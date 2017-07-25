Daimler: An Unexpected Income Stock

Its high-dividend yield is the most attractive feature for investors, given that its dividend seems to be sustainable in the long term.

Despite this, its earnings growth prospects are relatively muted as the company is investing heavily in new technologies and electric vehicles.

Daimler is one of the best companies within the automotive industry, and has a diversified business and higher profitability than average.

The automotive industry is cyclical and is not usually one of the preferred sectors for income investors. However, Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) seems to be a good investment due to its high-dividend yield, which is supported by the company’s business diversification, good earnings and cash flow coverage of its dividend, and defensive balance sheet.

Company Overview

Daimler is a global Original Equipment Manufacturer based in Germany. Daimler was formed by the merger of two German motor companies, Daimler and Benz, in 1926. Since then, it has grown through acquisitions, some of which were ill-fated, like the acquisition of Chrysler in 1998. Daimler has a market capitalization of about $80 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Its closest competitors are other German carmakers, such as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) or Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY).

Daimler currently has a broad range of premium automobiles, trucks, vans, and buses. Daimler’s passenger car business is the largest one, including its luxury brands Mercedes, Maybach, and its Smart brand. Daimler operates through five business segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars (56% of sales), Daimler Trucks (21%), Mercedes-Benz Vans (8%), Daimler Buses (2.7%), and Daimler Financial Services (12.6%).

Even though Daimler is a global company, Europe still represents about 35% of its sales, being the largest geographical market for the company. The U.S. is also a large market (25% of revenues), followed by China (10%). These two markets have achieved record unit sales in the past years and are showing some signs of cooling, thus further growth should come mainly from other markets.

Indeed, the company’s blueprint for growth involves the strengthening of its core business within the emerging markets of Brazil, Russia, India, and to some extent, China, where automotive markets still have better growth prospects than developed markets in the long term. Due to a rising middle-class expected in the next decades, these markets should continue to enjoy attractive growth rates for many years.

Daimler is also focused on enhancing its green technologies and electric vehicles, which should be an important growth driver in the long haul. At Mercedes-Benz Cars, it expects to launch more than 10 new electric cars by 2025, while it also plans to launch electric buses and commercial vehicles in coming years. Additionally, Daimler is also developing new technologies like autonomous driving, aiming to be one of the leaders in the technological revolution expected in the automotive industry in the next years.

Financial Overview

In 2016, Daimler’s revenues increased by 3.2% to €153 billion ($176 billion), driven by higher volumes. At Mercedes-Benz Cars, the company sold 2.2 million cars, which represented an increase of 10% from the previous year and marked a new record. In its trucks and vans businesses, sales did not perform so well because market conditions were tough in some markets, namely in Latin America.

Regarding its profitability, Daimler is one of the automakers with better metrics, reflecting its premium status. Its EBITDA margin has been around 12% during the past three years, which is quite good. However, further improvements may be hard to achieve because the company should continue to make significant investments in mobility and electric vehicles in the next few years, which means that R&D expenditures are expected to be relatively high in the foreseeable future.

Like most of its peers, Daimler is investing a lot of money on research and development to be at the forefront of technological change within the automotive industry. In 2016, its R&D expenditure was more than €7.5 billion ($8.6 billion) or close to 5% of its revenues, increasing by 15% from the previous year. Given its various projects about mobility and electric cars, R&D expenditures should continue to put some pressure on the company’s profitability metrics.

Its bottom line is also affected by these investments, which explains why it was practically flat during the past year. Daimler’s net profit amounted to €8.7 billion ($10 billion), a slight increase of only 1% compared to 2015. Its earnings per share (EPS) were €7.97 ($9.14).

In the first quarter of 2017, Daimler reported an improving operating momentum, with unit sales and revenues up by more than 10% from the same quarter of last year, boosted by its Mercedes-Benz unit. Its profitability also improved with EBIT higher across most divisions, due to higher unit sales and some one-off effects. Reflecting this, Daimler’s EBIT amounted to €4 billion ($4.6 billion), up by 40% from the same quarter of 2016.

Going forward, Daimler’s revenue growth is expected to slow in the next few years due to a weaker model cycle at Mercedes, which has been the unit with better operating momentum. Additionally, car markets on a global basis are expected to post modest growth in coming years, which doesn’t support Daimler’s revenue growth prospects. Its investment program should continue to limit further profitability improvement, given that Daimler plans to spend more than €8 billion ($9.2 billion) per year on R&D in the next two years, making Daimler’s earnings growth prospects relatively constrained in the coming years.

Dividends

Regarding its dividend, Daimler has a mixed dividend history taking into account that the company did not pay any dividend related to 2010 earnings following the global financial crisis, but since then has been able to deliver a growing dividend.

Daimler’s most recent dividend has been stable at €3.25 ($3.73) per share over the past couple of years, which, at its current share price, represents a dividend yield above 5%. This is quite attractive and much higher than its peers, making Daimler an unusual income stock among the automotive sector. On the other hand, like many European companies, Daimler only pays one dividend per year and the German dividend withholding tax rate is 25%, reducing a little bit its income appeal.

Despite the cyclical nature of the automotive industry, Daimler’s dividend seems to be sustainable unless the global economy enters into a deep recession, like the global financial crisis of 2008-09. Its dividend payout ratio has been stable at about 41% in the past two years, very close to its own target of 40%. The company does not plan to do share buybacks in the foreseeable future, thus its shareholder remuneration policy is strictly through dividends.

Moreover, its annual free cash flow generation has been above the company’s annual amount spent on dividends, showing a good cash flow coverage. Another positive factor for its dividend sustainability over the long term is Daimler’s strong balance sheet. As of 31 March, 2017, it had a net industrial liquidity of more than €21 billion ($24 billion). This is very important because the automotive industry is cyclical, and this cash position can be viewed as a protection against economic downturns, when usually carmakers burn cash rapidly. This means that Daimler is able to finance its dividend and investments organically during two or three years, making its long-term goals of attractive shareholder remuneration and technological leadership much less reliant on the industry cycle.

Conclusion

Daimler is one of the best companies in the automotive sector due to its good business diversification and high profitability. It has a strong balance sheet and is investing considerably to be among the leaders of the ongoing industry revolution towards electric vehicles.

Despite this attractive profile, like its closest peers, Daimler’s valuation is quite cheap trading currently at just about 7x its forward earnings. This undemanding valuation is to a large extent justified by its weak earnings momentum and muted growth prospects in the next couple of years, and therefore a re-rating is not much likely in the near term.

Thus, its main positive factor is its high dividend yield of more than 5%, a rare thing among carmakers, making Daimler the most interesting stock within the sector for income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.