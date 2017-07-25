iRobot Trying To Transition To An Information Business - Implications

Source: iRobot/Handout via REUTERS

I've been talking a lot recently about the importance of data with tech companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), among others, as the data they collect give valuable insight into what consumers and businesses want. It's a tremendous moat that smaller competitors don't have access to.

Understanding the value of providing new avenues of data, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is now moving toward becoming an information company by collecting data from its Roomba and preparing to sell it to big data-hungry companies.

Beyond data in general, the reason iRobot is making the effort is the understanding that smart homes are the wave of the future, and with voice assistants, led by Amazon's Alexa, becoming more popular, providing valuable and targeted data about the homes the Roomba are used in could be very desirable to those companies looking to make inroads into the home.

Why the data could be valuable

The type of data being collected by the Roomba represent the placement of things like furniture and lamps, along with the dimensions of the various rooms in the home.

While there are a number of things used in the home that are already embedded with smart home features, such as thermostats, refrigerators, security cameras and lighting, there are still many items that remain to be outfitted, such as air conditioning systems.

Another element of knowing the dimensions of the rooms in a home is how a specific speaker or embedded voice assistant would best work in a specific room or area of the house. Knowing the floor plan could allow companies to make suggestions or adaptations to specific home layouts.

Also interesting, the Roomba 900-series, which was outfitted with software, new sensors and a camera in 2015 for the purpose of mapping, has the ability to take note of any changes in the placement of furniture at any timing, allowing an up-to-date look at homes using the tech device.

This is of valuable for the cleaning aspect itself, but for the purposes of this article, it allows an ongoing look into the placement of everything in the house where the Roomba cleans.

Some of the things this type of knowledge could do would be to allow a more customized experience for not only each home, but each room in the home. For example, air conditioners could allow for airflow to be scheduled on a room by room basis, and when taking into consideration the placement of windows, lighting could be adjusted based upon the location of the windows and what time it is.

For companies acquiring the data, the value would be in more detailed and accurate information that could be used to target customers with even more relevant ads or recommendations. With the bulk of spending by most consumers being related to the home, this has a lot of potential to boost sales.

CEO Colin Angle said this:

"There's an entire ecosystem of things and services that the smart home can deliver once you have a rich map of the home that the user has allowed to be shared."

Generally, what this potentially represents is another piece of the data puzzle to provide a clearer picture of what would best serve consumers and possibly, businesses in the near future.

Competition and patents

In the U.S., iRobot continues to dominate the robovac market with an 88 percent market share. But more competitors are entering the market at a lower price point, and existing patent lawsuits will probably determine the ability of iRobot to maintain its dominance.

If it were to lose market share, it wouldn't only affect its vacuum business, but if the Roomba is in fewer homes, the data it collects won't be as valuable as it would be with a larger market share.

Some competitors are offering products at under $300 for a quality robovac. The question is whether or not consumers consider some of superior features of the Roomba at this time as worth the extra cost. In other words, robovacs could morph into a commodity, rather than the unique gadget it has been for many consumers that bought it from iRobot.

It appears the future of iRobot will be centered around the outcome of current patent infringement lawsuits filed by iRobot against many competitors in April, including Hoover, Bissell and Stanley Black & Decker.

The company has approximately 1,000 patents around the world covering almost every aspect of the technology inherent in the Roomba. Current lawsuits represent a few of the more important ones.

If the rulings go against iRobot, it'll either succumb to competitors offering quality products at a lower price, decide to develop Roombas to compete at the lower price points, or as in the case of selling data, change the rules of the game.

A legal loss would essentially open the door for the type of competition that would without a doubt eat into the market share of iRobot; it really has nowhere to go but down in the U.S., with an 88 percent share.

Acquisition candidate?

Even though iRobot has enjoyed a strong upward movement in its share price, it's obvious it's reaching the ceiling of its potential. This is why the company is looking for alternative revenue streams and attempting to differentiate with its data gathering initiative.

That leads to the idea of it positioning itself to be considered an acquisition candidate by the large tech companies for the purpose of adding another data stream to their portfolios.

Although that sounds good, the question is still whether or not the Roomba will undergo a period of intense competition that significantly dislodges it from numerous homes, making it less valuable as a data source. Less data means less value.

This would take time, and it would depend upon how the giant tech companies would view the future of iRobot if they were seriously considering buying it for the data. Another factor is even though it has 88 percent market share, all of those robovacs don't have the new technology included in them. That means only future sales or buying up when replacing old models would represent the ability to gather data in the home.

Another challenge would be that the company is now fully valued, and it would cost a lot to pull the trigger. I'm not convinced the size of the market data-gathering Roombas represent could be justified at this price.

For that reason, I think a company interested in acquiring iRobot would wait until the patent lawsuits are decided. Otherwise it's really a toss of the dice as to what they will be buying in regard to future sales and market share.

Conclusion

This is an interesting story, but I'm not convinced it reflects a strong chance at success. It has potential for iRobot and gives shareholders a glimpse into what the company is thinking. The problem is the new direction suggests the days of the type of dominance enjoyed by iRobot in regard to robovacs is probably over. We'll probably start to see a gradual loss of market share going forward.

What happens with tech gadgets is eventually the superior quality is no longer priced in by consumers because it already supplies what they want. It also gets harder to differentiate when competitors can offer similar products at a lot lower price.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is experiencing that in China with its iPhone, where competitors offer products that are considered equal to the iPhone at a much lower cost. It's the key reason Apple has struggled in the Chinese market.

This is going to happen with iRobot's Roomba as well. This is why if it can't defend itself with its patents, the bottom will fall out of sales, and market share will shrink.

As for the potential of selling data, it's a good idea with merit, but again, the problem is the company being able to defend its market share to some degree in order to keep a large number of Roombas in the home. This has to happen first in order for selling data to be a viable and defendable business.

After all, consumers don't buy a robovac in order to have it gather data to be sold, they buy it in order to eliminate the need to vacuum their floors themselves. If the Roomba has reached the ceiling of its value of features to consumers, it will struggle to differentiate from competitors, which means the sector could be commoditized fairly quickly.

The Roomba doesn't have the brand strength of a company like Apple in the U.S., so would no doubt be put under extreme pressure if competitors blur the lines between brands.

