August And September Are Usually Bullish Months For The Nasdaq

August begins next week, so the market chatter already has begun in the financial news media about expectations of a correction and about the historically weak performance of the stock market in the months of August and September.

Yes, if you look at a monthly seasonality chart that lists the overall average performance of stock market indexes over a long period, August and September often look like the weakest months. Sometimes they are among the few months with negative averages when almost all other months have positive averages:

In the charts below, the monthly average percentage gains or losses are the numbers at the bottom of each bar:

(Source: stockcharts.com)

So yes, on these charts, August in particular and September as well (along with June) appear to be weak months on average for the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ).

But these are just averages. To really understand what is going on in August and September, to see what in fact usually happens, we need to look under the hood. We need to look at specific performances by specific indexes in specific years.

A little bit of history: Going all the way back to the 19th century on Wall Street, August and September were seasonally weak months for a very specific seasonal reason: In the middle of summer, farmers in America withdrew large amounts of money from the Wall Street and East Coast banks to purchase seed, etc., to plant their crops. This seasonal outflow of funds from Wall Street typically caused the stock market to underperform during these months.

Then by October, the farmers learned if their harvests were good or bad. If the harvest was good, the farmers made money and re-deposited it into the Wall Street and East Coast banks. If the harvest was bad, they didn't. This is the original reason for the month of October being famously volatile on Wall Street, some years extremely strong and other years extremely weak.

But American farmers' harvests of course no longer have such a significant impact on Wall Street stock market performance. Perhaps, though, the long history of those months' performance have had an influence on the psychology of Wall Street investors and traders.

Getting back to more recent history, let's take a look at the actual year-by-year August and September performance of the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) going back from last year to 1990. This period covers the 90s boom, the dot-com crash and bear market, the following bull market, the 2008 crash and bear market, and the bull market since 2009. So this should show us general trends going beyond any one particular cycle or part of a cycle.

(Source for data: stockcharts.com)

This chart shows us that in fact in a good majority of years over the past three decades, the Nasdaq 100 has performed extremely strongly in the August-September period. As you can see above, it has been quite common to have gains as large as +4.7% or more, in one or both of these months. In fact, such a large gain occurred in either August or September in 13 of the past 27 years, almost half the time.

The overall average performances for August and September are relatively low, only because these months often seem to catch some of the worst parts of the biggest crashes and bear markets over the years. But these declines didn't happen because the calendar said August or September - they happened for well-known reasons particular to those crashes and bear markets.

The economy turned south in 1990 - investors sold stocks because of the economy, not because of the month on the calendar.

2001 and 2002 were smack dab in the middle of the bear market following the dot-com crash. Those declines had nothing to do with the months of August or September.

Again, 2008, same thing: Lehman Brothers just happened to collapse in September. The cause was the housing bubble crash, not the calendar.

And as I have argued in my article "We're In A 1-Year Bull Market, Not An 8-Year Bull Market," in reality 2011 and 2015 were global stock bear markets for just about everything except U.S. large-cap stocks. So the declines you see in August-September 2011 and 2015 in the chart above were not random seasonal declines in the middle of bull markets - they were really a mild reflection of the more severe declines in the global stock bear markets of those years.

The point is, the only good reason to sell stocks going into August and September is if you believe this period will be the beginning of a stock market crash or bear market.

Otherwise, within the context of strong bull market years, the Nasdaq in particular has done just fine in August and September, and sometimes it has done even better than in other months - as you can see from many of the big black numbers in the chart above.

