Paypal: Pure Play On E-Commerce Transition

PYPL stock is a pure-play on the boom in e-commerce, and because of this, PYPL stock has lots of growth left.

Digital payments, specifically mobile commerce, is on fire right now. Just look at the stocks of PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ). As the digital payments growth narrative has gained momentum, these stocks have just taken off. PYPL is up about 50% year-to-date, while SQ has almost doubled in 2017. One of these digital payment giants, PYPL, is set to report earnings this week (Wednesday, 7/26, after the bell). We are bullish into that report as we believe the secular growth narrative surrounding digital payments has only grown stronger over the past several months.

PYPL data by YCharts

PYPL stock is a pure play on the e-commerce transition. As long as retail continues to shift from the physical channel to the digital channel, consumers will continue to shift from cash to digital payment methods (only 20% of young people spend more than $5 on cash purchases in a week). PYPL is the king of the digital payment space. Naturally, PYPL wins when shoppers shop online.

Moreover, PYPL owns Venmo, which is the hottest mobile payments platform in the marketplace. Everything is going mobile, and Venmo is at the heart of that transition. Venmo is quick, easy, relatively friction-less, and even fun to use (it has a Facebook-like news feed, so its social in nature). Because of these qualities, Venmo is particularly popular among Millennial consumers. This high level of popularity among a young demographic (against a backdrop of booming e-commerce sales) implies that Venmo's growth runway is very, very long.

Overall, PYPL is a secular growth story with lots of growth left. This growth story really picked up over the past several months, and that makes us particularly excited about the quarter.

Here are the highlights over the past several months:

Apple (AAPL) added PayPal as an accepted payment method in the App Store, Apple Music, and iTunes. This is a huge addition for PayPal. Broadly, it underscores how quickly mobile commerce is permeating across all of retail. More specifically, it gives PayPal access to a sizable chunk of mobile transactions.

Samsung added PayPal as an accepted payment method. Again, this emphasizes just how deeply embedded PayPal is becoming in the mobile commerce world.

PayPal partnered with competitor JPMorgan (JPM) on mobile payments. The deal is a sign that digital payments is a booming space, and so stiff competition before has now translated in synergistic growth. In other words, digital payments is such a big growth space that JPM and PYPL can grow together. That has hugely positive implications for PYPL's long-term growth narrative because it diminishes competitive risks.

PayPal struck a deal with Visa (V) enabling it to issue debit cards in Europe. Again, this is another sign that digital payments is a huge growth space. It is now overlapping with traditional retail banking, and this is yet another potential growth runway for PYPL's evolving business.

PayPal began playing around with a new feature which allows "consumers to shop in brick-and-mortar stores with a physical debit card that's linked to their Venmo account balance". That is a huge expansion for the booming social payments app Venmo, and underscores the fact that Venmo's scintillating growth narrative is still in its early innings.

All in all, it looks like PYPL had a blowout quarter thanks to a surge in digital payment popularity. This blowout quarter will likely become more of the norm as digital payment usage proliferates at an unprecedented rate over the next several years. We like PYPL stock in both the near and long term windows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, SQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.