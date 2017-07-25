China's New Energy Vehicle Regulations - A Death Knell For Oil?

Even assuming these efficiency levels are implemented, demand for fuel will continue its upward trajectory.

Demand for NEVs is improving, but will take a long time to match China's requirements.

Automakers are protesting the changes as they are in no position to respond.

China recently rolled out a proposal to make new energy vehicle (NEV) proposals, which includes a goal for battery and plug-in hybrid cars to make up at least a fifth of vehicle sales by 2025, with a staggered system of quotas beginning in 2018.

The quotas are at 8% in 2018, with a 2% annual increase all the way to 2024. With the usual hype and spin that accompanies such releases, we wanted to see if:

Is this remotely possible in the time frame outlined? Will it decrease fuel demand significantly from China?

China's Car Fleet

China sold 28 million vehicles in 2016. 2017 run rates are bit higher than 2016's rates. The average age of China's car fleet is lower than that of the U.S., due to the recent surge of car ownership, and is close to seven years. There are around 225 million vehicles currently on China's roads, and the average fuel efficiency is 30 MPG.

NEV Sales

NEV sales saw a sharp dip in January 2017, but since then have recovered and are now tracking back to 2016 levels. The sharp dip was due to subsidy cuts, and automakers saw a large plunge in electric vehicle sales. Still, the recovery is encouraging and showing one market where sales are getting back to pre-subsidy levels.

Source: Statista

Overall, though, the 46,000 monthly sales make up a mere 1.91% of monthly Chinese auto production. It seems unclear whether the demand will be there to start absorbing 192,000 vehicles monthly, starting in just six months from now. Currently, there are no waiting times to get a NEV showing that demand is hovering below supply. Will demand ramp up fourfold just because the government mandates it? Additionally, from that large base, will it double again in 12 months? We think that both are highly unlikely.

Besides demand, the biggest hurdle will be a battery manufacturing bump required to power these cars. A fourfold jump in battery production within six months is simply not going to happen. Battery manufacturing will take at least 12-24 months to reach required levels. Auto manufacturers have pushed back against these regulations while they are investing in capacity; such a ramp-up would still be unprecedented. Even when the initial capacity can be installed, auto manufacturers are likely to wait to see if demand materializes before rushing to invest.

Impact on Demand

Assuming the battery limitations and lack of lithium that we have discussed before can be overcome, the impact on overall fuel demand picture from China will be moderate.

We assume here that:

1) The automakers can meet the targets set above and demand is there for the vehicles.

2) Vehicle sales grow at 3% a year.

3) About 15% of vehicle sales replace older vehicles.

4) In Set A, new non-NEV vehicles have a 30 MPG efficiency (current levels) . In Set B, I assumed that non-EV new vehicles are more efficient (40 MPG instead of the current 30 MPG) and improve overall efficiency of the fleet further. This is very optimistic, as the recent low oil prices have created an explosion in the sales of inefficient vehicles:

SUV sales rose 15.7 percent to 741,000, helping to offset a 4.3 percent contraction in purchases of sedans to 883,000.

5) Fuel demand is gasoline plus diesel demand in China.

The results looks like this:

Source: Author's estimates and calculations.

As can be seen above, even in Set B, the demand for fuel still increases quite strongly as the total fleet is much larger.

Conclusion

We praise the new initiatives out of China in their intention, if not their execution. While they will not succeed in reducing fuel demand, they will succeed in reducing the increase in fuel demand in theory. However, we question whether the aggressive targets will be met -- especially in a system where China recently withdrew subsidies for NEVs. We will monitor this situation and update it when we have more data on the topic.

