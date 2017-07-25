Examining Legacy Reserves Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Right now, one of my three E&P holdings happens to be Legacy Reserves (LGCY). Although the majority of my stock in the business is held in the form of its preferred units, I do hold some common ones and have kicked around buying more. As earnings season for Legacy fast approaches, with management due to report earnings on Aug. 2nd, I figured it would be interesting to dig into the business and give my thoughts on what, exactly, investors should anticipate for the quarter. In what follows, I will cover three specific items investors should keep an eye out for.

Costs are likely to rise

Though I am a fan of Legacy and its cash flow potential, I cannot deny that I believe that costs for the second quarter of this year will have worsened year over year. You see, not only is management now trying to grow its operations (higher production has been forecast for next year compared to 2017), but the process of growing means that the company is tapping drilling locations that may not be the best of the best in its bunch.

You see, we have already experienced some of this in 2017. In the first quarter of the year, Legacy reported that its production costs, excluding its ad valorem taxes, came out to $12.89 per boe (barrel of oil equivalent). In the first quarter of 2016, this number was just $11.26 per boe. From a general and administrative cost perspective, we saw a similar trend, with the metric rising from $1.86 per boe to $2.26 per boe.

To somebody not terribly familiar with Legacy, these increases may not seem all that significant. However, they actually mean quite a bit for the firm's cash flow. This year, using the mid-point of guidance for 2017, Legacy should produce around 15.56 million boe. If this estimates holds true, then the rise seen from production costs would result in costs rising by $25.36 million for the year on the whole. For general and administrative costs, this would imply added cost of $6.22 million in addition to the production cost change. That's quite material for a small indebted firm like Legacy.

Expect debt to come down

Even with costs rising, I believe that Legacy will be able to work to some degree on debt reduction. You see, as of the end of its first quarter for 2017, Legacy's debt stood at $1.17 billion. However, if my numbers are correct, if we assume that oil prices average $46 per barrel this year and natural gas averages $3 per Mcf, the firm should generate free cash flow, at the mid-point of all guidance, of $47.69 million.

In the first quarter alone, due to a shift in asset and liability accounts (mostly from an increase associated with accrued oil and gas liabilities), free cash flow, after adding back cash settlements regarding its derivatives, was an impressive $38.98 million. This implies that actual free cash flow could be far higher this year than what my model says (unless the shift in accounts was temporary) and it should be mentioned that my model excludes cash flow from Legacy's joint drilling operations since there is no realistic way that I'm aware of to forecast those metrics.

Irrespective of what cash flow might look like, Legacy is likely to see some free cash flow growth during the quarter that will allow it to pay down debt. Small asset sales may also assist in this quest. Personally, I would love to see cash allocated toward the company's 2021 Senior Notes, which are going for $60.35, or even its 2020 Senior Notes that are going for $68.25. However, due to financial restrictions, especially when it comes to its Second Lien borrowings, any sort of debt reduction will probably be done to the firm's credit facility. At this time, the company has $448 million borrowed under the facility with a $600 million cap, but it's not a bad idea to pay down as much of at least some debt as possible.

I believe capial expenditures will fall

Also during the second quarter of this year, I believe that Legacy will report a quarter-over-quarter drop in capital expenditures. This is, quite simply, a game of probability, however. What I mean by this is that, during the first quarter, the firm reported capex of $23.7 million and the goal is to spend between $55 million and $60 million this year. Using the midpoint, only $11.3 million, approximately, can be allocated toward capex in each of the last three quarters of this year unless management wants to spend above and beyond its target.

Beyond just a quarterly shift, though, I think that management may end up scaling back their capex plans for the rest of this year. With oil prices lower, likely lower than what management had hoped, Legacy may want to consider preserving cash instead of spending it, in which case this would allow the company to allocate more capital toward interest-saving debt reduction. I see this, of my three ideas, as the least-likely and it's certainly the most double-edged. Management is essentially giving up cash tomorrow for cash today. With that in mind, any sort of reduction in guidance would be minimal given how much cash has already been spent on capex this year.

There is one exception, though, to my expectation. While I do believe that costs will be higher this quarter than the same time last year, any favorable revision in operating quality (lower costs, for instance, or higher-producing wells), may cause the exact opposite to occur. Simply put, if costs fall or if wells are producing more oil and/or gas than had been expected, it's not unreasonable for management to ramp up its capex program.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems pretty clear to me that the picture facing Legacy is not perfect. High debt and rising costs (mostly the former) has acted as a deterrent to shareholders and prospective shareholders alike. This can be seen by the fact that shares of the business are trading at $1.25 apiece, just above their 52-week low of $1.13 and well-below their 52-week high of $2.77. Even with these issues, though, strong cash flow this year (though not as strong as it would be if oil and gas prices increase) means that Legacy is hard to ignore. I believe that this upcoming quarterly release will give us a lot of insight into the firm's prospects moving forward, but I remain generally quite bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY.