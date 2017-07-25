Plains All American's Yield Isn't Secure Yet, But Real Progress Being Made

Momentum into 2018 should be favorable, but keep in mind that the lofty yields sported by the Plains family are anything but secure, so be cautious.

Big plans are underway to turn that around with an eye on M&A and growth projects.

The Permian Basin is a hot play to be in, but upstream names for the most part aren't. At a certain point, $45 WTI isn't considered low anymore. It just is the new normal, and everyone has to adjust. Luckily, for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP), this midstream family gets to ride the wave of surging Permian production while still being profitable. Let's see how Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is doing and how safe its 8+% yield really is.

Source: Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

DCF, payout, and coverage

Plains All American doesn't provide a clear cut distribution coverage ratio. Searching through the firm's Q1 2017 press release, all I could find was an "implied DCF" figure of $303 million, found by taking its adjusted EBITDA figure of $512 million and removing $125 million in net interest expenses, other items, including current income tax expense for a total of $25 million and $59 million in maintenance capex.

DCF means distributable cash flow, the amount of cash an MLP has left over to pay back to unitholders after interest, taxes, and maintenance related-capex (needed to keep current operations going). The coverage ratio is the MLP's DCF dividend by its distribution. In its (Q1 2017) 10-Q filing, Plains noted it spent $371 million on cash distributions split between PAA and AAP (which is partially owned by PAGP).

Total cash distributions for unitholders of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. came out to $237 million while cash distributions for AAP (through its ownership of 288.3 million common units of PAA) came out to $134 million. Respectively, that will rise to $240 million and $159 million in Q2 for a total cash distribution of $399 million due to recent equity issuance by Plains All American (secondary offering, M&A boosting unit count).

It would appear Plains All American is sporting a negative payout ratio, something the firm hopes to change soon. Management commented that,

"Based on our updated 2017 DCF guidance and with the accelerated and upside equity raise we completed in the first quarter, 2017 distribution coverage has been negatively impacted and is expected to be slightly below 1:1 for the entire year but strengthening to be meaningfully above 1:1 by the end of 2017 and into 2018."

What that means is Plains All American will sport a sub-1.0X coverage ratio for 2017, but recent acquisitions and growth projects coming online soon will help turn that around by the end of the year. The goal is to boost that coverage to 1.15X over time.

Plains estimates it will generate $2.26 billion in adjusted EBITDA this year, up 4% from 2016, which will rise to ~$2.65 billion in 2018. Management expects Plains will post $1.54 billion in DCF this year, up 9% y-o-y, resulting in continued DCF growth next year. If true, this would imply an average quarterly DCF rate of $412 million for Q2-Q4, markedly higher than its Q1 level.

Below is a look at the ownership structure of this midstream family as of the end of 2016. Keep in mind, some of the economic interest percentages have changed around a bit since then.

Source: Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

M&A

In early-April, the deal between Plains and Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) to form a 50/50 JV and buy the Advantage Pipeline for a total of $133 million closed. Plains paid $66.5 million, but only $26.3 million was in cash. The rest was covered by issuing equity.

On top of pocketing some DCF from that venture, Plains is set to complete its Wolfbone Ranch Station in Reeves County, Texas; something that should have happened last quarter. Not a huge catalyst, but a welcome one that will offset DCF generation losses due to divestments.

A huge growth catalyst will be the closing of its $1.2 billion purchase of a Permian gathering system that serves the Delaware Basin. Most of that network is situated in New Mexico's Eddy and Lea counties which are home to core Tier 1 development activity, prompting many rigs to hit the area. Effectively, this deal is being covered by its Q1 equity offering which raised just under $1.5 billion.

For reference, at the end of Q1, Plains All American had $4.21 billion in current assets versus $4.16 billion in current liabilities and long-term debt of just under $9.9 billion.

There are also a series of Permian growth projects to look forward to this year, such as the completion of its Cactus Pipeline expansion expected in the third quarter, which I will go into further detail in future articles.

Funding growth

Considering cash is being depleted to cover its DCF shortfall when it comes to its distribution, there isn't any excess DCF to direct towards its $900 million growth capex budget. Plains All American is running a $1.2 billion asset sale program to bridge the gap. Divestments worth $550 million closed in 2016, and $180 million worth of deals closed in Q1 2017.

Agreements have been reached on two other sales worth a combined $500 million, with those proceeds expected in Q2 or early-Q3. When those deals close, that won't be the end of Plains' divestments even though it will have reached its goal.

Management stated that,

"[Plains All American] continue[s] to evaluate additional opportunities to accelerate the achievement of our leverage objectives and high grade our asset portfolio by pursuing incremental non-core asset sales and strategic joint ventures."

Joint ventures split growth capex requirements and the asset base of both companies can be leveraged to create new growth opportunities.

Final thoughts

A lot has happened at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Plains GP Holdings L.P. over the past year as the firm underwent corporate restructuring (no more IDRs, simpler share class structure) and trimmed its payout. Its weak coverage ratio is a concern that investors should really take to heart. Complacency in a volatile market is never a good idea.

While 2017 will continue to be dicey for Plains All American Pipeline L.P., 2018 should be a much better year as a rising coverage ratio on the back of DCF growth gives the firm some breathing room. A better coverage ratio for PAA will be warmly welcomed by Plains GP Holdings and its investors.

