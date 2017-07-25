Westport Fuel Systems: Consensus EBIT Estimates Miss The Mark

Copernican Capital recently conducted a segment by segment analysis of WPRT’s earnings outlook, as well as an analysis of WPRT’s 50/50 joint venture with Cummins, Cummins Westport. While our 2018 sales estimate is in line with consensus, our analysis reveals 34% upside to consensus EBIT estimates.

WPRT is a company undergoing myriad concurrent transitions, making the company more difficult to model than normal. Moreover, as a Canadian-based company with a small market capitalization (~$200m), the company is not widely followed by securities analysts (six analysts maintain coverage).

The company continues to streamline its cost structure following its 2016 merger with Fuel Systems, Inc. Meanwhile, following years of elevated R&D spend, the company is on the cusp of launching its new HPDI 2.0 technology in Europe, featuring a series of components for natural gas powered trucks (this launch falls under the Corporate and Technology Investments segment).

What consensus fails to fully appreciate at the moment is the significant reduction in R&D spend ahead in 2018, along with contained SG&A spend. Copernican’s segment analyses follow below:

Also underappreciated is the enhanced earnings power of its joint venture with Cummins. Having recently launched new natural gas engines this year, the company expects R&D to decline in 2018 and approach levels last seen prior to product launch ramp up. Meanwhile, the North American medium and heavy duty truck markets are rebounding, providing a cyclical tailwind for the joint venture’s earnings prospects.

Valuation:

Factoring in our previously detailed contribution from the Cummins/Westport JV and 1Q run-rate depreciation and amortization, we estimate 2018 EBITDA of $14 million. In 18 months, investors’ attention will be squarely on 2019 EBITDA, which we estimate to be $34m.

Based upon an examination of comparable auto and truck industry suppliers’ valuation (below), we believe a 7x multiple on 2019 EBITDA is appropriate, implying an enterprise value of $238m. Factoring in a net cash position of $50m, following the company’s recent equity issuance and planned debt retirement, yields a price target of $2.25, implying 41% upside.

Note: Our 2019 EBITDA estimate assumes the mid single digit growth for the Auto segment and R&D and SG&A expense in line with 2018 levels. Our estimate also assumes ~$40m in C&T segment revenues, 30% gross margins, and $30m in combined R&D and SG&A spend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.