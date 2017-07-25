Outokumpu's (OUTKF) CEO Roeland Baan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Outokumpu OYJ (OTC:OUTKF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Tommi Järvenpää - Head, IR

Roeland Baan - CEO

Chris de la Camp - CFO

Analysts

Michael Shillaker - Credit Suisse

Johannes Grasberger - Nordea

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies

Olof Grenmark - ABG

Carsten Riek - UBS

Luc Pez - Exane BNP Paribas

Philip Ngotho - ABN AMRO

Cedar Ekblom - Bank of America

Kevin Hellegard - Goldman Sachs

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Anssi Kiviniemi - SEB

Charlie Clark - Berenberg

Hjalmar Ahlberg - Kepler Cheuvreux

Johannes Grunselius - Handelsbanken

Operator

Good day. Welcome to the Outokumpu Interim Report Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Tommi Järvenpää

Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Outokumpu's Second Quarter 2017 earnings webcast. My name is Tommi Järvenpää. I'm the Head of Outokumpu's Investor Relations.

With me here today are also our CEO, Roeland Baan; and our CFO, Chris de la Camp. We will be referring to the presentation that can be found on our website. As always, please pay attention to the disclaimer on Page 3 in the presentation as we will be making forward-looking statements.

With these remarks, I'm pleased to hand over to our CEO, Roeland. Please go ahead.

Roeland Baan

Thank you, Tommi. And as always we would like to start with our vision and just repeat it again, it is to be the best value creator in stainless steel by 2020 through customer orientation and efficiency. This is still for us the guiding principle, and as you know, this is a platform to our three stakeholders, customers, shareholders, and employees, and we maintain, we remain committed to this vision and are confident that we will fully meet these.

Going to our Q2 results, we had a solid Q2 in spite of the issues that you all know about on the ferrochrome production and I will get to that. Before however getting into those details, one thing is something that is very near to what I believe and it is that no result can be satisfactory if you do not have a surplus safety record and unfortunately in the second quarter, we had fatal accident with a contractor in our facility in Sweden, Degerfors.

We have spent tremendous amount of time and effort in improving our safety performance. Looking at the statistics, we have almost brought down our interim rates from 2015 to now by three quarters and still apparently it's not enough yet to safeguard everyone in our company who has to do with our company. So it is something that in spite of these strong Q2 overshadows in my opinion significantly the performance of the quarter.

Moving to more of the number side, so as said, it was sort of result €199 million bringing the first half of the year to an adjusted EBITDA of close to €500 million. Of course in light of this helpless year, we had a healthy market with highest ferrochrome prices and high stainless steel base prices. However our own productivity and efficiency improvements have contributed strongly as well. We have continued to bring down our SG&A as you can see from the numbers, we have reached solid productivity numbers of 4.5% group wide. So we in that sense operatively are still well in track to bring the improvements that we have set off to do.

One exception has been ferrochrome and again we have been talking about this now for a while, our ferrochrome fairness number three kept on giving problems during the quarter and apart from not producing the amount that we actually want out of it, we have as well decided to take it down for longer to at the end of the quarter, and into quarter three, in order to fully mitigate and repair anything that is not all right with it. So the low ferrochrome production was the other negative for the quarter.

And then we had a negative timing impact due to a lower raw material prices. In spite of that we achieved a very healthy cash flow of €150 million which allowed us to reduce our net debt to about €1.24 billion.

When you look at the markets, the European base prices have come under pressure to it's the end of the quarter specifically, as nickel prices fell off the quarter, and towards the end of the quarter as well became clear that ferrochrome price will be falling. We saw two effects one was that there was a hesitation especially in this recent sector to take volumes and in expectation for a lower surcharge and lower transaction prices and that in its turn gave us well some downward pressure on pricing.

If you look at the right hand of this slide you see the import penetration that has actually grown it's now up to 27%. So still on a slight upward trend from what it was early in 2016, and this is specifically from the rest of Asia.

Looking at the Americas, there the base prices have been stable; the effect of the destocking has been less noticeable, although destocking has happened there as well. And at the same time you can see that the import numbers still are pretty much in check now trending still downwards at about 10% to 23%.

So, with this overview, I would now like to hand over to Chris for some of the financials.

Chris de la Camp

Thank you, Roeland, and good morning, good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, we turn our attention to Slide number 8 of the pack, we summarize here the key financials for the second quarter and set them in comparison to the second quarter of 2016. You can see that stainless steel deliveries in the second quarter relative to the comparable period last year almost at the same level had increased deliveries in the Americas but they were offset somewhat decreased deliveries in both Europe and in Long Products.

Look at the sales, they were clearly up, this was driven by higher prices. And looking to the adjusted EBITDA you can see that was very, very clearly up against the comparable period last year three times the level then net result was solidly positive in the second quarter.

The operating cash flow is €150 million was robust and our net debt has come down by over €250 million versus the same period last year. Now at the lowest level as it's been for many, many years.

We continue to be very restrictive in our working capital expenditure, €31 million of cash expenditure or they're looking forward we're expecting to finish the year at around €180 million of cash out in terms of investing in key projects and maintenance of Benrath.

Personnel numbers have also come down were about 400 people down versus the same period last year about 350 people down versus the end of 2016 in line with our efforts to improve productivity, obviously to reduce SG&A cost, and the back office that we have.

Let's now turn to number nine. Europe in a little bit more detail and you can see Europe continued its strong performance into the second quarter. Deliveries were about 3.6% down versus the same quarter last year. But if you look at the market overall in Europe and the Europe reported market numbers they were down 8%. So not only that we hold our market share but we actually relative to the market increased a little bit.

The adjusted EBITDA for the period was at €178 million that's over 130% up year-on-year and it was driven partly by higher base prices, the stainless steel, but as you know ferrochrome prices in Q2 was even much higher than same period last year as well. It was also driven by product mix and of course by ongoing reductions in our variable costs per ton and by reductions in our SG&A costs.

We continue to see in Europe strong underlying demand in Q2 and in all customer segments and we saw base prices increase not just quarter-on-quarter but also significantly versus the same period last year by €120 per ton.

And distributor inventories have now moved above average historic levels in Europe, so have moved up there. And then if we looked our Ferrochrome operations clearly the price was much higher this year than the same period last year, but as Roeland already mentioned, we continue to have issues with our ferrochrome production throughout the quarter, so production volumes were low 36% reduction year-on-year. This was also due to the postponed maintenance. So the production has struggled throughout the quarter and due to the technical issues that we've talked about in previous quarters.

Turning to Slide number 10, let's look a little bit more closely at the Americas performance. We can see that deliveries once again increased by 5.1% versus same period last year and just about reached a new record level there. EBITDA compared to last year was up very significantly and it reached almost the same level as in the first quarter, driven by higher deliveries and prices but also by a reduction in variable cost per ton and also SG&A cost in this area. We also are seeing the product mix in the Americas continue to improve.

In the second quarter, demand was robust. We saw distributor demand somewhat negatively influenced by declining raw material prices and inventories have decreased a little bit to below long-term average levels. If we look at the quarterly base prices compared to the previous year's base prices, they were up by about $105 per ton and the one comment we do have to make is that the result included a one-off positive effect of €6 million.

Needless to say, you will be aware that the U.S. dollar also weakened a little bit during the second quarter so that also had a little bit impact on the result.

And if you would now turn to Page number 11 and the Long Product results you can see that it was once again very solid positive during the quarter. Second quarter results and deliveries decreased a little bit and because of lower internal slab deliveries to Europe and Long Products producers not just for the external market but the melt shop in Sheffield also supplies Europe and other -- and also with slab and input operations.

Looking at the adjusted EBITDA improved mainly because of higher base prices but also because of improved cost competitiveness and underlying demand during the quarter remained solid. We saw decline in distributor demand towards the end of the quarter here and high base prices in Europe and both and the U.S. compared to the same period last year. The comparison to last year has to be made in the context that there being a significant loss last year due to the pound derivatives we entered into last year. So that was a €5 million negative impact. So while the increase looks very big at first sight, if we made that comparison, it was still higher, but not by quite as much. We also had a positive impact from raw material related inventories and metal derivatives in that result.

Turning to Slide number 12, you can see that our cash position strengthened further. The net cash from operating activities is €150 million in the second quarter clearly much higher than during the second quarter of last year. We generated a net cash if you offset investments into assets minus receipts from disposals was €9 million and so if we deducted the cash flow before financing activities was €141 million. Our cash and cash equivalents at hand increased significantly through the quarter and stood at €289 million.

There was an increase in networking capital during the quarter although we did reduce our inventory tonnes and our trades and other receivables, we did also reduce our payables by over €126 million as we needed to support the reduction in inventories to lower purchases and that reduced our payables. So the net impact of all of those was actually an increase of €29 million. We did not get much support from lower prices overall and during that quarter.

If you look at the financing cost during the second quarter they were €31 million, interest expenses of that were €24 million, the rest went to derivatives and hedging instruments. Overall, liquidity reserves continued to be very strong €289 million of cash in the bank and very large standby facilities in that we have liquidity reserve of over €1 billion. And our net debt decreased by €137 million to new low of €1.39 billion.

If we now turn to Slide number 13, you can see on the left hand side the development of our net debt, it continued to come down, it picked up a little bit in the first quarter, but just the working capital issues come down again in the second quarter, but the leverage of course if you compare that against the LTM EBITDA continued to fall dramatically. We're now solidly below two at level of 1.8. And gearing is also continuing to decline has reached a new record low level of 48%. The debt maturity on our debt is also no longer an issue here. We have worked through all the longer-term facilities 2017 and refinanced them. The facilities you can see here are short-term commercial paper have little maturities coming up in 2018 the big repayment wall if you like during 2019. At the bond on the one hand and then revolving credit facilities that needs to be renewed in the course of that year.

The couple of other things on the financing and balance sheet side that's irrelevant for the second quarter. We redeemed €25 million of the €250 million senior secured notes that was due in 2021. This was probably our highest piece of financing and we negotiated part of that finance and the opportunity to refinance 10% in the first year and exercised that option because it was a big, big opportunity in terms of our cash to work there.

Moody's also upgraded us during the quarter-to-quarter and we've issued a corporate family rating from B2 to B3 and the probability default rating to B2-PD from previous B3-PD. Senior secured notes both those that were due in 2019 and those that were due in 2021 were upgraded to B1 from a previous rating of B2. The outlook on the ratings remains positive.

Let's go to Slide number 14 and before we get into the outlook statement that Roeland will give I would just like to say a few words on timing impact here and we've tried to demonstrate this in a couple of charts to try to make it clearer. The timing gains and losses when we talk about occur from the difference between purchase price and invoice prices of metal components. So the purchase base is the period during which determines the alloy purchase price for scrap or prime material supplies, while the invoice base is the period which determines alloys surcharge for stainless steel customers.

Timing gains or losses between those arise from all alloys that are usually significant only for nickel, chromium, Molybdenum, and iron. We have hedging in place to mitigate timing impacts related to nickel which was ferrochrome Molybdenum and in this period particularly ferrochrome is very relevant and it's not possible to hedge those because there is no market.

So just in terms of giving a sense of the timing impact, you will recall that we have talked about timing and hedging positive impact from the first quarter around €33 million and ferrochrome moved up by $0.55 per pound and in the third quarter now it is settled at $1.10 per pound so, that's the decline of $0.44 per pound versus the level in Q2 and it gives us some indication that the size of the timing impact that we're expecting in Q3.

And with that, I'd like to hand back to Roeland to give you an outlook on the next quarter.

Roeland Baan

Yes, thank you, Chris. So in summary if you take all the things together have been talking about we see for Q3 the typical seasonal slowdown which will lead to a slight decrease in volumes in Europe and not so much though in U.S. where you see a stable volumes Q-on-Q. We see some market pressure still continuing because of the destocking that started and because of the changes in the alloy surcharge.

And then we see indeed the effect from ferrochrome as Chris was saying we have seen drop of $0.44 a pound that will significantly impact the profitability of ferrochrome operation which will not be significantly mitigated by volumes as the furnace has been on the maintenance until the third week of July and has started to ramp up since then.

And on top of that we see the sizable negative impact from the raw material related inventory and material derivate losses as explained just in the previous slide.

On the other side, underlying stainless steel demand is expected to remain healthy in both Europe and the U.S. and we see it -- we experience that every date.

All together Outokumpu expects significantly lower Q3 adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous quarter.

Tommi Järvenpää

Thank you, Roeland. Operator, we are now ready for the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

We'll take our first question from Mr. Michael Shillaker from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Shillaker

Yes, thanks very much for taking my questions. Three questions if I may. Firstly, just on Section 232, Roeland, if you got any sense whether stainless is likely to be included in Section 232. And if you kind of if so, evaluated the sort of potential on the business a) from the U.S. operations and b) any sense of what the Europeans will do to counter that I think it's pretty clear that they'll end up countering with some kind of safeguard measures. The second just on the smelter ups can you give us because I think several calls in a row now we've talked about the smelter ups being under control within the quarter and was so still not quite there so, what's your confidence that by Q4, the smelter ups will be up and running fully. And then third question just on the guidance and I think, I'm probably know the answer but I've got to ask anyway. There's quite a difference between somewhat used in Q3 and significant used in Q3 and somewhat used in Q2 and I kind of know we went through this sort of Oxford English Dictionary concept in the last quarter but it is fair to say that somewhat probably became significant through the last quarter i.e. it was quite a lot worse by the end of the quarter then you first saw start hence the pre-release. And can you give us any help and I know it's difficult but any help in terms of the extent to which you expect Q3 weakness to be temporary seasonal inventory write-down in similar versus something that could be a little bit more permanent which is the smelting operations depending on how you work that through and also base prices in Sandra, I mean even if you can give us sort of a percentage split between how much you think is temporary or permanent or longer-term and therefore you know your confidence level that Q4 actually should be stronger than Q3. Thank you.

Roeland Baan

All right. So Michael so let's start with Section 232 the easy part of the question. It's very unclear what is happening there. Theoretically stainless steel will be included in Section 232 if that is going to materialize. The form is unclear. There have been various discussions ranging from a flat fee; flat remedy from all tonnes coming in to a more likely scenario that has been proposed of having a import quota depending on what was the historical average over a certain number of years like 2014-2016, and then the tariff on top of any volume over the quarter.

We have, as the company been looking at all these scenarios, we have been working through and have been seeing what it does to our operations potentially and we have clear actions determined on how we'll react if they happen. Overall we feel that we have enough work done that we can mitigate whatever the scenario is into also even our own advantage.

The ferrochrome smelter. We intended to take it down in May for about a week's maintenance and then rented back up. We were delayed in that because of the availability or delivery of some of the parts that we needed. So we have been limping through the quarter until we had all the materials in-house to execute the maintenance. We have meanwhile as well gotten the -- the input and help from two different sources, two different specialists in both ferrochrome smelting itself and just the technical side of the building of this type of furnaces. With them we decided to do a longer shutdown, do literally scoop out the whole inside of the furnace, repair all sort of elements that we saw their rebalance the -- the volume of it and then we have agreed to a very strict ramp up curve that should avoid any repetition of the issues we had in the past and as a result would not lead to any imbalance as we have seen in the past.

We restarted the furnace Sunday a week ago by warming it up. We started charging material ash from the end of last week and we have actually started to tap material yesterday evening for the first time, this morning again, and we will do another tapping this afternoon. Power has been switched up to now about 40% of its full power and everything is currently running according to schedule and without any hiccup.

With the help of the specialist, we have pulled in and with the very rigorous program we have in restarting it and ramping up, we believe that the furnace will reach its design capacity and will not have the instability repeated that we had in the past.

And then has somewhat become significant yes, somewhat became significant that is it was clearly as a result of the timing effect and this ferrochrome issue became a bigger dropdown we had forecasted ourselves internally. How much is permanent and how much is temporary? Clearly the timing is temporary thing, the -- it's like a python eating a deer, it takes time before it's being worked way through the snake, that's the same here. It takes time but then it actually digested and gone. Same goes for the ferrochrome side, ferrochrome issue, I do believe that we will have the stability we need, and as we said, we see still markets as being underlying pretty healthy.

Michael Shillaker

Okay. And I think you alluded to is it reasonable to assume that some of the base price for has been in part driven by the transaction price on the back of ferrochrome and therefore you could argue that that is to some extent temporary relative to underlying fundamentals?

Roeland Baan

It's anyone guess. I only look at what do I see and this is probably the best guidance, what do I see from our direct consuming customers, the automotive, and appliance customers and there is absolutely no interruption in the strong demand that we have seen.

Michael Shillaker

Okay. Very clear. Thanks a lot.

Operator

We will take our next question from Johannes Grasberger from Nordea. Please go ahead.

Johannes Grasberger

Yes hi gentlemen, it's Johannes from Nordea. I have got couple of questions here on my side as well and I'll try to ask them in one row. So the first one would be on Ferrochrome as well and I'm just wondering here when you released the guidance downgrade for the second quarter the other week, what really was the main driver for this guidance change, was it the fact that you would just not be able to use kind of the less costlier ferrochrome output from your own smelter and instead you have to buy a cement more of ferrochrome from the market I mean a way you lost the quite wide say spread to the market price relative to your own cash cost, that's the first question. And the second question on Ferrochrome again what I seeing is happening in the spot market and in demand/supply, and I've seen some price upgrades in the Chinese spot market quite recently, so what is your thinking, what is happening over there. Then the third question would be on working capital, so the negative effect in the second quarter was that kind of a timing issue, should we still expect that the cash tied into balance sheet in the first quarter would eventually be released during the course of this year as we see that metal prices are quite a lot lower today than in the first quarter. And then the final question would be on any cost tailwinds coming in for the third quarter. You mentioned that in the second quarter there was some positive elements from variable costs and SG&A and that type of thing. So is there any kind of positive effects from these type of cost elements coming in probably in the third quarter, that's the final question. Thank you.

Roeland Baan

Okay. Thank you, Johannes. I'll start off and then hand over to Chris. The main reason for downgrade was in principle, the inventory or raw material delay certainly the high cost inventory that we started working through the system and why was that? As we saw that demand was slowing down and inventories went up, we decided to significantly reduce inventories by consuming the materials we had and at some stage even for a couple of weeks and stop our melting operations in order to make sure we can effectuate the inventory.

The changes the profile of the raw materials that you have in stock, in other words you keep more high price materials in stock and as a result you have a bigger hit from the metal lag through your system. And as we saw that coming, we said okay this is now getting to a point that we want to go to the market and say that this is happening on top of course of the ferrochrome issues that we've discussed.

So actually your second question what is happening to the spot market in China? We see clearly an uptick in the stainless steel market in China. We see the melting rates going up, the demand for stainless steel is up, pricing is going up for stainless steel, nickel is clearly underpinned by the activity, and so is ferrochrome. The results of the past are not guarantee for the future same here in this market if China keeps up, yes, then we would see positive support. But that is to be seen. And I'll turn to Chris.

Chris de la Camp

Yes Johannes, so you recall it in the first quarter you see there was a significant build in working capital and we put it down to three key factors, one was obviously a reduction of balance sheet financing. And that reduction remains in place for the time being it does not come out of working capital. The second piece was due to the higher level of pricing particularly for ferrochrome and chromide that was in the system and hence the higher base prices and the higher business volume that was on Q1 due to Q4 of last year and now well Ferrochrome did come down a little bit in the second quarter, it wasn't very much. At the same time, base prices actually moved up a little bit, so that pricing impact did not come out during the quarter of Q2 but now seeing Ferrochrome prices fall and we've also seen base prices come down a little bit off their peak, we should see those effects coming out for the rest of the year.

The final factor was working capital tied in due to high levels of receivables and we also started reducing those and also started drawing down some of our inventory levels. But to do that you need to sell more and buy less at the other end. When you buy less, when you sell more then your receivables sort of go up, so that's a counter effect to the higher -- just to the overall level of receivable reduction we have and you need to buy less which means that your payables go down as well, so that's working its way to the system and we will also come out in the second half of 2017.

Then the last point on cost tailwinds. We of course continue with full cost implication with our cost programs. We have if you look at the cash conversion cost, we have now achieved in Europe about 3% improvement over last year; in the U.S. we are running at over 15% versus last year and that focus will not abate. So this is process we're all set, this is the basic issue of fixing Outokumpu, we're back to basics making sure that we are the cost leader in our industry.

Johannes Grasberger

All right. Thanks. I've just got one more follow-up question here, so thinking about the fourth quarter, I understand that you're not guiding fourth quarter as such but realizing that all right in Europe there is going to be some maintenance breaks and thinking about the uptick into Chinese market, is there a risk that the steel market in the western part of the world could possibly overshoot in the fourth quarter because while inventories are supposed are not that high end of the day and this will have a very strong underlying demand trends and if the Chinese prices are ticking upwards, it could be that the buying activity will be reversing quite quickly and kind of the follow-up question -- the follow-up question is that what kind of demand activity are you kind of expecting for the third quarter as opposed there is no assumption, so if any kind of reversal of the re-stocking or inventory value -- inventory activity or anything if that compared to the second quarter?

Roeland Baan

So there is no doubt that inventory levels in the U.S. are quite a bit below the historical averages. In Europe however they are above historical averages. The scenario you paint is a possible one, I don't think that we would have negatively positioned if that happens. We have enough steel inventory in our system to react to what that was needed, we have enough contracts with our suppliers to make sure that we have sufficient raw materials to satisfy the market if that happens.

Johannes Grasberger

All right, thank you. That is from me.

Operator

Our next question comes from Seth Rosenfeld from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Seth Rosenfeld

Good afternoon. Couple of questions of outlook for your realized prices in the second half of the year, in the release it looks like your Q2 result benefited from base prices actually slightly up quarter-over-quarter but we've seen a pretty sizable reduction in spot prices from the Q2 peak especially in Europe and also meaningful discounting below benchmark based on what we're hearing from industry contacts. I guess two questions first when do we expect recent base price pressure to hit your ASPs, will this weigh on Q3 or actually not hit you until the fourth quarter given your contract structure or lead times. Second you note market pressure recently on base prices, can you confirm does that comment reflect kind of the backward looking issues throughout the second quarter or is there actually a continuation or acceleration of that pricing pressure to-date going into late July? Thank you.

Roeland Baan

All right. Q2 base prices were indeed up over Q1 in Europe about €20; in the U.S. it was more or less flattish and we have seen as well the reports from CIU on the pressure on base prices in Q3. And this is something that seems to be happening every quarter as we have a third quarter when volumes get less and/or when raw materials prices fall, there is a spillover between the yellow surcharge and the base price bit of a confusion there. Over time the shift writes itself normally. As you know we do not comment on lot of those got, competitive reasons we cannot comment on future prices, I can only say that we still see this extremely healthy underlying market.

Seth Rosenfeld

Can you rephrase up and if base prices today flat lined for the next six months, would your realized prices be lower or higher in the fourth quarter than in your third quarter?

Roeland Baan

Again it's something that I'm afraid, I'm not allowed to answer. This is competition authorities do not want any sort of price signaling going forward.

Seth Rosenfeld

Okay. I'll try again. Can you give me a sense of where your lead times are currently in Europe and in the U.S.?

Roeland Baan

Yes, that I can. We are in the U.S. about five to six weeks; we are in Europe seven to eight weeks. We are starting to book into September in the U.S. we are finishing our book in September here in Europe.

Seth Rosenfeld

Thank you very much. If I can just ask one final question on Ferrochrome, as those volumes do come back hopefully in the course of Q4, should we expect some improvement in your fixed cost leverage within that chrome processing business such that higher volumes even at a lower price would aid your realized margins or is that not a fixed cost intensive business for you?

Roeland Baan

It's not that fixed cost intensive as the rest of the business is. Of course you have to labor but it is less cost intensive, it will have an effect, there is no doubt but it's not as significant as you will have it for instance the melting operations, you melt or stainless operation.

Seth Rosenfeld

Excellent. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Olof Grenmark from ABG.

Olof Grenmark

Yes, good afternoon, Olof Grenmark, ABG, since I've a call here, I will limit myself to one question please and that is that you talked a lot about your ferrochrome issues during Q2, could you please help us out by stating what's negative EBIT effect you had from those issues in the second quarter, that's all thanks.

Roeland Baan

Yes, we don't want particularly to comment on profitability separately as the ferrochrome business at this stage. But the negative EBIT effect from the volume were significant. There were significant enough towards the closest to make the early release of the result statement that we did last week.

I think what you can see Olof is the production numbers that we report and we have a potential production capacity of about 130,000 tonnes in the quarter and that shortfall of course is significant. So I think you can probably get to the mark.

Olof Grenmark

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Carsten Riek from UBS.

Carsten Riek

Thank you very much. Most of my questions actually have been answered. One maybe on the base prices again because we still see a downward swing in surcharges at least until recently and the transaction price differences between Asia and Europe and Asia and America is still comparably high especially compared to Europe. So a similar question to Jeff -- Seth's question how long will the base price pressure continue in your opinion, is it over in the third quarter or is there a chance that actually it spills over in the fourth quarter?

Roeland Baan

The -- you're referring to the spread to the Chinese prices.

Carsten Riek

Yes, the transaction prices exactly.

Roeland Baan

So if you look at how the alloy surcharge has come down now three months in a row with every month about €100, over €100 and at the same time you look at the swing up of about $200 in the Chinese prices, that gap has come down significantly.

Carsten Riek

Okay. So you believe that it's over up sooner than later.

Roeland Baan

I can only lead you to the water, that's all.

Carsten Riek

Okay, that's -- that's fair. The other question I have is we recently got again this story about 3.8 million tons of new Chinese stainless steel capacity from Shandong High Technology which apparently is supported by BAIBO is that something which worries you going forward, it's more a strategic question, or do you think the capacity cuts in China are sufficient in the stainless area in order to absorb these kind of incremental capacity of about 4 million tonnes?

Roeland Baan

It's very difficult to gauge that. There are closures of stainless; we have seen that, we've seen switches of stainless back to carbon. We have seen the opposite as well; you see that those there is stainless capacity especially on nickel pig iron back in Indonesia being built all directed at China. I think for us with our extremely strong footprint in the Americas and in Europe, the more important thing is that we are having significant protection for the next five to seven years. And you have to look at this a longer-term view.

So I do believe that the Chinese government is very serious in closing down inefficient capacities be it carbon or stainless. I do believe as well that the market there still is growing and will automatically absorb big chunk of the over capacity. And I do believe as well that at some stage rationale thinking will come into the whole capacity question in China as well. So it's a long-term gain and we at this moment do not see any short-term and short-term I talk about five year plus significant impact.

Carsten Riek

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Roeland Baan

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Luc Pez from Exane BNP Paribas.

Luc Pez

Hi gentlemen, couple of questions if I may. Could you be a bit more specific on the ferrochrome volume you would have in mind for Q3. I understand risk associated with any ramp up but if I take your starting point during Q2 at 86 and targeted run rate let's say 130, 135, would you give me some seeing in the tune of 110 to figure your [indiscernible] that would be my first question. Second question steel related to ferrochrome could you maybe be a bit more specific as to what you see in terms of outlook and whole market conditions are developing on the ferrochrome market and how you would see Q4 trends. And last but not least on the Americas if I restate your EBITDA from the €6 million one-off first if you could explain how you see it's included in the adjusted EBITDA, I would appreciate. And secondly it means that the profitability has only mildly improved versus Q1, whereas your utilization rate is at 86%. Consequently my question is when do you see profitability getting let's say your proper level given the good utilization rates you're achieving there and what do you needed to get to proper profitability? Thank you.

Roeland Baan

Okay. So on the ferrochrome, in Q3, as I said, you -- the first three weeks, we were in maintenance. And then we were a week heating up. So you can actually say that one-third of the quarter is gone in terms of our volumes. And then you ramp up, and as I said earlier we don’t want to make the mistake that we probably made last year in ramping up by doing too fast and then getting into instable operation. So we have clear but careful ramp up schedule that will follow, so the volumes will remain low, but there will be no significant mitigation of the lower prices by volume.

The Americas profitability, first of all we don't work, as I said earlier with capacity utilization numbers. We sincerely believe that the nameplate capacity that is on these machines do not reflect reality of what we can get out of them with the correct operational measures. Secondly, we have always maintained that it will take until 2018 for us to get into what we call commercial maturity as well. We still have in our mix although we are improving and getting more continued nameplate into cold rolled and more black band into continued plates, we still have a significant part of our mix into whole black band and we still have an opportunity of moving more from the continued plate into cold rolled.

So I agree with you that the profitability is not where it should be but at the same time, we are both commercially and operationally moving continuously up the value ahead of the ladder and as said are confident that we will achieve that full maturity by 2018.

Luc Pez

All right. Could you maybe elaborate a bit more on the ferrochrome market outlook?

Roeland Baan

Oh, yes, sorry. Very, very difficult I will be extremely open there. We have seen this with lashing up and down and ultimately the driver, the biggest sole driver is China. We saw it in Q2 it was 2016 when in March, China stopped buying and ferrochrome prices think to 0.82 a pound only for China to start re-melting in April and May and spot prices shooting up leading to $0.16 increase in the ferrochrome price the quarter after. We saw from Q4 to Q1 and now again from Q2 to Q3. So China is here the driver. Good news is the current demand and strength in the Chinese market reflecting in the spot price in Ferrochrome but I would not dare to say anything about Q4.

Luc Pez

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Philip Ngotho from ABN AMRO. Please go ahead.

Philip Ngotho

Hi good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two remaining. The first one is just to try and get a bit of understanding of order of magnitude for the Q3 earnings drop. You just discussed what the impact would be on Ferrochrome and my question there on as a follow-up and it's also a bit related to the question about whether there is a high fixed cost base as whether you can confirm the sensitivity that you gave for few quarters or a year ago whether that still holds given the lower volume levels that you’re pushing out, so I believe it was 50 million for every $10 per pound movement in the Ferrochrome price, so that's my first question, if you can confirm if that sensitivity still holds. And then my second question is related to the negative earnings impact working through the more expensive raw materials. I was wondering if looking back now in hindsight, whether you think that you have been actually working with a too large inventory level, whether you were caught off guard or do you see there is really something as just being part of the business and bit out of your hands.

Roeland Baan

Yes. So I would take the first one, the guidance that we gave still holds and we've actually talked about €15 million to €20 million and I think we’re at the bottom end of the range ere the lower volumes. So we see that as a benchmark I think. And in the negative earnings from the timing, I don't think we carry particularly high level of inventory at the moment relative to historic levels. We're constantly trying to obviously reduce the level of inventory but I think at the moment, it's in reasonable trade but obviously it's something we continue to trip away at and on an ongoing basis because the lower we can get it obviously smaller those timing impacts will be both on the positive but also on the negative side. So it's the most effective way of mitigating those timing impacts.

Philip Ngotho

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Cedar Ekblom from Bank of America.

Cedar Ekblom

Thanks very much. One question from me gentlemen. If I read the release it says that import has gone back up quite strongly in Europe is now standing at 27% of consumption which is close to where it was before we saw the initial move to predict the European market against imports a few years ago. Can you comment about would you think there is going to be any increase in initiatives to try and bring more prediction into Europe or do you think that the supply that's coming into Europe now is more economically fair, is that the right word to use in other words do you actually think the industry has the ability to argue for more trade prediction or it's high imports at nearly 30% consumption is something that we just kind of have to deal with going forward?

Roeland Baan

Yes. So I think the highest level we reached was some like 31% or 32% when China was bumping material into Europe and China alone represented more than 10% of the imports. It shows as well that in a healthy market that we have currently in Europe there is room for import because don't forget that the capacity we have in Europe does not only serve the European market, it serves to a large extent as well the EMEA market and even the Asian market. We ourselves export significant amount of material into Asia on the higher end of the spectrum and as a result, there will always be room for import and actually need for imports.

The main issue here is are these imports at a decent price level and we believe whether it's still the case. The moment there would be any indication of unfair competition and dumping of course we as an industry will together with Europe will make a case and try to eradicate any unfair trade practices. As long as this fair competition, if I look at the price levels in Q2 in Europe I would say fair levels.

Cedar Ekblom

Okay. And then just one follow-up question, can you just comment on the origin of import at the moment into Europe, the trade protection initiatives that we saw obviously targeted China to a large degree and Taiwan to a lesser degree. With the imports now ticking back up to close to peak levels, has there been a change in the mix in terms of where that's coming in from or is this about the same?

Roeland Baan

There is of course still the largest part comes out of Asia. Within Asia I would say that the largest import into Europe is actually Korea. And what you have seen as well in Q2 is significant increase of imports into Europe from the U.S. so those are the big moves. As I said before I don't -- we don't see these import price levels as unfair and can easily live with them.

Cedar Ekblom

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Hellegard from Goldman Sachs.

Kevin Hellegard

Hi guys. I guess my only question left is if you can in anyway quantify the impact of maintenance 3Q versus 2Q and maybe even into 4Q as well the timing of maintenance in the second half of this year?

Roeland Baan

Again these are normal, normal patterns we have in Q3 we would have I would say over Q2 a slightly increased maintenance in terms of value for a simple reason that you over July and then August you have because of holidays you have shutdowns and do maintenance. And then you have another of course heavy maintenance seasonal always I'll say every year in the late November and December part. So that is not different this year from any outlet.

Kevin Hellegard

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bastian Synagowitz from Deutsche Bank.

Bastian Synagowitz

Hi good afternoon gentlemen. I've got two questions left. Just my first question is again on ferrochrome and how to think about the moving parts of the business and especially I’m trying to separate the elements in your numbers in guidance which are driven by prices from the ones which are driven by the temporary issues, now besides the volume that you have been talking about in links in the second quarter were any additional repair costs, which has been charged through the P&L and then even if you don’t give up the details on the absolute numbers, can you please give us some rough sense for whether the net asset of both volume loss and possible repair costs will get substantially worse or better in the third quarter. I guess we're all pretty clear on how prices will impact but it is we're still very unclear on these temporary items. Any help would be much appreciated. Then my second question is just writing up again on working capital, where I thought you did a good job on getting cash flow overall and I understand that there is a lag in our business and how lower prices and volumes get through in your cash flow. But given the lower transaction prices and particularly the lower comp prices, would you also the working capital you have been building up could be fully reversed in the course of the second half maybe you could give us at least a broad range here, thank you.

Roeland Baan

I will take the first thing on the ferrochrome. The maintenance cost is very minor part, we're talking about, about a million which was the real cost of this maintenance. The larger cost comes from the fact that the furnace was out for three weeks while we were doing this and the ramp up afterwards, so as reflected in the volume in Q2, 80,000 and the volume comments already made for what we expect in Q3. So maintenance is very small part. And again I believe that we will get the furnace now back into its normal scale operations and that this was a temporary thing. On the working capital, Chris maybe you can make some comments.

Chris de la Camp

So it's a good question Bastian on the -- I think we’re just building on what I said before, it very much depends also on pricing levels at the end of this year. So if we see ferrochrome, nickel and base prices back at the same level towards the end of 2016 and clearly the price impact of the increased working capital will fully reverse out but that is a big if not at this stage, I don't think we can say where prices will end this year. So that remains a question mark.

As we also said before we did reduce our off balance sheet ex-spring and what we've done in the background is obviously take out facilities that were very priority, we have a number of different facilities some at higher price and some at low price as we took out higher price points and at this stage overall the off balance sheet factor remains lower. If we can find ways to quite lower cost facilities there, we may utilize but at the moment we don't have any plans to do that. So that will also be a permanent effect. The rest of it I think will reverse out mostly I think I believe.

Bastian Synagowitz

Okay. Thank you. Roeland just one quick follow-on again on volumes as I’m not entirely clear I've fully got the volume guidance. So obviously the ferrochrome furnace and essentially one out of this three which is the largest one running not was not totally out in the second quarter was transferring at lower utilization rate and I also understand correctly was fully out from the most of the first month of the third quarter and now it's going to be like roughly in a stable ramp up process brought back to operation so is it fair to assume that the total production volume will be pretty much on the same level as in the second quarter or will it be possibly lower than that.

Roeland Baan

No, it will be same level issue, yes.

Bastian Synagowitz

Okay, very good. Thanks so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Anssi Kiviniemi from SEB. Please go ahead.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Great thank you. Hi it's Anssi from SEB. One question left from my side and now I would like to get a kind of a more clarification on the raw material timing effect for Q3 a result when we look back Q3 -- no Q4 last year to Q1 and Q1 to Q2 you could assume just by looking at the Ferrochrome price that is probably the largest driver in raw material gains and losses that the magnitude of the raw material adjustment is going to be somewhere between $25 million to $30 million and on negative side so is this a fair assumption and should we take into account other effects also or what is -- what is kind of your view on that issue.

Roeland Baan

No, I think, I think in terms of timing effects I don't think there might be too far out Anssi.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Okay, that's pretty clear. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kristen [indiscernible] from Citi.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks lot guys. My most of my questions are already being answered one question remaining is Euro has moved a lot against the U.S. dollar so, is there anything significant impact you would like flag when your operation driven that in Americas you have a lot of U.S. dollar cost than the price again mostly in the U.S dollar.

Roeland Baan

Yes. So the U.S, U.S. dollar Euro rate exchange rate impact us in two significant ways clearly it has an impact on the Euro value of our American operation so and any results, EBITDA results that's generates in the U.S. we were less that Euro turns if the dollar weakens and that has had a bit of an impact early in Q2 as well as the dollar has fallen so, so that's one part.

There's the second part is actually in on the ferrochrome side, ferrochrome price is, ferrochrome is priced in U.S. dollars or in US dollars per pound and therefore if we see ongoing weakness in the U.S. dollar and the receipts from material that we sell into the market in U.S. dollar terms also we were a little less that U.S.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any sensitivity number if you would you can provide for both these ideas to make easier for us.

Roeland Baan

No, but I think you can probably do the sensitivity on the U.S. side pretty easily yourself if you can what the change in the dollar as and you applied to the -- to the Q3 and Q2 results or Q2 results and Q1 results and then you'll see -- you will be able to get the difference. And on ferrochrome I think it's I think again if you could probably do the math by just applying the difference in exchange rate from Q1 to Q2 and for costs.

Unidentified Analyst

Most of the ferrochrome impact would come only for the ferrochrome deliveries you are doing outside not for the deals used inside.

Roeland Baan

Inside it doesn't and inside it doesn’t play the big role its mainly external translation of the U.S. result into the Euro that's important here because most of the U.S operations happen in dollars. A lot of the Mexican business happens in dollars and they transact in dollars between each other so that's what's left over that's relevant in terms of the conversion back into -- into Euros. I mean there is a balance sheet effect as well clearly but that didn't show up straight in the M and the P&L that's deferred further down.

Unidentified Analyst

Finally, you have $75 million CapEx in first half in cash flow so can you remind us for the guidance --

Roeland Baan

Sorry, €75 million in cash flow you say in the first half in CapEx, okay there will be guidance for the whole year is €180 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks a lot.

Roeland Baan

And that's Euro not dollars.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Charlie Clark from Berenberg.

Charlie Clark

Hi, yes just two quick ones left first the consolidated impact nickel had on the raw material and eventually losses and also just a quick update on how also going at Calvert. Thanks.

Roeland Baan

Chris, do you want to go on nickel.

Chris de la Camp

Yes, and in the second quarter the big impact was really ferrochrome I mean nickel did fall a little bit it was small we saw nickel during the quarter trend down about a $1,000 I think there's a little bit of a net negative impact but we also hedge a lot of that, it wasn’t that big.

Roeland Baan

Calvert is actually still going amazingly strong in the sense that you see the improvements quarter-on-quarter and you think well it should be plus going and then the next quarter it's even if it's repeating the performance so we see tremendously strong cost control. We see especially on both fixed cost as well as variable cost improvements quarter-on-quarter although Q2 and Q1 was probably less of a drop in the variable cost because again there's some -- there are limits to how far and how long you can go.

It was a new record in terms of the variable cash conversion cost per tonne so still going extremely well all the facilities are doing well so, extremely pleased with the progress being made there.

Operator

Our next question comes from Hjalmar Ahlberg from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Hjalmar Ahlberg

Thank you. Just last question for me may be you don't put a comment too much on base price I understand but you see that you see both pressure in U.S. and Europe but could you say it was an difference between the two markets and I know inventories and imports are high in Europe does that mean that pressure is high in Europe and U.S. or is it similar on base prices?

Roeland Baan

I have to refer the CIU report where CIU has reported about a $60 a tonne drop in Q3 versus about a €30 to €40 drop in Europe. And I would -- I would go with that number.

Operator

Our next question comes from Johannes Grunselius from Handelsbanken.

Johannes Grunselius

Yes, hi everyone, now all my questions has been answered. But I have also have a question on the Long Products what you anticipate there for or what you see now I mean you have thus giving some insights in lead times for instance for Europe, U.S. is this what do you see in Long Products in terms of demand when you talk to the -- to your clients there.

Roeland Baan

Yes, Long Products actually is -- has turned out to be a very good market this year. We have seen interest from the oil and gas sector coming back especially if you look at the special bar in the U.S. has been going strong. Products are going to burses or flanges and valves all related to at that same oil and gas market good. In Europe on the automotive side a very healthy market so it's actually as far as the external site is concerned extremely positive and we don't see change in -- in that activity.

Johannes Grunselius

And this is fair that has big part as for your European business is distributed via distributors or is it more direct sales to your own channel here can you elaborate a bit on that please.

Roeland Baan

Yes, it’s actually a lot of direct sales it’s from because this is a high value we are on the only on the high end of the products. So, the special bars, special rebar all of the that is not as common so a lot comes through products but a lot is direct customer business into automotive and into producers of equipment for the oil and gas industry.

Operator

It appears, there are no further at this time. I would like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Roeland Baan

All right, thank you. So thanks for your attention to this call. Just in summary, a very strong Q2 and followed up by a Q3 that is impacted by a number of external factors but the main message from my end is as a company we are delivering on our objectives internally. We are delivering on our operational targets and we are well on our way to achieve our vision for 2020. Thank you very much for your attention.

Tommi Järvenpää

Thank you, Roeland, and thank you everyone very much for your attention and active participation. Outokumpu's third quarter results will be published on October 26, until then thank you and good bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.