion in debt, a $97 billion net cash position is equivalent to $138 per share.

Note that Alphabet trades around $960 per share at this moment of writing, with net operating assets being valued at $822 per share. Using the earnings power of an estimated $35 per share, operating assets are valued at 23-24 times earnings, for a business, which is growing sales by 20% a year.

I need to add some comments regarding the context of the investment thesis. Roughly half of sales are generated outside of the US, as the recent weakening of the US dollar will provide some tailwinds in the second half of the year. The biggest nuance is that of the ¨other bets¨ business. Revenues of this segment grew by a spectacular 34%, but revenues of $248 million do not even make up 1% of quarterly sales.

The unit is however responsible for a $772 million loss, some $83 million less than Q2 of last year, as the company cut capital spending and stock-based compensation expenses at this business. The big bets still have to pay off, and that is quite an understatement. Allocated to this segment are initiatives like Google Fiber, Nest, X, Verily, Google Capital and Calico, among others.

These businesses still post operating losses of roughly $3 billion a year, depressing Alphabet´s overall profitability in a substantial manner. If we assume that these bets pay off over time and have a positive net present value to Alphabet´s investors, it is revealed that earnings of the current core operations could approach the $40 per share mark. That implies that the core assets are valued at 20-21 times earnings, a modest premium compared to the overall market.

Final Thoughts

Alphabet has been no exception to the momentum run seen in technology names so far this year and last year, pushing up expectations in relation to the earnings number. Despite the small disappointment to the numbers, driven by the lower margins, shares are still up nearly 25% year to date. My valuation model remains in the $40 in earnings per share for the core, assuming that ¨other bets¨ have a zero to positive NPV to investors over time.

A market multiple of 17-18 times earnings translates into a $700 valuation, which combined with $138 per share in net cash translates into a targeted entry point of $840 per share, as I am eager to add to a modest remaining long position at that valuation.

After all, Alphabet remains a strong grower, and having the potential to buy such a business at a market multiple sounds like a done deal to me. While a $100 dip sounds far fetched, note that shares traded at these levels as recent as April of this year. At those levels, I am happy to add to my small remaining long position as time continues to work in favour of long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.