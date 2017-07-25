Alphabet Falls After Earnings: Buying Opportunity

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) reported earnings for the second quarter of 2017 on Monday, July 25. Market reaction to the announcement was quite pessimistic, with the stock falling by over 3% after-hours.

It's hard to tell how the stock price will fluctuate over the coming days and weeks, but one thing looks quite clear to me: Alphabet remains a rock-solid business, and there is no reason to sell after the recent earnings announcement.

On the contrary, short-term weakness may create a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

The numbers

Mobile advertising is a major growth driver for Google, and this is impacting some important metrics. Traffic acquisition costs (TAC) are rising, and cost per click (CPC) is trending downwards over the past several years.

In this context, TAC to network members increased from 21% to 22% of total Google advertising revenue last quarter, and aggregate CPC declined 23% versus the second quarter in 2016.

The online advertising industry is evolving, and this has inevitable consequences for all companies in the sector. Nevertheless, Google is still doing better than fine. Aggregate paid clicks increased by an impressive 52% year over year, and Google produced $25.8 billion in revenue during the quarter, a healthy increase of 21%.

The main point is that Google is more than compensating for falling ad prices with massive growth in volume, and revenue growth rates continue to impress, especially considering the size of the business.

At the whole-company level, Alphabet delivered both revenue and earnings numbers above Wall Street expectations. Total revenue reached $26 billion, growing by 21% in U.S. dollars and increasing 23% in constant currency terms. Operating income excluding the fine from the European Commission was $6.87 billion during the period, or 26% of revenue. Adjusted earnings per share excluding the fine was $8.9 per unit, a big increase of 27% versus $7 per share in the second quarter of 2016.



The fine from the European Commission is a one-time event that won’t affect Alphabet’s ability to generate value for shareholders over the long term. In any case, even if we take it at full value, the $2.7 billion fine is roughly 0.4% of Alphabet’s market capitalization, and it was already old news leading to the report, so it’s hard to blame the post-earnings market reaction to the fine.



The business behind the numbers

Alphabet's financial performance during the quarter was much healthier than what market reaction indicates. Besides, the main fundamental drivers behind those numbers are stronger than ever. Revenues from Other Bets reached $248 million last quarter, primarily generated by Nest, Fiber, and Verily. This is a vigorous increase of more than 34% year over year.

YouTube now has 1.5 billion monthly viewers, and people watch on average 60 minutes of YouTube content a day on their phones and tablets. YouTube is also rapidly expanding into the living room, YouTube watch time on TV screens has nearly doubled year on year.



Google Cloud Platform continues expanding across sectors and geographies. Management said in the earnings conference call that the number of new Cloud deals worth more than $0.5 million tripled in the second quarter of 2017 versus the same period in 2016.



There are now more than $2 billion monthly active Android devices around the world, and 82 billion apps were downloaded from Google Play in the last year. This means a staggering 11 apps for every person on Earth.

Google is also actively betting on virtual reality and augmented reality; by the end of 2017 there will be 11 Android devices in the market ready for Google’s virtual reality platform, Daydream.

On the advertising front, Google is investing in technologies such as machine learning to help advertisers and app developers analyze data in real time in order to reach consumers with better ads that deliver superior effectiveness.



Attractive valuation

Wall Street analysts are on average forecasting that Alphabet will make $40.12 in earnings per share during 2018; this puts the company at a fairly reasonable price to earnings ratio of 24. As a reference, the average company in the S&P 500 trades at a lower forward price to earnings ratio around 18. However, the average company in the index is no match to Alphabet in terms of financial performance.

According to data from FactSet, the average growth rates for companies in the S&P 500 are 5% in revenue and 7.2% in earnings. Alphabet, on the other hand, is growing both sales and earnings at more than 20% year over year.



Besides, financial soundness is unquestionable when it comes to Alphabet, as the company is sitting on massive amounts of cash on its balance sheet. The tech juggernaut ended the second quarter with $94.7 billion in cash and marketable securities; this is approximately 14% versus Alphabet's market capitalization.

Bottom line

The long-term growth story in Alphabet remains intact. TAC and CPC are important variables to watch going forward; however, as long as the company keeps producing solid growth in revenue and earnings, investors should not miss the forest for the trees.

Alphabet is an outstanding high-quality business, and the stock was already reasonably priced before the earnings announcement. The lower the price goes as a reaction to earnings, the bigger the opportunity for long-term investors.