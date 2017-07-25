Capella Education's (CPLA) CEO Kevin Gilligan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 25, 2017 09:00 ET

Heide Erickson

Thank you, Lexy, and good morning, everyone. Again, welcome to our Second Quarter Conference Call. Kevin Gilligan, Capella's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Steve Polacek, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer are here with us to discuss second quarter results.

Please note that this call may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, the company's actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, and are subject to uncertainties and risks, including those identified in the company's second quarter news release.

These and other factors are discussed in the company's 10-Q filed today and 10-K filed earlier this year with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the company's future 8-K, 10-Qs and 10-Ks. All filings and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information represented in this call are available for viewing on our website at capellaeducation.com. Following our prepared remarks, we will take the questions.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Kevin Gilligan. Kevin?

Kevin Gilligan

Thanks, Heide, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Second quarter revenue and operating results were within our expectations and our earnings per share was significantly higher than we anticipated. However, new enrollment performance fell short of our expectations, which also impacted our total enrollment performance. Steve will provide additional detail in our second quarter financial performance; I'd like to address our new enrollment performance during the quarter and the corrective actions we've taken that are directed at returning to growth in the second half of the year.

We believe our new enrollment performance this quarter was related to a combination of two factors - first, we continue to operate in a highly competitive and dynamic market, which creates quarterly volatility and results. Part of the challenge here is adapting to changing consumer behavior in the inquiry and decision process including the shift to mobile interactions. And second, we experience marketing execution challenges that we believe were unique to the second quarter. These execution challenges were related to our ongoing efforts to optimize our marketing investment and we've taken action to address them.

As we've discussed in previous earnings calls, our marketing strategy is to create demand by increasing the brand awareness and consideration of Capella in our target markets. We refer to this as the upper funnel of a perspective learner's decision process to go back to school. In addition to building awareness and consideration, we didn't have to capture and convert that demand through a personalized prospect experience that illustrates our differentiation in the mid and lower part of the marketing funnel as the learner gets closer to enrollment.

As you also know, we've been increasing our brand marketing spend over the last few quarters to drive higher brand awareness and capture more to market opportunity early in that consumer's decision cycle. This has included experimenting with our marketing mix across the perspective learner's decision cycle in an attempt to drive higher productivity of our marketing spend.

This led to an over waiting of our upper funnel investments where we create brand awareness and in unrelating [ph] of our middle and lower funnel investments where we capture and convert demand. Our hypothesis was that this mix had the potential to deliver a better result. It clearly did not. We moved quickly in the latter part of May and early June to correct it when it became apparent that our new enrollment bill was slowing.

With these adjustments, we've reversed the negative trend we experienced late in the second quarter and are seeing inquiry application and conversion trends improve immediately over the last few weeks. In addition, our brand awareness continues to increase and we like the early performance of our new TV campaign Live and Learn which we launched in April of this year.

We are currently targeting positive new enrollment growth in the second half of the year. This will require building on our recent marketing trends and achieving our expectations for about flat year-over-year new enrollment growth in the third quarter.

Capella's startup [ph] with success as a leader in higher education is built on innovation and our ability to experiment, learn quickly and course-correct when necessary. This mindset has served us well over the last five years in a very challenging and dynamic environment. We don't always get it right, but our ability to learn, adapt and improve is reflected in our historical results.

As with our experimentation in the past, we have learned from our second quarter experience. Going forward, we are keenly focused on maintaining the right balance of pairing, increased brand awareness with sufficient investments to capture and convert that demand as prospects moves through the decision process. We are committed to growth and we'll continue to consider and evaluate additional marketing investments that can deliver shareholder value and contribute to sustainable long-term growth.

As we look to longer term growth, we believe skills and competencies will be the new currency in the 21st century economy where technology will continuously require up-skilling and re-skilling [ph] and future workers and employers will value modular career-long learning. As a leader in competency-based learning, Capella is very well-positioned to create new models that help employers address supply demand imbalances as they seek to fill open positions and help those same employers re-skill and up-skill their existing work force. The market opportunity is huge and the reason we are investing in building a job-ready skills business.

It will take time for this market to develop and it will require continuous experimentation to determine the viable business models, but we are convinced the opportunity is real and that we can win. While our current portfolio of job-ready skills businesses is limited and in the early stages of development, we are encouraged by the strong interest employers continue to express in our capabilities and solutions.

We are optimistic about our long-term growth prospects. The demand for skills in the 21st century economy will continue to intensify and the winners will be those companies that have strong employment outcomes and have proven ability to create new models that deliver the most direct path between learning and employment with no wasted time, effort or money - whether that be a post-secondary traditional credit hour, or flexible degree, or a validated alternative credential.

We believe our most direct path innovations will drive long-term growth by expanding our addressable market, creating new sources of revenue growth and better-positioning us to deliver differentiated value to both consumers and employers. We intend to remain nimble and on the offensive, guided by our strategy of providing the most direct path between learning and employment.

I'll now hand the call over to Steve.

Steve Polacek

Thank you, Kevin. For the second quarter of 2017, consolidated revenue for Capella Education Company increased by 2.7% and our operating margin was 14%, versus 16.9% in the prior year's second quarter. Diluted earnings per share from continued operations were down $0.03 year-over-year to $0.90 per diluted share.

The year-over-year revenue increase for the quarter was primarily due to our job-ready skill segment. We completed the acquisitions of Hackbright and DevMountain during the second quarter of 2016 and recognized revenue and operating expenses for a portion of the quarter and also recorded one-time transaction related expenses in 2016. In addition, revenue from our post-secondary segment consisting primarily of Capella University increased slightly year-over-year.

For Capella University, new enrollment was down 9.6% and total enrollment decreased 1.7% compared to the second quarter of 2016 for the reasons Kevin discussed earlier. Rolling four quarters early cohort persistence improved by 3% over last year. The early cohort persistence metric measures the four quarter moving average new cohort persistent rate calculated form the learner's first quarter to the start of their fourth quarter.

We anticipate that improvements in early core persistence will begin to moderate, given the 22% improvement we have achieved over the last 5 plus years. Graduating learners grew year-over-year in the low double-digit percentage range. Core new enrollment declined in all degree programs due to marketing executions and quarterly volatility. Our FlexPath new enrollment continue to grow primarily to the high differentiation of this offering and is now 15% of our bachelor and master's degree total enrollment.

During the second quarter, we received notification from the Department of Education that the FlexPath Masters Science in Nursing and the Master of Education are eligible for financial aid. This is our first FlexPath Masters level program in nursing and our first FlexPath degree program in education. We believe we have the broadest offering approved by both regional accreditor and the department of education in the direct assessment of learning.

Revenue growth for our post-secondary segment was primarily due to the higher revenue per learner, related to learner's selecting course materials made available to support their academic needs and due to an increase of average courses per learner. Additional cost related to course materials are reflected in increase in structural cost and services expenses.

The operating margin for our post-secondary segment for second quarter 2017 was 16.6% compared to 24.4% in 2016. As we discussed during our last call, one reason for the decrease is that for the post-secondary segment, 2016 had an unusual operating performance pattern and at the second quarter had the highest operating management of the year due to timing of investment and expense recognition. As you know, we are making additional marketing investments in 2017 to drive new enrollment growth and explore the best approach to provide perspective learners the information they are looking for at the right time in the right way.

In our job-ready skills segment, we continue to execute our plan of driving long-term growth. This plan requires investments and time to mature our job-ready skills offerings. We're in the development phase of building the business model for offerings including RightSkill and are also expanding our footprint in our software engineering in quoting offerings.

Moving now to some additional consolidated Capella Education company metrics. Bad expense for the quarter was 2.6% of revenue, down 10 basis points compared to the second quarter of last year. Depreciation and amortization expenses were slightly below 2016 levels. The tax rate for the second quarter was 30.3%. This rate is below the expected annual tax rate, primary due to the change of accounting standards for employee share base compensation effective January of 2017 where by excess tax benefits or deficiencies are now included as a component of the income tax expense.

This quarter, the accounting standard change was favorable, resulting in lower tax expenses. Diluted earnings per share were $0.90, higher than we had anticipated primarily due to the favorable tax rate this quarter.

Moving to the consolidated cash flow and balance sheet. From a cash flow perspective, we generated $35.3 million in operating cash flow from continued operations during the six months ended June 30, 2017. We ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $139.5 million, up through a $17.2 million, compared to year-end 2016.

During the quarter, we paid a cash dividend of $0.41 a share or $4.7 million and have not repurchased any of our shares. [Indiscernible] purchase authorization as the end of the second quarter was $30.4 million. We will continue to be thoughtful and opportunistic as we execute future share repurchases. Capital expenditures year-to-date were $12.1 million or 5.5% of revenue.

Shifting now to our expectations for third quarter 2017. We expect consolidated revenues for Capella Educations Company to be 2% to 3% year-over-year and operating margins for the third quarter 2017 to be about 11.5% to 12.5% of revenue, compared to 14.5% for the same period last year. Operating income for Capella Education Company on the third quarter is expected to decline year-over-year primarily to the timing of investments. We expect year-over-year increases in instructional cost and services related to course materials and higher marketing investments to drive the next cycle of new enrollment growth for Capella University. In addition, we continue to invest and build the market opportunity in a job-ready skills market. On a consolidated basis, our tax rate for the third and fourth quarter of 2017 is estimated to be 37.5% to 38.5%.

Shifting now to the discussion of revenue drivers in our post-secondary segment. Total enrollment for Capella University in the third quarter of 2017 is expected to decline about 1% year-over-year. This is primarily due to tour new enrollment decline in the second quarter 2017 and third quarter 2017 new enrollment growth is currently expected to be about flat, compared to third quarter 2016. In addition, graduations are projected to increase year-over-year, offset by expected continued early cohort persistence improvements.

New enrollment in the third quarter is always the most difficult to forecast. Since September, the last month of the quarter, historically has been a large new enrollment month as learners return to school in the fall. Revenue growth for Capella University is expected to be stronger than total enrollment growth, primarily to higher revenue per learner related to learner selecting course materials made available to support with their academic needs.

Assuming we are able to maintain the recent improving trends in our marketing metrics, we expect new enrollment growth in the second half of 2017, which will be important to support growth in 2018. However, while we achieved our financial results in the second quarter, we now expect consolidated annual revenue growth to be at the low end of the expectations we had as we enter the year, due to our enrollment performance in the second quarter. We now expect the annual revenue growth to be about 3% and for operating margins to be about 15%.

Let me emphasize that we will take advantage of opportunities and make the necessary investment adjustments to drive the long-term performance for Capella Education Company. In closing, we are managing through our marketing investment optimization to return to consistent new enrollment growth and are building our job-ready skill segment to capture the opportunity for 21st century skills in a fast-changing market. We are managing our expenses thoughtfully and we have a strong balance sheet in financial foundation to support our investments. We are expanding in differentiating Capella across our portfolio to drive long term sustainable growth and shareholder value.

We will now take your questions.

Corey Greendale

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. First question, can you just remind me on FlexPath? Can learners begin any time or are there any specific dates?

Steve Polacek

Hey, Corey, this is Steve. Yes. From a FlexPath perspective, they can go ahead and pretty much start at any sort of time because they're on their own schedule.

Corey Greendale

Great. The reason I'm asking that is given that, are there ways that you can start to iterate more rapidly on changes in marketing approach since you get test more quickly than you would if you only have starts every quarter?

Kevin Gilligan

Yes. Hi, Corey. Good morning. It's Kevin. We're optimizing on a daily and weekly basis on our marketing funnel. That has been a normal practice for Capella for a number of years. So yes, we can do that.

Corey Greendale

Okay, yes. The reason I'm asking obviously is it sounds like there are some adjustments made during the quarter. I heard you say you're going to do it, but are there ways to iterate more quickly so that you could adjust within a matter of week or two so it has less of an effect on the new student number in the quarter?

Kevin Gilligan

Right. So there are a number of variables there. We have a pretty sophisticated attribution analytics capability that we use. We try to attribute certain behavior to certain channels and correlate it to predictability and around new enrollment. We're optimizing around that on a daily and weekly basis. The other factor is prospects come into our funnel at various stages. Some prospects come in at the top of the funnel and the decision process is a year or longer. So we have to meet them where they are. Other prospects will come in much closer to their decision process and it's that group, there's the potential to have impact on with optimization in the short term.

Corey Greendale

Okay. That makes sense. Next question. It sounds like you got some approvals from the department. Just wondering what you're seeing in terms of behavior from the department in general. Are approvals starting to move more rapidly for you and for the space in general? Just what do you think the pace is there?

Kevin Gilligan

So you're referring to the FlexPath approval?

Corey Greendale

I am. Correct.

Kevin Gilligan

Right. The department has put in place what we think is a very good process - a thoughtful process for approval is they want to have a high bar for direct assessment programs and we support that because that will ensure the sustainability of the category and we're pleased with the pace of which they're reviewing and approving programs. No concerns in that regard.

Corey Greendale

And just curious how you intend to operate. These are the GE stats [ph]. Is there any way to negotiate that? Are you still going to behave as if it were in a fact or what's your approach?

Kevin Gilligan

Well, our approach has always been that a focus on learner's success and delivering strong employment outcomes to our learners and as long as we do that, I'm confident that we'll be able to navigate gain from employment. Having said that, we're also going to take the opportunity to provide comments as they reconsider the rule.

Corey Greendale

Great. Just a couple of the real quick ones. Steve, can you just give us an estimate for CapEx for the full year?

Steve Polacek

Yes, Corey. It hasn't changed from our regional guidance. We're looking at about 5.5% to 6% as a percentage of revenue.

Corey Greendale

Okay. And then last question. I'm sure you saw there were a couple of coding bootcamps that are now they're settling down in the past week or so. Just wondering if you have any sort of response to that or thoughts on what that pretends for the environment in general?

Kevin Gilligan

Yes. This is Kevin again. My thoughts are that first of all, we remain very positive about the long-term opportunity for job-ready skills broadly. We think the demand for skills in the 21st century economy is going to continue to grow and intensify as I indicated in my comments. And we see the opportunity much broader than just software coding and bootcamps. We're taking the long view in terms of trying to develop this category. I think with respect to the announcements in the last week or so, I will just comment that it's an emerging market, it's in the early stages of development, you have different players with different models at different stages of development. I think some turn as not really surprising. For us, our objective is to continue to take the narrow portfolio we have today and find ways to scale that over time.

Corey Greendale

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Kevin Gilligan

You're welcome.

Peter Appert

Hi, good morning. Kevin, you mentioned with regard to the start weakness, just competitive dynamics in the market. Is something different or changed in that regard?

Kevin Gilligan

Yes. Good morning, Peter. No, I would say the competitive dynamics remain pretty much the same. It's challenging. The demand continues to be pretty flat overall. So growth is going to have to come from an increasing share and competitors are working hard to differentiate themselves as well. But I'd say no significant change in the environment. It really comes down for us as executing against the differentiation that we have.

Peter Appert

And with regard to the need to spend a little bit more on marketing, do you believe this is a permanent change in terms of the approach that we should think about marketing spend as percent of revenue just permanently higher in the context of these competitive dynamics?

Steve Polacek

Peter, this is Steve. As we were planning 2017, we are looking at I would say marketing as a percentage of revenue to be relatively flat year-over-year. We obviously have had some acceleration of that here in the first half, particularly as it relates to Capella University in the second quarter. But I would say that we're going to be obviously looking at market opportunities and if we think we can put dollars to work and have good lifetime value from those learners that we would bring in, we would go ahead and bump that up. But that's something we look at on an ongoing basis and as we move into the latter part of the year, it's going to be important for us to have new enrollment growth. So we're going to remain flexible. If we need to put additional dollars in there, we'll be doing that. If we see the return to position ourselves in a better place for 2018 given our second quarter new enrollment performance.

Peter Appert

Okay. And then Steve, can you talk about the trajectory to breakeven in the job-ready skills business? How should we think about that?

Steve Polacek

Yes. For 2016 and 2017, we have invested probably a couple of points of our margin into the broader job-read skills businesses which includes the right skill offering that we have in the two coding bootcamps. As we look into 2018, we see that at least for sure in the earlier part of the year, that it's going to continue to be dilutive. We would hope that in 2018, depending upon our investment pattern, it would be less diluted than in 2017. But we obviously haven't completed our '18 planning yet and looking at what opportunities might be there for either additional investment and skilling opportunities. Getting the revenue growth will be important to leverage our fixed cost infrastructure for those particular businesses in the RightSkill. So I would say '18, less dilutive, but it's probably going to be more towards the end of the year where hopefully, we can get closer to a breakeven perspective. That would be important for us from a margin perspective as we move into '18.

Peter Appert

And can you distinguish between the coding business versus the other piece in terms of relative profitability?

Kevin Gilligan

Yes. The two coding academies in aggregate are more dilutive than the RightSkill business. I would say we appreciate the question, Peter. Obviously, we want to get those businesses to be self-sustaining as quickly as possible. The thing that I continue to be encouraged about across all three is the strong interest we're seeing from employers and all three businesses, we're working directly with employers either to help create a net new supply of job-ready candidates where they can find skilled workers, or helping them up-skill and re-skill their work force and there's significant economic value associated with that with employers. The businesses are small and in their early stage, so they're not delivering a lot today. But as I said earlier, we are taking the long view and we see significant growth potential here over the long term.

Peter Appert

Thank you. And then last thing, Steve, you highlighted, I think course materials as a driver of revenue for student. I guess I'm less familiar with what you're doing there. Can you just expand on that a little bit?

Steve Polacek

Yes, Peter. What we're providing to essentially increasingly across our programs at Capella University, sort of online materials and we packaged them together with other capabilities that are technology-enabled and offered those to learners and they can go ahead and select those or opt out of it, and increasingly because of the value proposition, we're seeing more and more learners take advantage of that. We think that's an important aspect because it provides some sort of consistency relating to the materials they have, the tools that they can have. It's a key part of our learning success initiatives, so we wanted to make that available to them. And increasingly, we've been ruling that over the last year or so across our portfolio and have seen obviously more revenues coming in, but then also you have the cost of those materials reflected in our instructional cost and services line.

Peter Appert

Is this a breakeven proposition then in aggregate?

Steve Polacek

Overall, that's really what it's intended to sort of be that we want to make investments to help support our learners in those academic endeavors and continuing to enhance and build out those. It's really tied into I would say our learner's success efforts to make sure we get the right things at the right time to them.

Kevin Gilligan

Yes. I will just build on that by saying the return on this comes from learners showing up on Day 1 with all their materials. The genesis of this was as we're working our learner's success initiative, we saw there was a population that did not have materials first day of the first week and they immediately fell behind. That impacted their success rate. So even though it's a breakeven proposition in terms of the fees that we charge, there is a return associated with a higher learner success rate over time.

Peter Appert

Thank you.

Steve Polacek

Yes. Thanks, Peter.

Jeff Silber

Thanks so much. I just wanted to go back to the shift in marketing expense. Can you give us an order of magnitude and how much were shifted to the upper funnel versus the lower funnel and how much were shifted back? And also what precipitated that initial change? Was there something going on that cause you to spend more on branding than actually closing out students to come in? Thanks.

Kevin Gilligan

Yes. Hi, Jeff. This is Kevin. Good morning. I will respond the following way - the overall marketing strategy is to increase brand awareness in our target market to create more demand at the top of our funnel to support consistent sustainable growth. As you know, we've been increasing our brand awareness spend over the last few quarters in an effort to do that. The calculus in this instance and we began this initiative in the early first quarter, it was our belief, based on our analysis that we could take some amount of money - and I don't know if we'll get into the specifics of how much - but take some amount of money from the lower funnel where we're converting demand and move it up funnel to further support brand building and brand awareness. I will tell you in the month of April and May, our new enrollment results were pretty much in-line with what our expectations were. That was giving us at least at the time we thought an indication that we're able to hold the conversion rates with more productive spending lower in the funnel. That situation changed as we began to see how new enrollment build in June, be weaker than we thought. That's when we shifted it back into more rebalanced mix across the funnel.

Jeff Silber

When you say rebalance, are we talking 50-50, 70-30? If I had to look at your marketing expense, what's being spent on branding versus closing students?

Steve Polacek

Jeff, can you repeat the question?

Jeff Silber

I'm sorry. I'm just trying to understand where your money is going on the marketing side. Are you spending more on branding? Are you spending it more on [indiscernible]? Maybe you can just help us out here.

Kevin Gilligan

I would say we're spending in total, less on branding and more on capturing and converting demand. But we don't really - in the past haven't broken out that mix for competitive reasons.

Jeff Silber

Okay. Fair enough. And then just a capital allocation question. I know you've got a share repurchase plan that's out there. I know there has always been an issue in terms of managing that against float. I'm just wondering what your thought process is for capital allocation?

Steve Polacek

Hey, Jeff. This is Steve. Our [indiscernible] for capital allocation really hasn't changed. We're obviously mindful to the extent we generate excess cash flow. We want to be shareholder friendly and return that. We've always looked at bad debt as increasing our dividend on an annual basis and then being opportunistic to our share buy backs particularly when we believe that the share prices are significantly below our intrinsic value. So here in 2017, we haven't bought any other shares, just sort of based on that analogy. But if there's opportunities, we will go ahead and do that. We obviously have - I think it's important in the regulatory environment to have a conservative balance sheets. It suited us well particularly when you get into regulatory approvals and things with the like. So we think that's appropriate. We've also talked in the past about acquisitions. We haven't [indiscernible] relatively small. We will continue to look for opportunities, but nothing of sort of a transformational nature.

I would say pretty much nothing has changed on that and that we will continue to have dialogs with our board of directors and what we think is the right mix of dividends or repurchases in our cash balance.

Jeff Silber

Okay. Thanks so much for the color.

Kevin Gilligan

Just one comment that I'll make, just relating to Corey's initial question, relating to flex path. He had asked about if how people could start and I just spoke. We really can start - for the learners, when they're first coming into a flex path program, they have to start on a monthly basis. But after that, they then go ahead and create their own schedule. So it doesn't have to start at the beginning of a quarter like our credit hour programs. They can take a longer time off or a shorter time off to start their next 'subscription' [ph] period. So I apologize for that. But you can start only on a monthly basis on your initial and then you move into the flexible offering.

Kevin Gilligan

Okay. Well, hearing no more questions, I just want to thank everyone for joining us this morning. If you have any follow-up questions, please contact Heide Erickson. Look forward to updating you next quarter. Thanks for being with us.

