Skechers USA: A Story Of Belief;  Stock Could Appreciate Over 25%

Introduction

Wall Street is twice bitten and thrice shy. Those covering Skechers (SKX) as long as I have, remember all too well the abysmal over promise/under deliver and subsequent decline in shares (79% in 2010 and a 66% in 2015). Many portfolio managers probably still have a bitter taste in their mouth, as the disappointment can still haunt them (I’m actually one of them). So the narrative today, as the promise of operating margin inflection and outsized growth are a mere 3 quarters away, boils down to the issue of trust: Do you believe the 12%-13% operating margin picture in FY2018 that management pointed to on the last call? If you trust management can lever the G&A investments made these last two quarters, share prices below the $30 level are an attractive investment. If you have management trust issues, shares are probably currently around fair value.

On the 2Q:17 conference call, management stated that operating margins in 2018 could inflect to the 12-13% range, which would imply earnings in the range of $2.30-$2.75 vs. the current consensus of $2.03. If this optimistic outcome becomes more apparent, shares could appreciate 25%-78%. However, I completely understand the bear case argument here. The 350-450bps improvement in operating margins implies some serious EPS improvement (~50%-78% growth after TTM EPS declining 16%). A stagnate domestic wholesale outlook can be a cause for concern. There is some considerable time before the real inflection is supposed to occur (1Q:18). My only hesitation with the “liar, liar, pants on fire” bear case is that the margin expansion doesn’t seem like a stretch of the imagination. The writing is on the wall of an earnings inflection point on the brink, in which case the stock is like a beach ball being held under water. I’d hate to miss out on the upside due to some trust issues. I believe that shares can reach at least $36 within the next year.

Near Term Snapshot and the Bear Case

SKX reported 2Q:17 EPS of $0.38 vs. consensus of $0.44 and guidance of $0.42-$0.47 and revenue came in at $1.03bn vs. $966mm consensus and guidance of $950-$975mm. 2Q guidance implied an operating margin of 9.8%-10.4% and ultimately came in at 8.4% (which again doesn’t bode well for management’s credibility, especially considering the sales beat and $20mm of sales pulled forward into 2Q from $3Q). Furthermore, the question was explicitly asked on the 1Q call if the increase in selling expenses would continue at the same rate (up $20mm year over year). The answer was that the expense increase should slow down as the year progressed (selling expenses were up $24mm in 2Q), and yet EBIT margins came in 140bps below the low end of the implied EBIT margin guide. Guidance for 3Q did brace us for continued inflated SG&A spending baked in, so another surprise on the 3Q spending side would be relatively inexcusable if it were to occur.

3Q:17 guidance calls for EPS of $0.42-$0.47 on sales of $1.05-$1.75 (vs previous consensus of $0.57 and $1.06 respectively). So while the sales guidance essentially bracketed the consensus, the EPS fell short by $0.10-$0.15. I would consider this a healthy guide down, as the gross margin is expected to increase at least 20-40bps (I believe there could be upside there) and SG&A costs are projected to grow at least 20%, giving them the cushion this coming quarter that should’ve been provided last quarter. 3Q:17 guidance implies an operating margin of 8.5%-9.5% vs. the previous guidance of 11.2% with more than the entire guide down attributable to an increase in investments.

It is my belief that the bear case would resemble a scenario similar to this: Domestic wholesale remaining flat for the next 6 quarters (or even a slight decline). International wholesale sales subsiding to a low-teens growth rate for the remainder of this year, and a mere high single digit rate next year. Bears will expect retail comps going flat (vs. high single digits in the first half) for the next 6 quarters. That sales picture would be coupled with slight GM expansion (due to international mix shift) and a mid-single digit SG&A growth rate next year, would imply an FY18 EPS of $1.65-$1.75 or 8.5%-9.5% EBIT (vs. about ~8% in FY17). That margin structure is a far cry from the 12%-13% given on the call, albeit still implies ~24% EPS growth next year. The bears would probably argue an anemic multiple of ~13-14x that $1.60-$1.70 implying a fair value in the low $20’s. It is my belief that this is FAR too draconian on both the earnings projection as well as the multiple given to those earnings.

Fiscal Year 2018 and the Bull Case

Despite the EPS miss and guide down, there is reason for optimism in the outlook. Sales would’ve beat expectations even after adjusting for the wholesale shift. Also, retail comps were a healthy 7.1% vs. 3.5% consensus and increased sequentially from 2.9% in 1Q. I understand that the comparisons were easier and the two-year stacked comp decelerated, but if you carry out the two-year for the next 6 quarters, it still implies a MSD comp rate. Domestic wholesale was positive (even after adjusting for the pull forward) for the first time in 4 quarters. Sell-in of the new YOU by Skechers and Skechers Street were positive and provide for optimism of increased sales growth (accelerated sales from these new products can provide even further upside in my projections).

Picture of the new YOU by Skechers

The top-line outlook has to only sustain for the bull case to come to fruition in my opinion. If global comps can stay in the mid-single digit range, domestic wholesale can remain positive, and international wholesale can continue to grow in that high-teens range (optimistically I believe it can grow in the low-20s), then sales can deliver the outsized growth for the bull case to work.

Gross margins increased ~18bps which seemingly was only from international mix. Looking out into the remainder of this year and next year, a modest increase should provide for ~40bps of expansion this year and next year.

Now for the crux of the bull case: leveraging of SG&A expenses. When I first heard CFO Dave Weinberg mention that he thought 10% operating margins in Fiscal 2018 was too low of a target, and that they should be able to achieve 12-13% margins, I thought to myself “sure Dave! No one is going to believe that!” But after working through the model, it doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch. Sure, spending discipline will have to improve, but building an international infrastructure will take time and money, and that’s exactly what they’re investing in. Also, given historic spending margins and recent sales growth, it doesn’t seem like too big of a feat. Investments were made this year to support growth in what is a higher margin geography.

If Selling expenses can lever back to 2016 levels and G&A back within ~80bps of 2015 levels, that 12-13% margin is very realistic. At the end of 2017, SG&A costs will have grown ~43% in $ terms compared with ~28% top line growth in that two year period. Said differently, SG&A cost will have de-levered ~375bps due to reinvestment over that two year period while sales growth outpaced the industry. If SG&A dollar growth can slow to a growth rate of about 5% which is very reasonable), and the sales growth is sustained that leverage is possible, and thus the outsized EPS growth to $2.30-$2.75

If the international investments come to fruition and it becomes apparent operating margins will begin to move parallel to sales again, we’ll see a series of upward earnings revisions, and multiple appreciation resulting in outsized stock appreciation.

The chart below, shows the sales level and corresponding operating margin (including the 12%-13% in 2018).

Source: Jared Orr

Valuation

So, what does this all mean? As I painted in the bull case, I believe there is room for both upward earnings revisions as well as multiple expansion. Given the outsized sales growth and international investment I think it’s fair to base a fair value estimate off of 2018 earnings. Low-Mid Teens sales growth and 12-13% operating margins imply $2.30-$2.75. I’m at $2.55 for next year vs. current consensus of $2.03. Now, an appropriate multiple is difficult to determine, but the current multiple of ~14x next year’s consensus I believe is too low for a stock with such earnings growth potential. Simply applying the current FY18 consensus multiple to the $2.55 equates to a $36 stock price, 25% upside from current levels (~7x implied EV/EBITDA valuation). While I believe this is a fair, conservative price target until we have some more clarity on the sales trajectory and next year’s margins, I believe even further upside is possible. SKX has traded at a wide range of out-year multiples over the last 18 months from 11.5x to 20x. If my sales accelerates and the multiple expands, and estimates revise upwards, further upside can be realized beyond $35.

Looking out into next year, if the sales/margin profile is realized (implying mid-teens sales growth and EPS growth of about 60%), 20x an accelerated EPS growth (10x EBITDA) could be a fair valuation. This would equate to a stock price around $50, a return of ~78%.

The below chart shows the SKX Forward P/E ratio history over the last 18 months:

Source: YCharts

Risk/Reward

I identified the bear case and what I believe the downside scenario to be earlier in the report. Allowing for an even more draconian outlook, I’d peg the risk/reward trade off to be $20/$50 over a year time period, or 30% down and 78% up. Implied in the bear case outlook is that operating margins never improve, meaning the sub 10% operating margin is the new normal and the incremental spend is permanent.

Opening retail stores in this environment is risky as well. One should be fully aware of the lackluster retail sales recently, although SKX has seemed to weather the retail demise successfully.

Conclusion

The writing is on the wall. If indeed the margins can inflect, and sales sustained, there can be major benefits realized by owning SKX shares. Management’s outlook hasn’t always been credible, but you can mathematically and realistically get to significant growth in the next fiscal year. Don’t let some skepticism and healthy investment blind you from being prepared and positioned to capitalize on a meaningful inflection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.