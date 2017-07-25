Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Sector Meanders In Front Of Earnings

“History is filled with brilliant people who wanted to fix things and just made them worse.” - Chuck Palahniuk, Lullaby

The biotech sector has largely meandered in the market in early trading this week in front of coming second quarter earnings reports from large industry players like Gilead Sciences (GILD). The main biotech indices were up nicely in trading Monday but have largely squandered those gains in trading so far this Tuesday. Individual names continue to be moved by trial results and company specific news especially in the small-cap arena.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) has fallen over 10% in trading today after announcing mixed results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating its compound EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) for prolonged regional pain relief. The company states its believes data is good enough to support submitting a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) to expand EXPAREL's indications to include to include administration via nerve block to produce regional analgesia. The market seems to have a dimmer view on results from these studies.

Small-cap concern NeuralStem (CUR) is plunging over 50% in trading today after a mid-stage study for its primary compound NSI-189 failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with major depressive disorder. CUR just becomes the latest example of why I always try to adhere to the 10-Year Rule, as I have found it will save one from many of these debacles.

Small-cap Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) is having a much better week than NeuralStem. The shares were up better than 10% on Monday after encouraging results from a mid-stage study for its compound bardoxolone methyl in patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome. Today, the shares are getting somewhat of another boost after having their price target boosted all the way up to $87 at Citigroup from $39 previously.

A five-star ranked (TipRanks) analyst over at Mizuho Securities is keeping the faith on Pacira Pharmaceuticals despite yesterday's market reaction to trial results. She reiterated her Buy rating and $54 price target on PCRX soon after the trial data was disclosed this morning.

Mixed analyst views on The Medicines Group (MDCO) today. Oppenheimer reiterated a Hold rating and $50 price target on MDCO. H.C. Wainwright is more optimistic reissuing a Buy rating and $60 price target. The company announced earlier today that a Phase 3 trial involving its drug candidate Vabomere (meropenem-vaborbactam) for the treatment of complex carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections has been stopped early after demonstrating a significant therapeutic benefit. Both analysts are highly ranked but have different outlooks on the shares, which is what makes a market. The stock is up slightly as we go to press.

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) continues to be a monster in 2017. Piper Jaffray becomes the latest analyst firm to become more optimistic on the shares lifting its price target to $12.00 from $6.50 previously. Its analyst note price target raise "reflect increasing value for seladelpar. Importantly, no liver transaminase signals nor drug-induced pruritus were observed in the "positive" Phase II data in 24 primary biliary cholangitis patients receiving seladelpar, the analyst contends."

Today, we look at a small-cap biotech concern in today's Spotlight feature that is focusing on developing treatments for food allergies at the bequest of a Biotech Forum subscriber who wanted to know if this name was a Buy, Sell or Hold.

Company Overview:

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the San Francisco area. The company is focused on developing and commercializing product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The company came public two years ago and currently has a market capitalization of approximately $1 billion. As can be seen from the chart above, it has been a wild ride for Aimmune’s shareholders. With a recent rally, the shares are almost back to their IPO levels.

Pipeline:

The company develops new compound on its proprietary CODIT (characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy) platform.

The company is in a growing space as the percentage of the population with some sort of food allergy continues to grow especially among children.

AR101:

While Aimmune has several compounds in the pre-clinical and discovery phase, its only advance drug candidate is AR101. This compound has received Fast Track status and an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of peanut allergy. The company is currently enrolling ~550 patients with peanut allergies ages 4-55 at 60 sites. This will be a critical Phase 3 trial called Palisade. The compound shown successful results in Phase 2 trials. For details on previous results and how AR101 stacks up against a potential competitor on the horizon, a solid recent article was recently posted on SA by another contributor. Results from this study should be out by the end of 2017. Aimmune should also file for an IND for its egg allergy candidate by year end as well.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

For a company with an over $1 billion market cap, Aimmune Therapeutics does not receive that much analyst coverage. Only five analyst firms (Merrill Lynch, JMP Securities, Piper Jaffray, Credit Suisse and Wedbush) I can find have ratings on the company. All price targets are in the low to high $30s on the stock currently. After being dormant for three months, analyst activity has picked up of late. Last week Credit Suisse reiterated its Buy rating and $36 price target on AIMT. Yesterday, one of my favorite healthcare analysts over at Wedbush reissued her Buy rating on Aimmune. The company has over $250 million in cash on the balance sheet, and is burning approximately $20 million a quarter, so its current funding position is solid.

Outlook:

Aimmune is well funded and its main drug candidate is targeting a potentially lucrative market and has received important FDA designations. It also has upcoming catalysts and has some solid recent analyst support. That being said, I am going to pass on making an investment in this name for now. This "Tier4" concern simply does not have the "shots on goal" I like to see before I make a small investment in this volatile space.

“The first lesson a revolutionary must learn is that he is a doomed man.” - Huey P. Newton

Thank you and happy hunting.

Bret Jensen, Biotech Forum Founder





