Chevron: The Worst House In A Bad Neighborhood

I haven’t been shy about my bearishness on Chevron (CVX) over the past couple of years as the company’s misfortune has led to some undesirable outcomes for shareholders. My stance on the company's debt situation, the dividend and its general ability to produce earnings hasn’t changed and thus, I’m still bearish. And heading into the Q2 report, an interesting situation has developed with the stock; one that is looking to resolve itself.

We’ll begin with the chart because what has happened over the past few months is quite extraordinary; this stock hasn’t really moved at all. The range we’ve seen for the past four months is less than $10, a tremendously low amount of volatility. That’s probably fine for many that own Chevron for its yield but at the same time, some technical damage has been done to the stock as a result of the consolidation.

CVX was trading in excess of its rising 200DMA for almost all of 2016, a very bullish condition that bulls surely would have loved to continue. However, the small selloff and subsequent consolidation has negated that condition as the stock has been under the 200DMA for several weeks at this point. The moving average is still rising – exacerbating the situation – and that means it will take a mighty rally to get the shares back over the line. More likely, however, is that the stock fails to clear that line and it eventually turns down again. That would be very bearish for the stock and given the price action we’ve seen in the past couple of months, that looks like the more likely scenario. After all, bulls had a few chances to mount a rally but haven’t, meaning the conviction lies with the bears.

Heading into a potential catalyst like an earnings report, that’s important and it is the reason why I think the consolidation is more likely to be resolved to the downside than the more favorable outcome for the bulls. Earnings estimates are all over the place for this year but the overwhelming consensus is that this year will be much better than last year. Q1 earnings were way ahead of expectations but if you look at the action in the stock subsequent to the report, I think that tells you all you need to know going into Chevron’s Q2 release. If a gangbusters earnings beat doesn’t move the stock, what will happen if the report is just okay? What if it is negative? Those things could very well happen but even if they don’t, the cards are stacked against longs. The odds are the Q2 report isn’t likely to surprise to the upside the way Q1 did and with that report failing to move the stock, I’m not sure what could do that this time around.

Chevron’s ability to earn profits and FCF has been seriously impaired with oil in the $40s and there is nothing to suggest that is going to change materially. It has issued lots of debt in order to fund its dividend and capex needs since the collapse of oil prices three years ago and that has made the situation worse. It is in a rebound in terms of earnings – there’s no denying that – but at 27 times this year’s earnings and 21 times next year’s estimates, the stock is still extremely expensive. This is particularly true when you consider the precarious nature of its dividend, which it hasn’t been able to afford with FCF for some time now. In short, Chevron needs the rebound to come in a big way and fast. Q1 was progress towards that but the stock didn’t budge; that makes me concerned for the bulls going into Q2.

Estimates for the quarter have come way down in the past three months as analysts that were gung-ho bullish have backed off a bit. That’s good news for Chevron coming in with a beat but as I said, will it matter? It didn’t matter for Q1 and with the stock showing some signs of technical weakness, it looks to me that the bias is to the downside. In addition to that, with estimates coming down for this year and next year in a big way recently, where will it stop? We don’t know yet and that should be another source of angst for the bulls. We could reasonably be at $4 in EPS for next year by the time all is said and done as revenue and margins continue to be weak, and that would make the stock even more expensive than it already is and by extension, make it harder for a rally to sustain itself. Every time oil tries to rally over $50 it is rudely rebuffed and until that changes, Chevron's earnings will remain under pressure.

The bottom line is that going into the Q2 report, there are lots of reasons to be bearish and virtually none to be bullish. The action in the stock is weak, the fundamentals are weak and the valuation is expensive. In other words, what are people buying? I haven’t quite worked that out yet as the oil majors are a weak group fundamentally and Chevron is the worst house in a bad neighborhood.

