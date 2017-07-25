Exxon Mobil: An Easy Decision

Photo credit

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shareholders endured one of the most volatile periods in its recent history last year as the oil and gas rout took its toll on the sector’s earnings, only to see a massive rebound in sentiment that sent XOM and its competitors’ stocks flying again. XOM itself rallied from $67 to $92 in fairly short order, an almost unfathomable move for a stock this size. But 2017 has produced some of the least volatile action I’ve ever seen in a mega-cap stock as XOM has been in a $4 range since February. It seems that, heading into earnings this week, market participants aren’t sure what to think.

I mentioned the complete lack of volatility and you can see it in the chart above in a few ways. The price of the stock itself has barely moved as it just keeps oscillating in a range that is can only be described as diminutive. That has led to a flattening of the moving averages but to be fair, they are still negatively sloped as a result of the selloff from the $92 area early in 2017. The stock has tried a couple of times to crest the 200DMA in the past two months but has been rebuffed each time, something that the bulls surely aren’t pleased with. The 200DMA, however, continues to move down and that should make a showdown with the line more likely and further, that means the bulls will have some additional chances to crest it. That has to happen – and it has to stick – for XOM to get out of its tiny range. Something like an earnings report could certainly do that and it is possible this one will. Of course, these things can go the other way as well and break XOM out of its channel the other way.

The momentum indicators are basically sleeping at this point, the result of an almost complete lack of price movement for several months. Given that condition, we cannot really glean much from the momentum indicators because, well, there isn’t any momentum one way or the other. That makes determining a direction prior to the report more difficult and right now, it looks like a coin flip; will XOM break out above the channel or below? This has already been a very protracted consolidation so I have to think a resolution is coming one way or the other.

Analysts are obviously very bullish on this quarter compared to last year because the sector has rebounded massively and that includes XOM. The oil majors have largely adapted to a world with $40 or $50 oil and that means the trough in earnings we saw several quarters ago is just that and that we should see a continued rebound going forward. That certainly happened in Q1 and I expect that, YoY, Q2 results will be very strong. What I’ll be interested in is the sequential results; how well did XOM perform against Q1? That will be far more useful to me than YoY comparisons in this case given the circumstances. The Q1 report was very strong on a revenue and earnings basis against expectations but the stock didn’t budge; that’s pretty frustrating I’m sure for the bulls and that scenario could play out again. Alternatively, what if the report is weaker than expected? That could certainly be the catalyst to send the stock out of its channel the other, more painful way. In general, bulls should be worried that the stock didn't move on a terrific Q1 report as that means the stock is already priced for lots of good news.

Oil prices are pretty steady in the $40 to $50 area and while that could change at any moment, XOM seems pretty comfortable here with its earnings potential. Obviously the whims of the oil market matter and there’s no point in trying to predict which way the price will swing as it oscillates rather wildly on a regular basis. But in this area, XOM has learned how to make money and that’s important. Indeed, this is why I’ve said XOM is the best oil major there is in this market. Does that mean you should buy it? That depends upon what you think you’re getting.

Heading into the report, there are three distinct possibilities for the stock. It can carry on in its channel, it can break out above the channel or it can break down below it. The protracted nature of the consolidation within the channel makes it such that whenever it does break out of the channel – either direction – the move is likely to be rather sizable. Market participants cannot decide what to do with the stock and thus, it will take a catalyst to move it. Once that happens, the move will probably be rather sizable and thus, the question becomes whether or not you think the stock can maintain a significant move higher here or if it needs another leg down.

The stock is going for 23 times this year’s earnings and 20 for next year, so it isn’t cheap. We know the sector is in the middle of a rebound so prices aren’t going to be “normal” until the rebound is complete but I have to say, 23 sounds like a lot for an oil major, even if it is the best one. Perhaps that is why the stock is failing to find direction; the bulls cannot reasonably be expected to push the stock to 25 or 27 times earnings to get it to move out of the channel. The dividend remains a draw but not to the point where it is enticing people to buy in force. Again, there is an equilibrium here that needs a catalyst to swing momentum one way or another.

Estimates have come down for Q2 in recent weeks and that’s good news for the bulls but given the valuation and the fact that the very strong Q1 report failed to do anything about the channel consolidation, I have to think that when the break out does come, it will be down. XOM has had reasons to rally in the past few months and it hasn’t, and that makes me think the bears are working with more conviction here. Obviously, if XOM produces a blowout Q2 that could change but given that the market has had ample time to digest the strong Q1 report, I just don’t see that as a reasonable scenario. Thus, the other two possibilities I outlined above – remaining in the channel or breaking down – are the ones I’m focused on. And given those as the possibilities, I wouldn’t necessarily want to own the stock going in. Look at it this way; if the stock breaks out of the channel higher, you can buy the break out. If it doesn’t, you’ve saved yourself some misery and if you really want to own it, you can buy it lower. That seems like an easy decision to me.

