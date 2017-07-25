Will Turbulence In Mexico Mean A Bumpy Ride For OMA?

OMA has recovered a lot of the ground it lost on fears of what a Trump presidency could mean for Mexico's economy, but there are still valid domestic worries.

The last year or so has had its ups and downs for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), also known as “OMA”. The prospect, and then reality, of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. Presidential election took away almost a third of the stock's value in late 2016 despite healthy traffic numbers, as investors worried that this Mexico-centric airport operator would suffer disproportionately from a change in U.S.-Mexico relations.

Since then, a lot of optimism toward Mexico and Mexican equities has returned, lifting the shares back to within 10% of their all-time high. Still, while I do believe OMA is a well-run airport operator, I don't think an “all clear” is entirely reasonable at this point. Mexico's economy is doing pretty well, true, but rates are rising, there is still political/trade risk with the new U.S. administration, Mexican airlines have been adding quite a bit of capacity, and next year will see a new election cycle in Mexico.

A Domestic Player, With International Exposure

One of the three publicly-traded airport operators in Mexico (along with Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)), OMA operators 13 airports in the central and northern regions of Mexico. The cornerstone, accounting for around half of the company's revenue and traffic, is the airport in Monterrey – the largest city in Nuevo Leon, the anchor of the third-largest metro area in Mexico, and a key business and manufacturing city.

It's not so much OMA's reliance on Monterrey that makes it stand out for me (ASUR generates almost three-quarters of its traffic from its Cancun airport), but rather its heavy reliance on domestic traffic. About 85% of OMA's traffic is domestic, as tourist destinations like Acapulco and Mazatlan don't generate the same sort of international tourist interest as other vacation destinations in Mexico.

Taking it a step further that domestic traffic is skewed towards areas of Mexico that are arguably more sensitive to potential changes in NAFTA, the major trade treaty between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico that President Trump has repeatedly called out as a “to do” item on his agenda. Monterrey has been sometimes called “the capital of NAFTA”, and cities like Culiacan, Juarez, and Reynosa are likewise leveraged to trade with the U.S. more so than many of the airports managed by OMA's Mexican peers.

What will actually happen with NAFTA remains a key unknown. Renegotiations are scheduled to begin in the middle of next month (August) and what will actually happen is anybody's guess, but I believe it is reasonable to expect a lot of jawboning and “negotiating through the press” during the process, including reminders from President Trump that he'll move to remove the U.S. from the treaty altogether if he doesn't see a deal that he likes.

There are likewise ample uncertainties over what this will mean for the fortunes of OMA. I don't believe that the total collapse of NAFTA is likely, nor do I believe that it would be utterly devastating to Mexico's long-term economic fortunes. Still, recessions almost always lead to lower airline traffic levels and I have to think that OMA would see a noticeable reduction in traffic during a post-NAFTA adjustment process.

It's Not Just NAFTA

NAFTA is the biggest headline risk around OMA, but it's not the only issue or challenge facing the company. Despite a concerted multiyear effort, OMA still generates only around 25% of its revenue from non-aeronautical sources (parking, hotels, retail concessions, etc.). That's low relative to other airport operators, and I think it's too simplistic to just say “well, Mexicans don't like to shop or spend money at airports”. OMA is still working on this, though. The company is expanding its operations in Monterrey and hopes to generate more cargo revenue as part of the process. OMA is likewise investing in terminal expansions at other airports, trying to recruit stronger retail brands to its airports, and looking to expand parking space (especially at Monterrey). All told, management still has a target of generating 30% of its revenue from non-aero sources in the coming years.

Next on my list of concerns is the pace of traffic growth. Growth has certainly slowed here of late, with first quarter passenger traffic up about 9% and second quarter traffic up 8%, after a solid run of growth in 2016 and before. Some of the slowdown is simply the weight of prior numbers (the comps are getting more challenging), but I do have broader industry concerns.

Airlines in Mexico have been adding quite a bit of capacity in recent years, with capacity growth running ahead of GDP growth. Margins in the industry haven't been great lately, and I think there is a risk of capacity curtailments – particularly if there is an economic slowdown or downturn in the face of upcoming presidential elections and/or meaningful changes to NAFTA. Route additions have been a material boost to traffic over the past few years, so I do believe the opposite can be true as well (less capacity/route curtailments will weigh on traffic). While it's probably fair to note that Brazilian airlines certainly paid a heavy price for adding capacity in excess of GDP growth for a number of years, I'm not really expecting a Brazil-style downturn in Mexico at this point.

On a related, but different, point, I also see some risk to growth at the Monterrey airport. Traffic was up about 9% in the last quarter, but I have some concerns that at least some of the traffic growth at Monterrey has come about because of overcrowded conditions at Mexico City's main airport. As those problems ease, it could be a source of some pressure on OMA's Monterrey operations.

Last, but not necessarily least, is the potential for turbulence in the company's ownership structure. Empresas ICA still controls OMA through its Series BB ownership (around 12%), but ICA is having serious issues of its own and has pledged its stake in OMA to secure more funding. Between the possibility of ownership/control turbulence and a recent(ish) negative credit outlook revision, this is an item to watch.

The Opportunity

I do expect traffic growth to slow at OMA, but I currently believe it will slow into a relatively healthy mid-to-high single-digit trajectory. International traffic is likely stuck as an “is what it is” sort of thing, but I believe the generally healthy state of Mexico's economy will support respectable domestic traffic growth. I'm less confident on exceptional growth from non-aero sources; management has talked about this for a long time now, and I'm more in the “I'll believe it when I see it” camp at this point. One other source of pressure to revenue growth is the fact that the company saw strong tariff-related boosts in 2016 that won't repeat to the same extent this year or next.

OMA management does deserve praise for its cost control/margin efforts, as margins have climbed quite nicely over most of the last decade. A significant slowdown in traffic (and/or a recession) would certainly test management's ability to manage costs, but I believe the cost improvements will prove durable and I believe FCF margins can move into the 40%'s as the company moves past its major near-term capex projects.

One final item to note is the potential for M&A. A few years ago there were rumors (if not expectations) of OMA stretching abroad, perhaps into Colombia. That hasn't happened, even though the company's balance sheet is pretty healthy. With Aeroports de Paris (OTCPK:AEOXF) no longer a part-owner of OMA, such an acquisition would likely be easier from a regulatory standpoint, but it doesn't seem like a front-burner issue for management at this point. Still, longer term, I think the right deal – a business where expansion/operational improvement is a viable driver – could add meaningful value.

The Bottom Line

OMA's valuation looks reasonable today; today's price seems to more or less factor in long-term FCF growth in the neighborhood of 7% with a discount rate in the very high single digits. Given the headline risk around the NAFTA discussions, the risk of capacity curtailments in the domestic market, and the potential for a slowdown (or at least economic turbulence) ahead of the next election cycle, I wouldn't stretch to buy OMA today. That said, I'm a long-term bull on OMA, and I think this is a pretty well-run company, so this is a name to keep on a watch list in case an opportunity should arise again.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.