Exclusive Teardown Confirms New Samsung Supplier

Immediate impact on RESN; upside of 109% based on only available comp.

An independent, third-party teardown secured by Disruptive Tech Research reveals that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is now using patented RF filter designs in at least one phone from Resonant Inc. (RESN).

For Samsung investors, this discovery is noteworthy because it points to a new supplier relationship that could potentially accelerate development time frames, increase margins and generate significant competitive advantages.

This discovery is even more noteworthy for Resonant investors, as it represents the company’s official transition from development stage to commercialization.

The market, however, remains completely unaware of it. None of the 40 analysts covering Samsung or the two analysts covering Resonant has picked up on the socket win yet.

As such, this represents a timely opportunity for all investors to exploit an informational advantage for potential upside of 109% or more, based on the only relevant comparable company.

Before I get to the read through for both companies – and the upside calculation - first things first…

The Teardown Goods

On Resonant's June 22 virtual roadshow, management confirmed that the company’s technology was designed into an OEM handset in a “niche” market phone.

Due to the extreme confidentiality in the industry, no other details were provided. But by cross-referencing RESN’s patents (#’s 9077312 and 9331669) with a teardown secured from ABI Research, you can clearly see RESN’s serrated design in this duplexer from the Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 phone. The labeling (“RSN”) also serves to identify the part.

For the record, the analysts at ABI Research concur with my conclusion that this is a RESN filter. Furthermore, they confirmed it is part of an RF module manufactured by Wisol, a 2008 spin-off from Samsung.

Source: ABI Research

Source: USPTO

Source: USPTO

Two Main Takeaways

This discovery is significant for two main reasons:

1. Although a niche handset, it represents a “gateway” design win. I estimate up to 8 more Resonant designs could find their way into Samsung phones before year-end.

While the Galaxy XCover 4 might be a niche handset, Samsung is certainly not a niche player. The company accounts for upwards of 70 million smartphone sales every quarter.

Here’s the key – I believe the filter identified in the ABI Research teardown is one of the first designs that Resonant was contracted to develop for Wisol. Inclusion in such a high profile, demanding handset maker’s phone right out of the gate bodes well for Resonant’s ability to secure additional socket wins with Samsung. Rest assured, there are ample shots on goal.

Based on my review of past press releases, I estimate Resonant has a total of 11 designs under contract with Wisol, which could all conceivably be a fit for Samsung devices. This includes up to three quadplexers (see here, here and here), which are more complex and in increasing demand, thanks to runaway mobile data requirements. Quadplexers are also higher margin parts for suppliers.

To be sure, Resonant represents a new entrant into this leading edge of the market, which is currently dominated by Broadcom Ltd. (AVGO). Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is also an up-and-coming player in the space. However, Resonant’s unique ability to design quadplexers using cheaper and smaller SAW and TC-SAW filters instead of BAW filters represents an opportunity for Samsung to dramatically reduce costs.

Based on Resonant’s press releases and management’s stated timelines to go from license agreement to commercial-ready parts, upwards of 8 filters could be ready for inclusion in Samsung phones before the end of the year (see Customer #1 column). You’ll also note, Resonant has a robust pipeline of over 30 total opportunities, representing upwards of $290 million in parts revenue, according to management’s latest comments. In other words, Resonant is more than just a pick-and-shovel play on Samsung. But that’s a discussion for a separate article.

Source: DTR estimates

2. Although a niche handset, it validates Resonant’s brand promise and the potential long-term competitive advantages for Samsung - better, cheaper and faster RF filter designs.

Following the Galaxy Note 7 explosions, Samsung reportedly clamped down on outside suppliers, as well as extended qualification periods. The reason that’s relevant here is because it means not only did Resonant meet Samsung’s more demanding standards but it also did so in record time.

I estimate Resonant completed the design process for this RF filter in less than six months, based on the following:

The original license agreement with Wisol was signed on or about April 27, 2016.

The Galaxy XCover 4 launched in April 2017.

So if we back out six months for qualification, Resonant would have needed to complete its design process by October in order for parts to be in the phone for the launch.

A five- to six-month turnaround is already faster than most, if not all, players in the RF filter space. But it’s getting even faster.

Per Resonant CEO George Holmes on the June 22 call, Resonant is completing designs in as few as three turns. “And even more significantly, we have in recent months, seen that we’ve actually been able to get products out in a single turn that is sample-able.”

No other RF filter supplier can match Resonant’s “single turn” speed. Couple that with equal or better performance from an electrical characteristic perspective, while using cheaper SAW filters and Resonant represents a sure-fire way for Samsung (or any customer) to secure a long-term competitive advantage.

If the design speed continues for more complex parts, especially quadplexers, watch out! It would represent an even more significant competitive advantage. For comparison, it has taken Qorvo over two years to get a quadplexer to market.

Conclusion

“Clearly a tear down activity of a Tier 4 phone would be interesting to know that we are in the marketplace and in a tier 4 phone, but the higher up the food chain, the closer we are at the tier 1 the more significant that kind of activity would be.” – RESN CEO, Q1 2017 call

Indeed. And in this case, it’s significant for both companies.

While the new supplier relationship with Resonant won’t have a direct impact on Samsung’s share price right now, it could lead to several notable competitive advantages before year-end. As such, the relationship is worth keeping a close eye on. If it expands, it will have an impact Samsung’s margins, profitability, and ultimately, share prices.

As for Resonant, there are more socket wins on the immediate horizon, according to my estimates and management’s guidance:

“We believe that this handset is one of many handsets that will contribute to the royalty ramp we hope to see in the balance of the year, which will set the stage for more aggressively ramping royalties in 2018.”

Time will tell if those additional handsets will be Samsung ones. I believe so.

Regardless, the most recent socket win justifies a revaluation of shares. By how much? Well, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:AKTS) is the only relevant comp in the space. It has no revenue, no design wins and yet it boasts a market cap of $140 million. (A few months ago, Akoustis’ market cap stood at $230 million.) That means Resonant deserves to be trading at least 109% above current prices.

Accordingly, I’ve been adding to my position and I recommend others consider an entry, too. Although it has taken time, the recent teardown confirms the company is a classic “pick-and-shovel” on Samsung, and more broadly, the smartphone boom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RESN, SSNLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.