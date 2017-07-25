2 Important Signs That Shale Growth Is Slowing

The only bright spot of the global oil supply, US shale, is showing several signs of slowdown. This is important as bears have long claimed the growth in US shale would be more than enough to make up for declines across the world.

Let's review the signs:

US rig count peaked

Baker Hughes has issued the rotary rig counts since 1944. The North American rig count is released weekly at noon central time on the last day of the work week. The international rig count, which I referenced in my previous article titled Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, is released on the fifth working day of each month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Counts are an important business barometer for the drilling industry and its suppliers. When drilling rigs are active they consume products and services produced by the oil service industry. The active rig count acts as a leading indicator of demand for products used in drilling, completing, producing and processing hydrocarbons.

The following table shows the latest reading reported by Baker Hughes: a drop of two rigs after a surge of nearly 500 rigs in the last 12 months.

Source: Baker Hughes

Another source I've been closely following is the Drillinginfo Index, which claims to be the industry’s most timely indicator of new oil and gas production trends. Nobody knows why the absolute values reported by Baker Hughes and Drillinginfo are different (literally, no one knows. I asked industry experts. I asked Drillinginfo itself. It's a mystery.), but the trends seem to overlap and I find it helpful to have two data points when one reports something out of whack.

Source: Drillinginfo

The Drillinginfo Index also shows that the US rig count may have peaked, specifically on July 7, or four months after oil prices started rolling over at the end of February. If oil prices are any indication, we can expect to see the US rig count decline ~100 rigs throughout the next four months, and the following graph shows that oil prices lagged by four months has been a good indicator of trends in US oil rig count.

Source: ZeroHedge

"Rig Productivity" Has Peaked

Why the quotation marks? Because I think rig productivity is a meaningless stat, kinda like obscure baseball stats, but it's been a long-standing pillar of the bear argument, so I keep an eye on it.

The Drilling Productivity Report ("DPR") published monthly by the EIA showed significant growth in new oil production per oil rig as rig count plunged in 2015 and early 2016. The following graph from the DPR is for the Permian basin alone, and readers can find the same graph for other shale basins by clicking the source link below the graph.

Source: Drilling Productivity Report, July 2017

Bears have attributed the stratospheric rise in new-well oil production per rig to technological and operational innovations such as hydraulic fracturing, horizontal drilling of ever-lengthening laterals, as well as increased and more efficient use of water, sand, and other proppants in the fracking process. Bulls, on the other hand, pointed to "high-grading," as this article discusses in detail with examples.

Bottom Line

The combination of peak US oil rig count and peak rig productivity will likely result in peak production growth from US shale, which has been the star of global oil supply in 2017.

Readers should note that I am not predicting oil production from US shale to start declining anytime soon, but that I'm simply predicting that, at current oil prices, shale oil production growth will likely slow down in the next coming months. This is bullish for oil prices as I expect oil supply growth from the rest of the world to also slow down.